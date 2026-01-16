In a case that has stirred the digital community, Ashley Saint Clair, the mother of Elon Musk's 14th child, has decided to take a strong legal action against xAI after fake and humiliating images of her spread on the "Grok" platform, which relies on generative artificial intelligence.

According to the lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court, the platform used AI techniques to create images depicting Saint Clair naked in an obscene manner, accusing the company of "enabling sexual abuse of women and children." The platform did not stop there, continuing to publish fake copies of her images from childhood to adulthood, despite Saint Clair's repeated requests for their removal.

Kerry Goldberg, Saint Clair's attorney, stated that the platform's design did not ensure a safe environment, and that "Grok" has become a tool for humiliation and harassment, emphasizing that the lawsuit aims to set clear legal boundaries to prevent the exploitation of AI to harm individuals.

This lawsuit comes amid an ongoing custody dispute over Romulus, Saint Clair and Musk's son, which has heightened tensions surrounding the protection of children's privacy in the age of artificial intelligence.

Despite the rapid spread of news, xAI has not issued any official comment on the matter so far, raising broad questions about the responsibility of AI companies in preventing the exploitation of their platforms to harm individuals, especially minors.

This case sets a new standard for legal and regulatory boundaries on AI platforms, highlighting the real risks that any user may face in front of modern generative technology.