تستعد وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» لإطلاق أقوى صاروخ صنعته على الإطلاق، في مهمة تاريخية تهدف إلى إرسال رواد فضاء في رحلة حول القمر والعودة إلى الأرض، للمرة الأولى منذ أكثر من 50 عاماً.

ومن المقرر أن تنطلق مهمة «أرتميس 2» من مركز كينيدي الفضائي بولاية فلوريدا في موعد لا يتجاوز السادس من فبراير القادم، حيث سيقطع الطاقم رحلة تبلغ نحو 685 ألف ميل ذهاباً وإياباً، تستمر نحو عشرة أيام، وتنتهي بهبوط المركبة في مياه المحيط الهادئ.

ثاني اختبار لصاروخ الإطلاق الفضائي SLS

وتمثل هذه الرحلة ثاني اختبار لصاروخ نظام الإطلاق الفضائي(SLS)، والأول الذي يحمل على متنه طاقماً بشرياً، كما سيعيش 4 رواد فضاء داخل كبسولة «أوريون»، حيث سيختبرون أنظمة دعم الحياة والاتصالات، إضافة إلى تنفيذ تدريبات على مناورات الالتحام في الفضاء.

وقال جاريد آيزاكمان، الملياردير ورائد الفضاء الخاص الذي أدى اليمين كمدير لوكالة ناسا في ديسمبر الماضي، إن المهمة تُعد «واحدة من أهم رحلات الفضاء المأهولة خلال نصف القرن الأخير».

أول امرأة وأول رجل صاحب بشرة سمراء

ويضم طاقم المهمة ثلاثة رواد فضاء من ناسا هم ريد وايزمان، وفيكتور غلوفر، وكريستينا كوك، إضافة إلى رائد الفضاء الكندي جيريمي هانسن، الذي يشارك في رحلته الفضائية الأولى، وستصبح كوك أول امرأة، وغلوفر أول شخص من ذوي البشرة الملوّنة، يسافران إلى ما بعد المدار الأرضي المنخفض.

ورغم أن المهمة لا تتضمن الهبوط على سطح القمر أو الدخول في مداره، فإن الطاقم سيكون أول من يلتف حول القمر منذ مهمة «أبولو 17» عام 1972.

وتأتي «أرتميس 2» استكمالاً لرحلة تجريبية غير مأهولة أُجريت عام 2022، وتمهيداً لمهمة «أرتميس 3» التي تهدف إلى إنزال رواد فضاء قرب القطب الجنوبي للقمر في أقرب وقت ممكن بدءاً من العام القادم.

وقال جون هانيكت، رئيس فريق إدارة مهمة «أرتميس 2»، خلال مؤتمر صحفي: «هذه هي الأيام التي نعيش من أجلها، نحن نصنع التاريخ».

خطوة نحو الحلم الأكبر

من جانبه، وصف ديفيد باركر، الرئيس السابق لوكالة الفضاء البريطانية، المهمة بأنها «خطوة نحو الحلم الأكبر المتمثل في استكشاف بشري وروبوتي مستدام للقمر، ومن ثم التوجه إلى المريخ».

ويرى بعض المراقبين أن العودة إلى القمر تمثل سباق فضاء جديداً، في ظل المنافسة مع الصين التي أعلنت نيتها إرسال رواد فضاء إلى القمر بحلول عام 2030. وفي هذا السياق، قال شون دافي، المدير المؤقت السابق لناسا: «لن نسمح للصين بأن تسبق أمريكا إلى القمر.. سنفوز».

ويبلغ ارتفاع صاروخ «SLS» مع كبسولة «أوريون» نحو 100 متر، ويحمل كميات من الوقود السائل تكفي لملء مسبح أولمبي، وتصل قوته الدافعة إلى سرعات تقارب 24,500 ميل في الساعة، ما يسمح له بالوصول إلى القمر.

وقبل الإطلاق، تبدأ مرحلة نقل الصاروخ من مبنى التجميع إلى منصة الإطلاق، في رحلة تمتد أربعة أميال وتستغرق ما يصل إلى 12 ساعة، باستخدام ناقلة مجنزرة عملاقة تزن آلاف الأطنان.

اختبارات دقيقة

وستخضع المركبة لسلسلة اختبارات دقيقة، تشمل تعبئتها بأكثر من 700 ألف غالون من الوقود وإجراء عدٍّ تنازلي تجريبي، وفي حال ظهور مشكلات تقنية كبيرة، قد يُعاد الصاروخ إلى مبنى التجميع لإجراء الإصلاحات اللازمة.

وأكد مسؤولو ناسا أن سلامة الطاقم ستظل «الأولوية القصوى»، مشيرين إلى وجود 14 موعداً احتياطياً للإطلاق في حال تأجيل الموعد الأساسي بسبب الطقس أو العوامل التقنية.

وبعد الإقلاع، سيدور الطاقم مرتين حول الأرض قبل الانفصال عن المرحلة العليا للصاروخ، ليقودوا المركبة يدوياً في مناورة اختبارية تحاكي مهمات الالتحام المستقبلية في مدار القمر، ثم تدفع وحدة الخدمة الأوروبية المركبة في مسارها نحو القمر، حيث ستدور حول جانبه البعيد قبل العودة إلى الأرض في مسار يشبه الرقم ثمانية.

وخلال الرحلة، سيجري الرواد تدريبات طوارئ، ويختبرون ملجأ الإشعاع المصمم لحمايتهم من العواصف الشمسية.

وبعد أكثر من خمسة عقود على آخر رحلة بشرية إلى القمر، تعود الإثارة – وربما بعض القلق – إلى عالم الفضاء، ويختصر باركر المشهد بقوله: «كل إطلاق صاروخ لحظة توتر، لكنني واثق أن ناسا لن تُقلع إلا عندما تكون جاهزة تماماً».