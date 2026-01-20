When appetite decreases, whether due to following diets or recovering from illness, the quality of food becomes more important than its quantity. Reducing portion sizes does not necessarily mean reducing nutrition; rather, it requires choosing foods that are concentrated with essential nutrients that provide the body with what it needs in terms of energy, satiety, and health benefits in the smallest possible amount.

British nutritionist Rob Hobson emphasizes that supporting the overall health of individuals who consume small amounts of food begins with carefully selecting ingredients, which requires "nutritional awareness that focuses on value, not volume." He adds that many people, especially those using weight loss medications or trying to maintain their weight after stopping them, find it difficult to meet their nutritional needs despite feeling full from limited amounts.

In line with his principle of "small plates with a big impact," Hobson presents a list of 12 essential foods that he describes as "highly nutritious and suitable for almost any diet," noting that having them available in the kitchen ensures high dietary diversity without the need for large quantities or high costs.

The list includes eggs as a high-quality protein source that supports brain and muscle health, and canned fish like sardines and tuna, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Tofu is considered a plant-based alternative rich in calcium and iron, while oats provide sustainable energy and fiber beneficial for heart health. The list also includes beans and lentils, which are rich in plant protein and fiber, and nut butter, which serves as a concentrated source of energy and healthy fats.

Avocado stands out for its suitable texture for sensitive stomachs and contains potassium and healthy fats, while yogurt offers gut health support thanks to probiotics and calcium. The list is completed by dark leafy vegetables rich in minerals, edamame, which is protein-rich soybeans, seeds that add a mix of healthy fats and minerals, and finally poultry like chicken and turkey, which provide low-fat protein to support muscle health.

According to Hobson, relying on these foods primarily helps maintain nutritional balance even in the face of decreased appetite or reduced food quantities, thereby enhancing overall health without the need for large meals or external supplements.