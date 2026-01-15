The shock has spread through the Libyan city of Jaghbub following a tragedy that claimed the life of 3-year-old Maryam after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in a residential neighborhood, leaving her distressed and bleeding to death in front of the eyes of the neighborhood residents.

What has exacerbated public anger is that this incident is not the first; Libya has witnessed similar tragic weeks, from Benghazi to other cities, where innocent children have been targeted by stray dogs, igniting the fury of citizens who are demanding urgent intervention from state authorities.

Activist Hamad Al-Masmari described what is happening as a "continuing disaster," pointing out that "fear has begun to invade every home, and lives are being taken without restraint, in exchange for the state's silence."

Meanwhile, Salim Obeidi called for an urgent campaign to curb the spread of dogs, emphasizing that "neglect has accumulated over the years, and the result is an endless tragedy."

However, animal protection activist Sabah Shuaib warns against using violence against dogs, asserting that "the responsibility lies with official bodies due to the absence of preventive and organizational solutions, not with the animals."

The Ministry of Local Governance of the interim Government of National Unity had announced at the beginning of the year a comprehensive plan to combat stray dogs and the deadly rabies disease, by forming teams of experts and health and environmental institutions, but recent incidents have proven that the crisis is still ongoing and threatens the safety of children and citizens.