In an incident reminiscent of Bollywood scenes, the 103-year-old Indian matriarch Jangabai Sakhari shocked her family and neighbors when it was believed she had passed away just moments before her burial ceremony in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Jangabai had been bedridden for two months and relied on a very small amount of water daily, leading her relatives to believe she had died. As preparations for the traditional cremation were underway, including dressing her in new clothes and binding her hands and feet, her grandson Rakesh Sakhari noticed slight movement in her toes.

Upon removing the cotton plugs from her nose, it became clear that the elderly woman had started to breathe, causing great shock among everyone present. The family immediately canceled the burial ceremony and informed the attendees that the matriarch was fine, while neighbors described the incident as a "living miracle."

Naturally, news of the incident spread quickly on social media, making Jangabai a symbol of resilience that surprised everyone even in the darkest moments.