Scientists have warned that the persistence of symptoms such as brain fog, headaches, and disturbances in the senses of smell or taste after infection with the coronavirus may be an indicator of an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in later stages of life.

An American study, which analyzed blood samples from more than 225 patients suffering from long COVID, showed a significant increase in levels of a protein known as "Tau," which is closely associated with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia.

Protein Associated with Dementia

The "Tau" protein is known to accumulate abnormally within nerve cells in the brain, forming tangles that hinder communication between cells, which is believed to be the primary cause of memory loss and cognitive decline characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia.

Vaccine and Treatment Development

Dr. Benjamin Loft, an infectious disease specialist and the lead author of the study, stated that the long-term effects of COVID-19 may extend for years after infection and could lead to chronic diseases, including cognitive disorders similar to those associated with Alzheimer's disease.

He added that these findings carry important implications for the development of vaccines and treatments to prevent infections in the first place before they become entrenched and lead to long-term health issues.

Concerning Results

The study's results were published in the journal "eBioMedicine," where researchers concluded that individuals experiencing persistent symptoms after COVID infection may be more susceptible to future neurodegenerative diseases.

The study included 227 participants from the World Trade Center Health Program, who were first responders to the September 11 attacks, with blood samples taken before they contracted COVID and then again after infection, averaging 2.2 years later.

The researchers focused on a specific type of Tau protein known as pTau-181, an abnormal form strongly associated with Alzheimer's disease, and the results showed that participants who experienced neurological symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, or brain fog had approximately a 60% increase in Tau protein levels in the blood after COVID infection.

The increase was greater among those whose cognitive symptoms persisted for more than 18 months compared to those who recovered in a shorter period.

Is Alzheimer's Inevitable?

In a related context, preventive health expert and study participant Professor Sean Clouston stated that elevated Tau levels in the blood are a known indicator of ongoing brain damage.

He added that the results suggest that long COVID may worsen over time, causing increasing neurological symptoms or cognitive difficulties, but emphasized that scientists do not yet know whether this rise in "Tau" follows the same biological pathway that actually leads to Alzheimer's disease.

The researchers compared the results with a group of 227 individuals who did not contract COVID or who were infected without developing long-term symptoms, and this group showed no significant increase in Tau protein levels.

The team is currently working on additional studies to determine whether the rise in "Tau" among long COVID patients is directly related to protein accumulation within the brain, using neuroimaging techniques.

Study Warnings

The researchers warned that the sample may not represent the general population, as the participants were frontline workers, which may mean they were exposed to higher levels of the virus.

However, they noted that this study is among the first research efforts suggesting that viruses may play a role in stimulating the abnormal production of proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

Concerning Numbers

According to the UK Health Security Agency, long COVID is diagnosed when symptoms persist for more than 12 weeks after infection, with estimates suggesting that about one in ten people believe they are suffering from this condition.

Official data shows that around two million people in England and Scotland are experiencing long COVID symptoms, with 71% of them having symptoms lasting more than a year. Currently, Alzheimer's disease affects approximately 982,000 people in the UK, and the number is expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.