في عملية أمنية واسعة ومباغتة شملت 6 ولايات تركية، تمكنت السلطات من القبض على «بارون المخدرات» الشهير شتين غورين، المتهم الرئيسي في قضية السفينة «United S» التي ضبطت قبالة السواحل الإسبانية وعلى متنها 10 أطنان من مخدر الكوكايين، في واحدة من أخطر قضايا التهريب البحري الدولي.

وجاءت العملية عقب تحقيقات موسعة كشفت صلات وثيقة تربط غورين بالمافيا الصربية وشبكات تهريب دولية، إذ باشرت النيابة العامة في إسطنبول تحقيقاتها فور إعلان السلطات الإسبانية في 7 يناير الجاري ضبط الشحنة الضخمة.

مداهمات متزامنة وتحفظ على الأصول

وفجر أمس الإثنين، نفذت الفرق الأمنية مداهمات متزامنة استهدفت 19 موقعاً مختلفاً، وأسفرت عن توقيف غورين و6 مشتبه بهم آخرين، من بينهم إنجين تشافوش، ومسعود يالتشين، وأحمد وفارس دياب.

وقررت السلطات التحفظ على جميع الأصول المالية والعقارات والحصص في الشركات والحسابات البنكية والأصول الرقمية التابعة للموقوفين، في إجراء احترازي يهدف إلى تجفيف مصادر التمويل.

مسار تهريب عابر للقارات

وكشفت التحقيقات أن سفينة «United S» أبحرت من ميناء مرسين التركي في أكتوبر 2025، وتوقفت في موانئ بليبيا والمغرب قبل عبورها مضيق جبل طارق نحو المحيط الأطلسي، إذ زارت موانئ فورتاليزا وبيليم في البرازيل، قبل أن تتسلم شحنتها من عرض البحر قبالة سواحل سورينام وتتجه مجدداً نحو أوروبا.

وأفادت التقارير بأن المخدرات كانت مخبأة داخل 295 طرداً يزن كل منها نحو 35 كيلوغراماً، فيما رُصد صعود صربيين إلى السفينة قبل مغادرتها ميناء بيليم البرازيلي، ما يعزز فرضيات الشراكة مع مافيا البلقان.

تمويه قانوني قبل الرحلة الأخيرة

وعلى الصعيد القانوني في إسبانيا، لا تزال السلطات تحتجز 16 شخصاً كانوا على متن السفينة، بينهم 4 أتراك وصربيان وهندي.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن السفينة كانت مملوكة لشركة «Kamer Shipping» قبل أن تُباع وتنقل ملكيتها إلى شركة «Capo Maritime Co» في 9 أكتوبر 2025، أي قبل الرحلة الأخيرة مباشرة، في خطوة يراها المحققون محاولة للتمويه والتنصل من المسؤولية القانونية.

ولا تعد هذه الواقعة الأولى من نوعها، إذ سبق ضبط سفينة «Haliç – Equality» مطلع 2025 محملة بنحو 9 أطنان من المخدرات، وكانت بدورها مملوكة لجهة تركية، وجرى بيعها قبيل انطلاقها من تركيا في سيناريو مشابه.

ويعيد اعتقال شتين غورين إلى الأذهان قضية «المستنقع» الشهيرة عام 2020، التي وُصفت حينها بأنها أكبر عملية مخدرات في تاريخ الجمهورية، قبل أن يُفرج عنه لاحقاً ويحصل على البراءة في 2024، ليعود اليوم مجدداً إلى واجهة أخطر ملفات الجريمة المنظمة الدولية.