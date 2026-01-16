في قضية أثارت الوسط الرقمي، قررت أشلي سانت كلير والدة الطفل الـ14 لإيلون ماسك، توجيه ضربة قانونية قوية لشركة xAI بعد انتشار صور مزيفة ومهينة لها على منصة «غروك» التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي.
ووفق الدعوى المقدمة أمام المحكمة العليا في نيويورك، استخدمت المنصة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء صور تظهر سانت كلير عارية بطريقة فاضحة، متهمة الشركة بـ«تمكين الإساءة الجنسية للنساء والأطفال». ولم تكتفِ المنصة بذلك، بل واصلت نشر نسخ مزيفة من صورها منذ طفولتها وحتى مرحلة البلوغ، رغم طلبات سانت كلير المتكررة بحذفها.
وقالت كاري غولدبرغ محامية سانت كلير إن تصميم المنصة لم يضمن بيئة آمنة، وإن «غروك» أصبح أداة للإذلال والمضايقة، مؤكدة أن الدعوى تهدف إلى وضع حدود قانونية واضحة لمنع استغلال الذكاء الاصطناعي لإيذاء الأفراد.
وتأتي هذه الدعوى في سياق نزاع حضانة مستمر على رومولوس، ابن سانت كلير وماسك، مما زاد من حدة التوتر حول حماية خصوصية الأطفال في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وعلى الرغم من انتشار الأخبار بسرعة، لم تصدر شركة xAI أي تعليق رسمي حول الموضوع حتى الآن، مما يفتح الباب لتساؤلات واسعة حول مسؤولية شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي في منع استغلال منصاتها لإيذاء الأفراد، خصوصاً القصر.
وتضع هذه القضية معياراً جديداً للحدود القانونية والرقابية على منصات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسلط الضوء على المخاطر الحقيقية التي قد يواجهها أي مستخدم أمام التكنولوجيا التوليدية الحديثة.
In a case that has stirred the digital community, Ashley Saint Clair, the mother of Elon Musk's 14th child, has decided to take a strong legal action against xAI after fake and humiliating images of her spread on the "Grok" platform, which relies on generative artificial intelligence.
According to the lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court, the platform used AI techniques to create images depicting Saint Clair naked in an obscene manner, accusing the company of "enabling sexual abuse of women and children." The platform did not stop there, continuing to publish fake copies of her images from childhood to adulthood, despite Saint Clair's repeated requests for their removal.
Kerry Goldberg, Saint Clair's attorney, stated that the platform's design did not ensure a safe environment, and that "Grok" has become a tool for humiliation and harassment, emphasizing that the lawsuit aims to set clear legal boundaries to prevent the exploitation of AI to harm individuals.
This lawsuit comes amid an ongoing custody dispute over Romulus, Saint Clair and Musk's son, which has heightened tensions surrounding the protection of children's privacy in the age of artificial intelligence.
Despite the rapid spread of news, xAI has not issued any official comment on the matter so far, raising broad questions about the responsibility of AI companies in preventing the exploitation of their platforms to harm individuals, especially minors.
This case sets a new standard for legal and regulatory boundaries on AI platforms, highlighting the real risks that any user may face in front of modern generative technology.