تخيل أن تفقد شعرك تدريجيًا، وأن كل خصلة تسقط تجعلك تشعر بالضعف والخجل.. هذه كانت رحلة هاري جيمس (34 عامًا) الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«البالدماكسينغ»، قبل أن يتحول من القلق إلى القوة.

وفي منتصف العشرينيات، لاحظ هاري جيمس تساقط شعره، وحاول إخفاء الصلع عبر تصفيفات معقدة ورشّات وعلاجات مؤقتة، لكن القلق النفسي تزايد، وأثر على ثقته بنفسه وحياته الاجتماعية.

ولكن التحوّل جاء عندما قرر مواجهة الأمر مباشرة: فحلق شعره قصيرًا، واعتنق الصلع كرمز للسيطرة على الخوف. يقول هاري: «لم يكن الأمر عن مظهري، بل عن التحرر من شعوري بعدم الأمان».

ولم يكن هاري جيمس وحده، فقد انضم إليه أليكس ألبريغ الناشط بالبالدماكسينغ، الذي وجد في قص شعره تزامناً مع عيد ميلاده الـ29 لحظة تحرر نفسي استثنائية، محوّلًا الصلع من مصدر قلق إلى علامة قوة واعتزاز.

يؤكد خبراء علم النفس أن حركة «البالدماكسينغ» ليست مجرد تغيير تصفيف الشعر، بل تغيير عقلية كاملة: بداية من مواجهة الخوف، واستعادة الثقة، والنمو الشخصي. والمجتمعات الإلكترونية التي تدعم الحركة تشجع على مشاركة قصص قبل وبعد، وتقديم نصائح عملية، ما يجعلها تجربة اجتماعية ونفسية فريدة.

واليوم، يرى المشاركون في «البالدماكسينغ» أن الصلع ليس نقصًا، بل رمز للثقة بالنفس والجرأة على مواجهة المخاوف، حيث يتحول القلق إلى طاقة إيجابية تنعكس على الصحة، والمظهر، والتفاعل الاجتماعي.