عمّت الصدمة مدينة الجغبوب الليبية على وقع مأساة أودت بحياة الطفلة مريم (3 سنوات) بعد أن هاجمتها مجموعة كلاب ضالة في حي سكني، وتركها الهجوم مضطربة تنزف حتى الموت أمام أعين سكان الحي.

ومما فاقم الغضب الشعبي أن هذه الحادثة ليست الأولى، فقد شهدت ليبيا أسابيع مأساوية مشابهة، من بنغازي إلى مدن أخرى، حيث استُهدِف أطفال أبرياء من قبل الكلاب الضالة، ما أشعل غضب المواطنين الذين يطالبون أجهزة الدولة بالتدخل العاجل.

ووصف الناشط حمد المسماري ما يحدث بأنه «كارثة مستمرة»، مشيراً إلى أن «الخوف أصبح يقتحم كل بيت، والأرواح تُزهق بلا رادع، مقابل صمت الدولة».

فيما دعا سليم عبيدية إلى حملة عاجلة للحد من انتشار الكلاب، مؤكداً أن «الإهمال تراكم لسنوات والنتيجة مأساة لا تنتهي».

لكن الناشطة في حماية الحيوانات صباح شعيب تحذر من استخدام العنف ضد الكلاب، مؤكدة أن «المسؤولية تقع على الجهات الرسمية لغياب الحلول الوقائية والتنظيمية، وليس على الحيوانات».

وكانت وزارة الحكم المحلي بحكومة الوحدة الوطنية الموقتة قد أعلنت في مطلع العام خطة شاملة لمكافحة الكلاب الضالة وداء الكلب القاتل، عبر تشكيل فرق من الخبراء والمؤسسات الصحية والبيئية، لكن الحوادث الأخيرة أثبتت أن الأزمة لا تزال قائمة وتهدد سلامة الأطفال والمواطنين.