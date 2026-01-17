تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات في 3 دول بمنطقة الجنوب الأفريقي هي «جنوب أفريقيا وموزمبيق وزيمبابوي»، في وفاة أكثر من 100 شخص.
وكانت موزمبيق هي الأكثر تضررًا، حيث اجتاحت الفيضانات مساحات واسعة من الأقاليم الوسطى والجنوبية من البلاد، وقال معهد إدارة الكوارث والحد من المخاطر التابع لها «إن 103 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم في موسم أمطار غزيرة على غير العادة منذ أواخر العام الماضي».
وفي جنوب أفريقيا المجاورة، قال مسؤولون «إن عدد القتلى من الفيضانات في إقليمين شماليين ارتفع إلى 30 على الأقل، مع استمرار جهود الإنقاذ».
وقالت وكالة إدارة الكوارث في زيمبابوي «إن 70 شخصًا لقوا حتفهم، وتم تدمير أكثر من ألف منزل بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة منذ بداية العام، في حين انهارت البنية التحتية بما في ذلك المدارس والطرق والجسور».
Heavy rains and floods in three countries in the Southern African region, namely "South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe," have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people.
Mozambique was the hardest hit, as floods swept across vast areas of the central and southern regions of the country. The country's Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Institute stated, "103 people have died during an unusually heavy rainy season since late last year."
In neighboring South Africa, officials reported, "The death toll from the floods in two northern provinces has risen to at least 30, as rescue efforts continue."
The Zimbabwe Disaster Management Agency reported, "70 people have died, and more than a thousand homes have been destroyed due to heavy rains since the beginning of the year, while infrastructure including schools, roads, and bridges has collapsed."