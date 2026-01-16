في خطوة رمزية أثارت جدلاً دولياً واسعاً، قدمت زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو ميدالية جائزة نوبل للسلام، التي حصلت عليها في ديسمبر 2025، إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خلال لقائهما في البيت الأبيض.

وقالت ماتشادو، التي نالت الجائزة العام الماضي لنضالها ضد ما وصف بـ«دولة مادورو الوحشية والاستبدادية»، للصحفيين إنها فعلت ذلك «تقديراً لالتزام الفريد بحريتنا»، مشيرة إلى أنها ترى في ترمب شريكاً في «النضال من أجل الديمقراطية».
ماتشادو تهدي نوبل لترمب.. رمز التحالف ضد مادورو بعد القبض عليه

وبعد ساعات، كتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال» إن ماتشادو «قدمت لي جائزة نوبل للسلام تقديراً لجهودي. يا لها من لفتة رائعة تعكس الاحترام المتبادل».

وأظهرت صورة نشرها البيت الأبيض لاحقاً الرئيس الأمريكي وهو يحمل الهدية في إطار كبير، وداخل الإطار الذهبي أسفل الميدالية، كُتب: «مقدمة كرمز شخصي للامتنان نيابة عن الشعب الفنزويلي، تقديراً لتحرك الرئيس ترمب المبدئي والحاسم لضمان حرية فنزويلا»
يأتي هذا اللقاء بعد نحو أسبوعين فقط من إصدار ترمب أمراً عسكرياً أدى إلى اختطاف الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو في عملية عسكرية أمريكية مفاجئة في كاراكاس يوم 3 يناير الجاري.

وتعتبر ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، المهندسة الصناعية والسياسية الفنزويلية المولودة عام 1967، إحدى أبرز وجوه المعارضة ضد نظام نيكولاس مادورو، وحصلت على جائزة نوبل للسلام في 2025 تقديراً لـ«جهودها الدؤوبة في تعزيز الحقوق الديمقراطية لشعب فنزويلا ونضالها من أجل انتقال عادل وسلمي من الديكتاتورية إلى الديمقراطية».

وفي وقت سابق، كتبت اللجنة المنظمة لجائزة «نوبل» عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس» أنه «يمكن تغيير مالك الميدالية، لكن لقب الفائز بجائزة نوبل للسلام لا يتغير».

وقالت صحيفة الجارديان البريطانية، إنه تم تهميش ماتشادو بشكل غير متوقع من قبل ترمب بعد عملية الثالث من يناير التي قامت فيها قوات أمريكية باختطاف الرئيس الفنزويلي مادرور وزوجته ونقلهما إلى نيويورك، وبدء محاكمتهما بتهم تشمل تهريب المخدرات.