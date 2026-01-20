عند انخفاض الشهية، سواء بسبب اتباع الحميات الغذائية أو التعافي من المرض، تصبح جودة الطعام أكثر أهمية من كميته، إذ إن تقليص الحصص الغذائية لا يعني بالضرورة تقليل التغذية، بل يتطلب اختيار أطعمة مركزة بالعناصر الأساسية التي تمنح الجسم ما يحتاجه من طاقة وشبع وفائدة صحية في أقل كمية ممكنة.

ويؤكد أخصائي التغذية البريطاني روب هوبسون، أن دعم الصحة العامة للأشخاص الذين يتناولون كميات صغيرة من الطعام يبدأ باختيار المكونات بعناية، وهو ما يتطلب «وعياً غذائياً يركز على القيمة، لا على الحجم». ويضيف أن الكثيرين، خصوصاً ممن يستخدمون أدوية لإنقاص الوزن أو يسعون لتثبيت الوزن بعد التوقف عنها، يواجهون صعوبة في تلبية احتياجاتهم الغذائية، رغم الشعور بالشبع من كميات محدودة.

وفي إطار تبنيه لمبدأ «أطباق صغيرة بتأثير كبير»، يستعرض هوبسون قائمة من 12 غذاء أساسياً وصفها بأنها «مغذّية بقدر كبير وتناسب أي نظام غذائي تقريباً»، مشيراً إلى أن توفرها في المطبخ يضمن تنوعاً غذائياً عالياً دون الحاجة لكميات كبيرة أو تكلفة مرتفعة.

وتضم القائمة البيض كمصدر بروتين عالي الجودة يدعم صحة الدماغ والعضلات، والأسماك المعلبة مثل السردين والتونة الغنية بأحماض أوميغا 3. ويُعد التوفو بديلاً نباتياً غنياً بالكالسيوم والحديد، بينما يوفر الشوفان طاقة مستدامة وأليافاً مفيدة لصحة القلب. كما تشمل الفاصوليا والعدس، الغنيين بالبروتين النباتي والألياف، وزبدة المكسرات التي تُعد مصدراً مركزاً للطاقة والدهون الصحية.

أما الأفوكادو، فيمتاز بقوامه المناسب للمعدة الحساسة، ويحتوي على البوتاسيوم والدهون المفيدة، فيما يقدم الزبادي دعماً صحياً للأمعاء بفضل البروبيوتيك والكالسيوم. ويكمل القائمة الخضراوات الورقية الداكنة الغنية بالمعادن، والإدامامي، وهو فول الصويا الغني بالبروتين، والبذور التي تضيف مزيجاً من الدهون الصحية والمعادن، وأخيرا الدواجن مثل الدجاج والديك الرومي، التي توفر بروتيناً قليل الدهون لدعم صحة العضلات.

وبحسب هوبسون، فإن اعتماد هذه الأطعمة بشكل أساسي يساعد على الحفاظ على التوازن الغذائي حتى في ظل انخفاض الشهية أو تقليل كميات الطعام، ما يعزز الصحة العامة دون الحاجة إلى وجبات كبيرة أو مكملات خارجية.