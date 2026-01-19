In a wide-ranging and surprise security operation that included 6 Turkish provinces, authorities managed to arrest the infamous "drug baron" Ştein Goren, the main suspect in the case of the ship "United S," which was seized off the Spanish coast with 10 tons of cocaine on board, in one of the most dangerous cases of international maritime smuggling.

The operation came after extensive investigations revealed close ties linking Goren to the Serbian mafia and international smuggling networks, as the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office began its investigations immediately after Spanish authorities announced on January 7 of this year the seizure of the massive shipment.

Simultaneous Raids and Asset Seizure

Early yesterday morning, Monday, security teams carried out simultaneous raids targeting 19 different locations, resulting in the arrest of Goren and 6 other suspects, including Engin Çavuş, Masoud Yalçın, and Ahmad and Fares Diab.

The authorities decided to seize all financial assets, properties, shares in companies, bank accounts, and digital assets belonging to the detainees, as a precautionary measure aimed at drying up sources of funding.

Transcontinental Smuggling Route

Investigations revealed that the ship "United S" sailed from the Turkish port of Mersin in October 2025, stopping at ports in Libya and Morocco before crossing the Strait of Gibraltar towards the Atlantic Ocean, where it visited the ports of Fortaleza and Belém in Brazil, before receiving its cargo from offshore near the coast of Suriname and heading back towards Europe.

Reports indicated that the drugs were hidden inside 295 packages, each weighing about 35 kilograms, while two Serbians were observed boarding the ship before it left the Brazilian port of Belém, reinforcing hypotheses of collaboration with the Balkan mafia.

Legal Cover-up Before the Final Voyage

On the legal front in Spain, authorities are still holding 16 individuals who were on board the ship, including 4 Turks, two Serbians, and one Indian.

Investigations revealed that the ship was owned by "Kamer Shipping" before being sold and its ownership transferred to "Capo Maritime Co" on October 9, 2025, just before the final voyage, in a move that investigators see as an attempt to cover up and evade legal responsibility.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as the ship "Haliç – Equality" was previously seized in early 2025 loaded with about 9 tons of drugs, and it too was owned by a Turkish entity, having been sold just before its departure from Turkey in a similar scenario.

The arrest of Ştein Goren brings to mind the famous "Swamp" case in 2020, which was described at the time as the largest drug operation in the history of the republic, before he was later released and acquitted in 2024, only to return today to the forefront of the most dangerous files of international organized crime.