في عملية أمنية واسعة ومباغتة شملت 6 ولايات تركية، تمكنت السلطات من القبض على «بارون المخدرات» الشهير شتين غورين، المتهم الرئيسي في قضية السفينة «United S» التي ضبطت قبالة السواحل الإسبانية وعلى متنها 10 أطنان من مخدر الكوكايين، في واحدة من أخطر قضايا التهريب البحري الدولي.
وجاءت العملية عقب تحقيقات موسعة كشفت صلات وثيقة تربط غورين بالمافيا الصربية وشبكات تهريب دولية، إذ باشرت النيابة العامة في إسطنبول تحقيقاتها فور إعلان السلطات الإسبانية في 7 يناير الجاري ضبط الشحنة الضخمة.
مداهمات متزامنة وتحفظ على الأصول
وفجر أمس الإثنين، نفذت الفرق الأمنية مداهمات متزامنة استهدفت 19 موقعاً مختلفاً، وأسفرت عن توقيف غورين و6 مشتبه بهم آخرين، من بينهم إنجين تشافوش، ومسعود يالتشين، وأحمد وفارس دياب.
وقررت السلطات التحفظ على جميع الأصول المالية والعقارات والحصص في الشركات والحسابات البنكية والأصول الرقمية التابعة للموقوفين، في إجراء احترازي يهدف إلى تجفيف مصادر التمويل.
مسار تهريب عابر للقارات
وكشفت التحقيقات أن سفينة «United S» أبحرت من ميناء مرسين التركي في أكتوبر 2025، وتوقفت في موانئ بليبيا والمغرب قبل عبورها مضيق جبل طارق نحو المحيط الأطلسي، إذ زارت موانئ فورتاليزا وبيليم في البرازيل، قبل أن تتسلم شحنتها من عرض البحر قبالة سواحل سورينام وتتجه مجدداً نحو أوروبا.
وأفادت التقارير بأن المخدرات كانت مخبأة داخل 295 طرداً يزن كل منها نحو 35 كيلوغراماً، فيما رُصد صعود صربيين إلى السفينة قبل مغادرتها ميناء بيليم البرازيلي، ما يعزز فرضيات الشراكة مع مافيا البلقان.
تمويه قانوني قبل الرحلة الأخيرة
وعلى الصعيد القانوني في إسبانيا، لا تزال السلطات تحتجز 16 شخصاً كانوا على متن السفينة، بينهم 4 أتراك وصربيان وهندي.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن السفينة كانت مملوكة لشركة «Kamer Shipping» قبل أن تُباع وتنقل ملكيتها إلى شركة «Capo Maritime Co» في 9 أكتوبر 2025، أي قبل الرحلة الأخيرة مباشرة، في خطوة يراها المحققون محاولة للتمويه والتنصل من المسؤولية القانونية.
ولا تعد هذه الواقعة الأولى من نوعها، إذ سبق ضبط سفينة «Haliç – Equality» مطلع 2025 محملة بنحو 9 أطنان من المخدرات، وكانت بدورها مملوكة لجهة تركية، وجرى بيعها قبيل انطلاقها من تركيا في سيناريو مشابه.
ويعيد اعتقال شتين غورين إلى الأذهان قضية «المستنقع» الشهيرة عام 2020، التي وُصفت حينها بأنها أكبر عملية مخدرات في تاريخ الجمهورية، قبل أن يُفرج عنه لاحقاً ويحصل على البراءة في 2024، ليعود اليوم مجدداً إلى واجهة أخطر ملفات الجريمة المنظمة الدولية.
In a wide-ranging and surprise security operation that included 6 Turkish provinces, authorities managed to arrest the infamous "drug baron" Ştein Goren, the main suspect in the case of the ship "United S," which was seized off the Spanish coast with 10 tons of cocaine on board, in one of the most dangerous cases of international maritime smuggling.
The operation came after extensive investigations revealed close ties linking Goren to the Serbian mafia and international smuggling networks, as the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office began its investigations immediately after Spanish authorities announced on January 7 of this year the seizure of the massive shipment.
Simultaneous Raids and Asset Seizure
Early yesterday morning, Monday, security teams carried out simultaneous raids targeting 19 different locations, resulting in the arrest of Goren and 6 other suspects, including Engin Çavuş, Masoud Yalçın, and Ahmad and Fares Diab.
The authorities decided to seize all financial assets, properties, shares in companies, bank accounts, and digital assets belonging to the detainees, as a precautionary measure aimed at drying up sources of funding.
Transcontinental Smuggling Route
Investigations revealed that the ship "United S" sailed from the Turkish port of Mersin in October 2025, stopping at ports in Libya and Morocco before crossing the Strait of Gibraltar towards the Atlantic Ocean, where it visited the ports of Fortaleza and Belém in Brazil, before receiving its cargo from offshore near the coast of Suriname and heading back towards Europe.
Reports indicated that the drugs were hidden inside 295 packages, each weighing about 35 kilograms, while two Serbians were observed boarding the ship before it left the Brazilian port of Belém, reinforcing hypotheses of collaboration with the Balkan mafia.
Legal Cover-up Before the Final Voyage
On the legal front in Spain, authorities are still holding 16 individuals who were on board the ship, including 4 Turks, two Serbians, and one Indian.
Investigations revealed that the ship was owned by "Kamer Shipping" before being sold and its ownership transferred to "Capo Maritime Co" on October 9, 2025, just before the final voyage, in a move that investigators see as an attempt to cover up and evade legal responsibility.
This incident is not the first of its kind, as the ship "Haliç – Equality" was previously seized in early 2025 loaded with about 9 tons of drugs, and it too was owned by a Turkish entity, having been sold just before its departure from Turkey in a similar scenario.
The arrest of Ştein Goren brings to mind the famous "Swamp" case in 2020, which was described at the time as the largest drug operation in the history of the republic, before he was later released and acquitted in 2024, only to return today to the forefront of the most dangerous files of international organized crime.