عند انخفاض الشهية، سواء بسبب اتباع الحميات الغذائية أو التعافي من المرض، تصبح جودة الطعام أكثر أهمية من كميته، إذ إن تقليص الحصص الغذائية لا يعني بالضرورة تقليل التغذية، بل يتطلب اختيار أطعمة مركزة بالعناصر الأساسية التي تمنح الجسم ما يحتاجه من طاقة وشبع وفائدة صحية في أقل كمية ممكنة.
ويؤكد أخصائي التغذية البريطاني روب هوبسون، أن دعم الصحة العامة للأشخاص الذين يتناولون كميات صغيرة من الطعام يبدأ باختيار المكونات بعناية، وهو ما يتطلب «وعياً غذائياً يركز على القيمة، لا على الحجم». ويضيف أن الكثيرين، خصوصاً ممن يستخدمون أدوية لإنقاص الوزن أو يسعون لتثبيت الوزن بعد التوقف عنها، يواجهون صعوبة في تلبية احتياجاتهم الغذائية، رغم الشعور بالشبع من كميات محدودة.
وفي إطار تبنيه لمبدأ «أطباق صغيرة بتأثير كبير»، يستعرض هوبسون قائمة من 12 غذاء أساسياً وصفها بأنها «مغذّية بقدر كبير وتناسب أي نظام غذائي تقريباً»، مشيراً إلى أن توفرها في المطبخ يضمن تنوعاً غذائياً عالياً دون الحاجة لكميات كبيرة أو تكلفة مرتفعة.
وتضم القائمة البيض كمصدر بروتين عالي الجودة يدعم صحة الدماغ والعضلات، والأسماك المعلبة مثل السردين والتونة الغنية بأحماض أوميغا 3. ويُعد التوفو بديلاً نباتياً غنياً بالكالسيوم والحديد، بينما يوفر الشوفان طاقة مستدامة وأليافاً مفيدة لصحة القلب. كما تشمل الفاصوليا والعدس، الغنيين بالبروتين النباتي والألياف، وزبدة المكسرات التي تُعد مصدراً مركزاً للطاقة والدهون الصحية.
أما الأفوكادو، فيمتاز بقوامه المناسب للمعدة الحساسة، ويحتوي على البوتاسيوم والدهون المفيدة، فيما يقدم الزبادي دعماً صحياً للأمعاء بفضل البروبيوتيك والكالسيوم. ويكمل القائمة الخضراوات الورقية الداكنة الغنية بالمعادن، والإدامامي، وهو فول الصويا الغني بالبروتين، والبذور التي تضيف مزيجاً من الدهون الصحية والمعادن، وأخيرا الدواجن مثل الدجاج والديك الرومي، التي توفر بروتيناً قليل الدهون لدعم صحة العضلات.
وبحسب هوبسون، فإن اعتماد هذه الأطعمة بشكل أساسي يساعد على الحفاظ على التوازن الغذائي حتى في ظل انخفاض الشهية أو تقليل كميات الطعام، ما يعزز الصحة العامة دون الحاجة إلى وجبات كبيرة أو مكملات خارجية.
When appetite decreases, whether due to following diets or recovering from illness, the quality of food becomes more important than its quantity. Reducing portion sizes does not necessarily mean reducing nutrition; rather, it requires choosing foods that are concentrated with essential nutrients that provide the body with what it needs in terms of energy, satiety, and health benefits in the smallest possible amount.
British nutritionist Rob Hobson emphasizes that supporting the overall health of individuals who consume small amounts of food begins with carefully selecting ingredients, which requires "nutritional awareness that focuses on value, not volume." He adds that many people, especially those using weight loss medications or trying to maintain their weight after stopping them, find it difficult to meet their nutritional needs despite feeling full from limited amounts.
In line with his principle of "small plates with a big impact," Hobson presents a list of 12 essential foods that he describes as "highly nutritious and suitable for almost any diet," noting that having them available in the kitchen ensures high dietary diversity without the need for large quantities or high costs.
The list includes eggs as a high-quality protein source that supports brain and muscle health, and canned fish like sardines and tuna, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Tofu is considered a plant-based alternative rich in calcium and iron, while oats provide sustainable energy and fiber beneficial for heart health. The list also includes beans and lentils, which are rich in plant protein and fiber, and nut butter, which serves as a concentrated source of energy and healthy fats.
Avocado stands out for its suitable texture for sensitive stomachs and contains potassium and healthy fats, while yogurt offers gut health support thanks to probiotics and calcium. The list is completed by dark leafy vegetables rich in minerals, edamame, which is protein-rich soybeans, seeds that add a mix of healthy fats and minerals, and finally poultry like chicken and turkey, which provide low-fat protein to support muscle health.
According to Hobson, relying on these foods primarily helps maintain nutritional balance even in the face of decreased appetite or reduced food quantities, thereby enhancing overall health without the need for large meals or external supplements.