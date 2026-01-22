في واقعة صدمت قرية دمنهور الوحش في محافظة الغربية المصرية، أقدم شابان على قتل والدهما بطريقة مروعة مستخدمين الأسلحة البيضاء، إثر خلافات أسرية تصاعدت إلى عنف قاتل، لتتحول حياة العائلة إلى مأساة حقيقية.
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية محلية، تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بلاغًا عاجلًا، وانتقلت على الفور إلى المنزل، حيث كان المشهد صادمًا: فالأب سقط غارقًا في دمائه بعد عدة طعنات، فيما كان الجيران مذهولين أمام حجم الجريمة التي لم يتوقعها أحد. وتمكنت أجهزة الأمن في مصر من إلقاء القبض على القاتلين.
وبحسب التحريات، اعترف الشابان بارتكاب الجريمة، مؤكّدين أن الخلافات العائلية كانت السبب وراء تصرفهما الدامي، فيما اتخذت الشرطة الإجراءات القانونية الفورية لتقديمهما للعدالة.
وأثارت الجريمة صدمة كبيرة بين أهالي القرية، الذين وصفوها بأنها فاجعة مأساوية، مشيرين إلى أن العنف الأسري يمكن أن يتحوّل بسرعة إلى كارثة لا تخطر ببال بشر.