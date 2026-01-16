في واقعة أشبه بمشاهد بوليوود، صدمت المعمرة الهندية جانجاباي سافجي ساخاري (103 أعوام) عائلتها وجيرانها حين اعتُقد أنها فارقت الحياة قبل لحظات من مراسم دفنها في مدينة ناجبور بولاية ماهاراشترا.

وكانت جانجاباي طريحة الفراش لمدة شهرين وتعتمد على كمية صغيرة جداً من الماء يومياً، ما جعل أقاربها يظنون أنها توفيت. ومع تجهيز مراسم الحرق التقليدية، وإلباسها ثياباً جديدة وربط يديها وقدميها، لاحظ حفيدها راكيش ساخاري حركة خفيفة في أصابع قدميها.

وعند إزالة السدادات القطنية من أنفها، تبين أن المعمرة الهندية بدأت تتنفس، ما أحدث صدمة كبيرة لدى الجميع. وأُلغت العائلة مراسم الدفن على الفور، وجرى إبلاغ الحضور أن المعمرة بخير، بينما وصف الجيران الحادثة بأنها «معجزة حية».

وبطبيعة الحال انتشر خبر الواقعة بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وجعل من جانجاباي رمزاً للصلابة التي فاجأت الجميع حتى في أحلك اللحظات.