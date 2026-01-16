ماتشادو تهدي نوبل لترمب.. رمز التحالف ضد مادورو بعد القبض عليه

In a symbolic move that sparked widespread international controversy, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented the Nobel Peace Prize medal, which she received in December 2025, to U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House.

Machado, who was awarded the prize last year for her struggle against what has been described as the "brutal and authoritarian Maduro regime," told reporters that she did this "in appreciation of his unique commitment to our freedom," noting that she sees Trump as a partner in "the struggle for democracy."



Hours later, Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social" that Machado "presented me with the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of my efforts. What a wonderful gesture reflecting mutual respect."

A photo later published by the White House showed the U.S. president holding the gift in a large frame, and inside the golden frame beneath the medal, it was written: "Presented as a personal symbol of gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan people, in appreciation of President Trump's principled and decisive action to ensure the freedom of Venezuela."



This meeting comes just about two weeks after Trump issued a military order that led to the kidnapping of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a surprise U.S. military operation in Caracas on January 3rd.

Maria Corina Machado, an industrial engineer and Venezuelan politician born in 1967, is considered one of the most prominent faces of the opposition against Nicolas Maduro's regime, and she received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 in recognition of her "tireless efforts to promote the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and her struggle for a fair and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Earlier, the organizing committee of the "Nobel" Prize wrote on its official account on the "X" platform that "the owner of the medal can be changed, but the title of Nobel Peace Prize winner does not change."

The British newspaper The Guardian reported that Machado was unexpectedly sidelined by Trump after the January 3 operation in which U.S. forces kidnapped President Maduro and his wife and transported them to New York, where they began their trial on charges including drug trafficking.