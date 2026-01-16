لم تعد فترة العزوبية الطويلة مجرد اختيار شخصي عابر، بل تحولت إلى ظاهرة اجتماعية تثير قلق شريحة واسعة من الشباب، في ظل تغيرات متسارعة تمس أنماط الحياة، والصحة النفسية، وطموحات الأجيال الجديدة.

وأعادت دراسة أوروبية حديثة فتح هذا الملف من زاوية غير تقليدية، بعدما كشفت أن التفوق الأكاديمي والاستقرار النفسي ونمط السكن قد تكون عوامل خفية تُطيل البقاء خارج العلاقات العاطفية.

الدراسة أجراها فريق بحثي من جامعة زيورخ، وشملت أكثر من 17 ألف شاب وشابة من المملكة المتحدة وألمانيا. وانطلقت المتابعة منذ أن كان المشاركون في سن 16 عاماً دون أي تجارب عاطفية، واستمرت المراقبة السنوية حتى بلوغهم 29 عاماً.

واعتمد الباحثون على استبيانات دورية حللت السمات الشخصية، والحالة النفسية، والظروف الاجتماعية، بهدف تتبع المسار الذي يقود بعض الأفراد إلى أول علاقة عاطفية، بينما يظل آخرون عازبين لسنوات أطول.

وجاءت النتائج لافتة، إذ أظهرت أن أصحاب المستويات التعليمية المرتفعة أكثر ميلاً للبقاء عازبين لفترات أطول مقارنة بغيرهم. كما تبيّن أن العيش مع الوالدين أو السكن الفردي يعزز احتمالات العزوبية، في حين يقل هذا الاحتمال لدى من يستقلون عن عائلاتهم في السكن، حيث تتسع دوائر التعارف والتفاعل الاجتماعي.

وعلى الصعيد النفسي، كشفت البيانات أن انخفاض الرضا عن الحياة والسعادة العامة يرتبط بشكل واضح باستمرار العزوبية، مع تسجيل فارق ملحوظ بين الجنسين، حيث يميل الرجال إلى البقاء دون ارتباط لفترة أطول من النساء.

وقال الباحث الرئيسي مايكل كريمر إن العوامل الاجتماعية والنفسية تشكل مؤشرات دقيقة للتنبؤ بمن يرتبط مبكراً، ومن يستمر في العزوبية، مؤكداً أن التعليم المرتفع لا يعني بالضرورة حياة عاطفية أكثر استقراراً.

وفي مرحلة لاحقة، ركزت الدراسة على الأثر النفسي للعزوبية الممتدة، لتكشف أن العازبين لفترات طويلة يعانون تراجعاً أكبر في الرضا عن الحياة وارتفاعاً في الشعور بالوحدة، مع بداية ظهور أعراض اكتئاب في أواخر العشرينات.

ورغم ذلك، لاحظ الباحثون تحسناً نفسياً سريعاً لدى المشاركين فور بداية ارتباطهم عاطفياً، سواءً لدى الرجال أو النساء، ما يشير إلى أن الزواج قد يلعب دوراً علاجياً في تحسين الصحة النفسية.

وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن فترة العزوبية الطويلة في بدايات البلوغ ترتبط بمخاطر نفسية متوسطة، لكنها تصبح أكثر وضوحاً كلما طال انتظار الزواج، خصوصاً مع تدهور الحالة النفسية التي تعقّد بدورها فرص الارتباط لاحقاً.