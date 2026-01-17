تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات في 3 دول بمنطقة الجنوب الأفريقي هي «جنوب أفريقيا وموزمبيق وزيمبابوي»، في وفاة أكثر من 100 شخص.

وكانت موزمبيق هي الأكثر تضررًا، حيث اجتاحت الفيضانات مساحات واسعة من الأقاليم الوسطى والجنوبية من البلاد، وقال معهد إدارة الكوارث والحد من المخاطر التابع لها «إن 103 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم في موسم أمطار غزيرة على غير العادة منذ أواخر العام الماضي».

وفي جنوب أفريقيا المجاورة، قال مسؤولون «إن عدد القتلى من الفيضانات في إقليمين شماليين ارتفع إلى 30 على الأقل، مع استمرار جهود الإنقاذ».

وقالت وكالة إدارة الكوارث في زيمبابوي «إن 70 شخصًا لقوا حتفهم، وتم تدمير أكثر من ألف منزل بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة منذ بداية العام، في حين انهارت البنية التحتية بما في ذلك المدارس والطرق والجسور».