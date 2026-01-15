حذّر علماء من أن استمرار أعراض مثل ضباب الدماغ، الصداع، والاضطرابات في حاستي الشم أو التذوق بعد الإصابة بفايروس كورونا، قد يكون مؤشراً على زيادة خطر الإصابة بمرض ألزهايمر في مراحل لاحقة من الحياة.
وأظهرت دراسة أمريكية، حلّلت عينات دم لأكثر من 225 مريضاً يعانون من كوفيد طويل الأمد، ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في مستويات بروتين يُعرف باسم «تاو» (Tau)، وهو بروتين يرتبط بشكل وثيق بمرض ألزهايمر وأنواع أخرى من الخرف.
بروتين مرتبط بالخرف
ويُعرف عن بروتين «تاو» أنه يمكن أن يتراكم بشكل غير طبيعي داخل الخلايا العصبية في الدماغ، مكوّناً تشابكات تعيق التواصل بين الخلايا، وهو ما يُعتقد أنه السبب الرئيسي وراء فقدان الذاكرة والتدهور المعرفي المميز لمرض ألزهايمر، السبب الأكثر شيوعاً للخرف.
تطوير اللقاحات والعلاجات
وقال اختصاصي الأمراض المعدية والمؤلف الرئيسي للدراسة الدكتور بنيامين لوفت، إن التأثيرات طويلة الأمد لكوفيد-19 قد تمتد لسنوات بعد الإصابة، وقد تؤدي إلى أمراض مزمنة، من بينها اضطرابات معرفية تشبه تلك المرتبطة بمرض ألزهايمر.
وأضاف أن هذه النتائج تحمل دلالات مهمة على صعيد تطوير اللقاحات والعلاجات، لمنع العدوى من الأساس قبل أن تترسخ وتؤدي إلى مشكلات صحية طويلة الأمد.
نتائج مقلقة
ونُشرت نتائج الدراسة في مجلة «eBioMedicine»، إذ خلص الباحثون إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يعانون من أعراض مستمرة بعد الإصابة بكوفيد قد يكونون أكثر عرضة للإصابة بأمراض تنكسية عصبية مستقبلاً.
وشملت الدراسة 227 مشاركاً من برنامج صحة مركز التجارة العالمي، وهم من المستجيبين الأوائل لهجمات 11 سبتمبر، إذ أُخذت عينات دم منهم قبل إصابتهم بكوفيد، ثم مرة أخرى بعد الإصابة بمتوسط 2.2 سنة.
وركّز الباحثون على نوع محدد من بروتين تاو يُعرف باسم pTau-181، وهو شكل غير طبيعي يرتبط بقوة بمرض ألزهايمر، وأظهرت النتائج أن المشاركين الذين عانوا من أعراض عصبية مثل الصداع، الدوار، أو ضباب الدماغ، شهدوا زيادة تقارب 60 % في مستويات بروتين تاو في الدم بعد الإصابة بكوفيد.
وكانت الزيادة أكبر لدى الأشخاص الذين استمرت أعراضهم المعرفية لأكثر من 18 شهراً، مقارنة بمن تعافوا في فترة أقصر.
هل ألزهايمر حتمي؟
في سياق متصل، قال الخبير في الصحة الوقائية وأحد المشاركين في الدراسة البروفيسور شون كلوسـتون، إن ارتفاع مستويات تاو في الدم يُعد مؤشراً معروفاً على تلف دماغي مستمر.
وأضاف أن النتائج تشير إلى أن كوفيد طويل الأمد قد يتفاقم مع مرور الوقت، مسبباً أعراضاً عصبية أو صعوبات معرفية متزايدة، لكنه شدد على أن العلماء لا يعرفون بعد ما إذا كان هذا الارتفاع في «تاو» يسير على نفس المسار البيولوجي الذي يؤدي فعلياً إلى الإصابة بألزهايمر.
فيما قارن الباحثون النتائج مع مجموعة من 227 شخصاً لم يُصابوا بكوفيد أو أُصيبوا دون أن تتطور لديهم أعراض طويلة الأمد، ولم تُظهر هذه المجموعة أي ارتفاع ملحوظ في مستويات بروتين تاو.
ويعمل الفريق حالياً على دراسات إضافية لمعرفة ما إذا كان ارتفاع «تاو» لدى مرضى كوفيد طويل الأمد مرتبطاً بشكل مباشر بتراكم البروتين داخل الدماغ، باستخدام تقنيات التصوير العصبي.
تحذيرات الدراسة
وحذّر الباحثون من أن العينة قد لا تمثل عموم السكان، نظراً لأن المشاركين كانوا من العاملين في الخطوط الأمامية، ما قد يعني تعرضهم لمستويات أعلى من الفايروس.
ومع ذلك، أشاروا إلى أن هذه الدراسة من أوائل الأبحاث التي تقترح أن الفايروسات قد تلعب دوراً في تحفيز إنتاج غير طبيعي لبروتينات مرتبطة بالأمراض التنكسية العصبية.
أرقام مقلقة
وبحسب هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، يُشخّص كوفيد طويل الأمد عندما تستمر الأعراض لأكثر من 12 أسبوعاً بعد العدوى، وتشير التقديرات إلى أن نحو واحد من كل 10 أشخاص يعتقدون أنهم يعانون من هذه الحالة.
وتُظهر بيانات رسمية أن نحو مليوني شخص في إنجلترا واسكتلندا يعانون من أعراض كوفيد طويل الأمد، مع استمرار الأعراض لأكثر من عام لدى 71 % منهم، أما مرض ألزهايمر، فيؤثر حالياً على نحو 982 ألف شخص في المملكة المتحدة، ومن المتوقع أن يرتفع العدد إلى 1.4 مليون بحلول عام 2040.
