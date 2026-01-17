Recent data has revealed a significant increase in the number of patients hospitalized in England due to Norovirus infection, known as the "winter vomiting virus," amid official warnings that seasonal pressures on the National Health Service remain high.

According to the latest figures from the National Health Service, the average number of patients infected with Norovirus in hospitals reached 640 per day during the past week, a 57% increase compared to the previous week. By the end of the week, 830 beds were occupied due to symptoms resembling a viral infection.

Highly contagious virus poses a risk to vulnerable groups

Norovirus is one of the most common infectious viruses during the winter and can be life-threatening for the elderly, young children, and individuals with weakened immune systems, particularly due to the risk of severe dehydration.

Flu cases decline but crisis continues

Despite a recorded decrease in flu cases for the second consecutive week, with an average of 2,676 hospitalized patients per day in the week ending December 28, doctors warned that the worst periods of winter have not yet ended.

Data published on January 8 showed that over 2,940 beds were occupied by flu patients alone in the first week of the year, a 9% increase from the previous week.

Last week, despite the beginning of a decline in flu cases again, the bed occupancy rate remained above 94%, with continued cold weather and an increase in injuries due to slips and falls, pushing some hospitals to the brink of their maximum capacity.

Official warnings and cautious use of emergency services

The medical director of the British Health Service, Professor Meghana Pandit, stated: "It is positive to see a decrease in flu cases, but this comes after a spike following the holiday period, keeping bed occupancy high at 94.1%, which confirms that we are still at the peak of winter pressures."

The increasing pressure on the healthcare system has led five health authorities to declare a critical emergency this week, amid rising cases of Norovirus and respiratory illnesses.

The declaration of a "critical incident" is the highest alert level in the National Health Service and is used when the disruption reaches a stage where emergency departments may be unable to provide care safely.

Dehydration is the biggest danger

Dehydration is considered one of the most serious complications of Norovirus, with early signs including dry mouth and throat, dizziness, fatigue, and sunken eyes. Dehydration can quickly become life-threatening for the most vulnerable groups, as it disrupts the balance of salts in the blood necessary for the functioning of vital organs.

Positive indicators despite challenges

Despite recording the highest number of ambulance reports ever in December, bringing the total calls in 2025 to over 9.3 million, data showed an improvement in the speed of care delivery, with more than 73% of patients being treated within four hours according to the established emergency target.

This comes in a year considered the busiest for emergency departments, with 27.8 million admissions during 2025.

November also saw the second-largest drop in waiting lists in 15 years (excluding the pandemic period), with a decrease of over 86,000 patients.

Reform continues

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "For a long time, patients have been promised reforms without seeing real results; this government is turning promises into changes that people are actually feeling."

He added that this includes faster care, reducing anxiety for families, increasing evening and weekend appointments, conducting tests closer to homes, establishing surgical centers to reduce waiting lists, and smarter use of technology, while also emphasizing that "winter pressures remain high, and there is still much to be done."

How does the virus spread?

Norovirus typically spreads through direct contact with an infected person, touching contaminated surfaces, or consuming food touched by an infected person. Doctors recommend rest and adequate fluid intake, using paracetamol to relieve fever or pain, and warn against requesting antibiotics, stating that they are ineffective against viruses.