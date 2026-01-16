في قضية أثارت الوسط الرقمي، قررت أشلي سانت كلير والدة الطفل الـ14 لإيلون ماسك، توجيه ضربة قانونية قوية لشركة xAI بعد انتشار صور مزيفة ومهينة لها على منصة «غروك» التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي.

ووفق الدعوى المقدمة أمام المحكمة العليا في نيويورك، استخدمت المنصة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء صور تظهر سانت كلير عارية بطريقة فاضحة، متهمة الشركة بـ«تمكين الإساءة الجنسية للنساء والأطفال». ولم تكتفِ المنصة بذلك، بل واصلت نشر نسخ مزيفة من صورها منذ طفولتها وحتى مرحلة البلوغ، رغم طلبات سانت كلير المتكررة بحذفها.

وقالت كاري غولدبرغ محامية سانت كلير إن تصميم المنصة لم يضمن بيئة آمنة، وإن «غروك» أصبح أداة للإذلال والمضايقة، مؤكدة أن الدعوى تهدف إلى وضع حدود قانونية واضحة لمنع استغلال الذكاء الاصطناعي لإيذاء الأفراد.

وتأتي هذه الدعوى في سياق نزاع حضانة مستمر على رومولوس، ابن سانت كلير وماسك، مما زاد من حدة التوتر حول حماية خصوصية الأطفال في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وعلى الرغم من انتشار الأخبار بسرعة، لم تصدر شركة xAI أي تعليق رسمي حول الموضوع حتى الآن، مما يفتح الباب لتساؤلات واسعة حول مسؤولية شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي في منع استغلال منصاتها لإيذاء الأفراد، خصوصاً القصر.

وتضع هذه القضية معياراً جديداً للحدود القانونية والرقابية على منصات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسلط الضوء على المخاطر الحقيقية التي قد يواجهها أي مستخدم أمام التكنولوجيا التوليدية الحديثة.