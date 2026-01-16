The long period of singlehood is no longer just a fleeting personal choice, but has transformed into a social phenomenon that raises concerns among a wide segment of youth, amid rapid changes affecting lifestyle patterns, mental health, and the aspirations of new generations.

A recent European study reopened this topic from an unconventional angle, revealing that academic excellence, psychological stability, and living arrangements may be hidden factors that prolong the duration of remaining outside romantic relationships.

The study was conducted by a research team from the University of Zurich and included more than 17,000 young men and women from the United Kingdom and Germany. The follow-up began when the participants were 16 years old with no romantic experiences and continued annually until they reached 29 years of age.

The researchers relied on periodic questionnaires that analyzed personality traits, psychological state, and social circumstances, aiming to track the path that leads some individuals to their first romantic relationship, while others remain single for longer periods.

The results were striking, showing that individuals with higher educational levels are more likely to remain single for longer periods compared to others. It was also found that living with parents or in individual housing increases the likelihood of singlehood, while this likelihood decreases for those who live independently from their families, where social circles and interactions expand.

On the psychological front, the data revealed that lower life satisfaction and general happiness are clearly associated with continued singlehood, with a notable difference between genders, as men tend to remain uncommitted for longer periods than women.

The lead researcher, Michael Kremer, stated that social and psychological factors serve as accurate indicators for predicting who will enter relationships early and who will remain single, emphasizing that higher education does not necessarily mean a more stable romantic life.

In a later phase, the study focused on the psychological impact of extended singlehood, revealing that those who remain single for long periods experience a greater decline in life satisfaction and an increase in feelings of loneliness, with the onset of depressive symptoms appearing in their late twenties.

Nevertheless, the researchers observed a rapid psychological improvement among participants as soon as they entered a romantic relationship, whether for men or women, indicating that marriage may play a therapeutic role in improving mental health.

The study concluded that a long period of singlehood in early adulthood is associated with moderate psychological risks, but these risks become more pronounced as the wait for marriage extends, especially with the deterioration of mental health that complicates the chances of forming relationships later on.