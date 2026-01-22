In an incident that shocked the village of Damanhour Al-Wahsh in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, two young men brutally killed their father using knives, following family disputes that escalated into deadly violence, turning the family's life into a real tragedy.

According to local media reports, Egyptian security forces received an urgent notification and immediately rushed to the home, where the scene was shocking: the father lay in a pool of his own blood after several stab wounds, while neighbors were stunned by the magnitude of the crime that no one had anticipated. Security forces in Egypt managed to arrest the murderers.

According to investigations, the two young men confessed to committing the crime, confirming that family disputes were the reason behind their bloody actions, while the police took immediate legal measures to bring them to justice.

The crime has caused great shock among the villagers, who described it as a tragic catastrophe, pointing out that domestic violence can quickly escalate into a disaster that no one could imagine.