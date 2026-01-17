كشفت بيانات حديثة ارتفاعا كبيرا في أعداد المرضى المنوّمين في مستشفيات إنجلترا بسبب الإصابة بفيروس نوروفيروس، المعروف باسم «فيروس القيء الشتوي»، وسط تحذيرات رسمية من أن الضغوط الموسمية على هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية لا تزال مرتفعة.

ووفقًا لأحدث أرقام هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، بلغ متوسط عدد المرضى المصابين بنوروفيروس في المستشفيات 640 مريضًا يوميًا خلال الأسبوع الماضي، بزيادة قدرها 57% مقارنة بالأسبوع الذي سبقه، وفي نهاية الأسبوع، شُغلت 830 سريرًا بسبب أعراض تشبه الإصابة بالفيروس.

فيروس شديد العدوى وخطر على الفئات الضعيفة

ويُعد نوروفيروس من أكثر الفيروسات المعدية شيوعًا خلال فصل الشتاء، وقد يكون مهددًا للحياة لدى كبار السن، والأطفال الصغار، والأشخاص ذوي المناعة الضعيفة، خصوصًا بسبب خطر الإصابة بالجفاف الحاد.

الإنفلونزا تتراجع لكن الأزمة مستمرة

ورغم تسجيل انخفاض في أعداد مرضى الإنفلونزا للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي، حيث بلغ متوسط المرضى المنوّمين 2,676 مريضًا يوميًا في الأسبوع المنتهي في 28 ديسمبر، وحذّر الأطباء من أن أسوأ فترات الشتاء لم تنتهِ بعد.

وأظهرت بيانات نُشرت في 8 يناير أن أكثر من 2,940 سريرًا كانت مشغولة بمرضى الإنفلونزا وحدهم في الأسبوع الأول من العام، بزيادة قدرها 9% عن الأسبوع السابق.

وفي الأسبوع الماضي، ورغم بدء تراجع أعداد مرضى الإنفلونزا مجددًا، بقي معدل إشغال الأسرة عند أكثر من 94%، مع استمرار الطقس البارد وزيادة الإصابات الناتجة عن الانزلاق والسقوط، ما دفع بعض المستشفيات إلى حافة طاقتها القصوى.

تحذيرات رسمية واستخدام الطوارئ بحذر

وقالت المديرة الطبية في هيئة الخدمات البريطانية البروفيسورة ميغانا بانديت: «من الإيجابي أن نرى انخفاضًا في حالات الإنفلونزا، لكن ذلك يأتي بعد ارتفاع أعقب فترة الأعياد، ما أبقى إشغال الأسرة مرتفعًا عند 94.1%، وهو ما يؤكد أننا ما زلنا في ذروة ضغوط الشتاء».

وأدى الضغط المتزايد على المنظومة الصحية إلى إعلان خمس هيئات صحية حالة طوارئ حرجة هذا الأسبوع، في ظل ارتفاع حالات نوروفيروس وأمراض الجهاز التنفسي.

ويُعد إعلان «حادثة حرجة» أعلى مستوى إنذار في هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، ويُستخدم عندما يصل الاضطراب إلى مرحلة قد تعجز فيها أقسام الطوارئ عن تقديم الرعاية بشكل آمن.

الجفاف الخطر الأكبر

ويُعتبر الجفاف من أخطر مضاعفات نوروفيروس، وتشمل علاماته المبكرة جفاف الفم والحلق، الدوخة، الإرهاق، وغؤور العينين، وقد يتحول الجفاف سريعًا إلى حالة قاتلة لدى الفئات الأكثر هشاشة، إذ يخلّ بتوازن الأملاح في الدم الضرورية لعمل الأعضاء الحيوية.

مؤشرات إيجابية رغم التحديات

وعلى الرغم من تسجيل أعلى عدد على الإطلاق من بلاغات الإسعاف في ديسمبر، ليصل إجمالي الاستدعاءات في عام 2025 إلى أكثر من 9.3 مليون بلاغ، أظهرت البيانات تحسنًا في سرعة تقديم الرعاية، حيث تم التعامل مع أكثر من 73% من المرضى خلال أربع ساعات وفق هدف الطوارئ المعتمد.

ويأتي ذلك في عام يُعد الأكثر ازدحامًا لأقسام الطوارئ، مع 27.8 مليون حالة دخول خلال 2025.

كما شهد شهر نوفمبر ثاني أكبر انخفاض في قوائم الانتظار خلال 15 عامًا (باستثناء فترة الجائحة)، بانخفاض تجاوز 86 ألف مريض.

الإصلاح مستمر

وقال وزير الصحة والرعاية الاجتماعية ويس ستريتينغ: «لفترة طويلة، وُعد المرضى بإصلاحات دون أن يلمسوا نتائج حقيقية، هذه الحكومة تحوّل الوعود إلى تغييرات يشعر بها الناس فعليًا».

وأضاف أن ذلك يشمل رعاية أسرع، تقليل القلق على العائلات، وزيادة المواعيد المسائية وعطلات نهاية الأسبوع، وإجراء الفحوصات بالقرب من المنازل، وإنشاء مراكز جراحية تقلل قوائم الانتظار، واستخدامًا أذكى للتكنولوجيا، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته أن «الضغوط الشتوية لا تزال مرتفعة، ولا يزال هناك الكثير لإنجازه».

كيف ينتشر الفيروس؟

وينتقل نوروفيروس عادة عبر الاحتكاك المباشر بشخص مصاب، أو لمس أسطح ملوثة، أو تناول طعام لمسه شخص مصاب، ويوصي الأطباء بالراحة وتناول كميات كافية من السوائل، مع استخدام الباراسيتامول لتخفيف الحمى أو الآلام، ويحذّر الأطباء من طلب المضادات الحيوية، مؤكدين أنها غير فعّالة ضد الفيروسات.