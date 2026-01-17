Heavy rains and floods in three countries in the Southern African region, namely "South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe," have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people.

Mozambique was the hardest hit, as floods swept across vast areas of the central and southern regions of the country. The country's Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Institute stated, "103 people have died during an unusually heavy rainy season since late last year."

In neighboring South Africa, officials reported, "The death toll from the floods in two northern provinces has risen to at least 30, as rescue efforts continue."

The Zimbabwe Disaster Management Agency reported, "70 people have died, and more than a thousand homes have been destroyed due to heavy rains since the beginning of the year, while infrastructure including schools, roads, and bridges has collapsed."