سجن أم براءة؟ تساؤلات حول مصير وزير التعليم المصري!

أثارت تقارير إعلامية متداولة خلال اليومين الماضيين جدلاً واسعاً بعد أنباء إحالة وزير التربية والتعليم المصري محمد عبداللطيف، إلى المحاكمة الجنائية أمام محكمة جنح القاهرة الجديدة بجلسة 13 مايو المقبل، بتهمة الامتناع العمدي عن تنفيذ حكم قضائي نهائي يتعلق بتسليم مدرسة ابتدائية بمحافظة المنيا إلى ملاكها، مع مطالبات بالسجن والعزل من المنصب وتعويض قدره مليون جنيه.
تفاصيل القضية تعود إلى حكم مدني صدر عام 2013 (الدعوى رقم 77 لسنة 2013 مدني كلي حكومة المنيا) بتسليم المدرسة إلى ملاكها، وتم تأييد الحكم استئنافياً عام 2016، لكن الوزارة أكدت أن النزاع الإداري تم تسويته أو التعامل معه قانونياً.
وبحسب المحامي الممثل عن جهة الادعاء فإن النيابة العامة المصرية، أحالت، أمس الأربعاء، وزير التربية والتعليم إلى المحاكمة على خلفية امتناعه عن تنفيذ حكم قضائي سابق.
وقال المحامي إن القضية تعود إلى عام 2013، قبل تعيين عبداللطيف وزيراً، إذ صدر أمر قضائي «ضد وزارة التعليم بطردها من مدرسة كانت تستأجرها من مُلاّكها في محافظة المنيا بجنوب مصر، وامتنعت الوزارة عن تنفيذ الحكم».
وأضاف المحامي ويدعي عمرو عبدالسلام: الحكم القضائي صدر قبل تعيينه وزيراً، لكن الحكم صادر ضد الوزارة عموماً، مؤكداً أنه في حال ثبوت التهم قد يواجه وزير التربية والتعليم حكماً بالسجن وحرمانه من منصبه، إضافة إلى غرامة مالية قد تصل إلى مليون جنيه مصري.
رد رسمي من التعليم
وفي رد رسمي، أكدت وزارة التربية والتعليم في بيان رسمي، أن الأنباء المتداولة بشأن إحالة وزير التربية والتعليم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بزعم الامتناع عن تنفيذ حكم قضائي، غير دقيقة.
وقالت الوزارة في بيانها، إن تفاصيل الموضوع تعود إلى قيام أحد الأشخاص برفع جنحة مباشرة قيدت برقم 5133 لسنة 2025 جنح مركز المنيا ضد وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني وآخرين بصفتهم وليس بشخصهم، يتضرر فيها من عدم تنفيذ الحكم القضائي الصادر له في القضية رقم 77 لسنة 2013 مدني كلى حكومة المنيا بتسليم مدرسة طوة الابتدائية بالمنيا إلى ملاكها.
وأضاف بيان الوزارة، بأن الجنحة المباشرة تداولت بالمحكمة، وصدر حكم محكمة المنيا الجزئية بتاريخ 27 / 7 / 2025 بعدم قبول الدعوتين الجنائية والمدنية وألزمت المدعي بالحق المدني والمصاريف، ثم قام المدعي محرك الجنحة الوارد ذكرها بتحريك قضية مباشرة ثانية (جديدة)، التي لم تصل حتى تاريخه لهيئة قضايا الدولة أو للإدارة العامة للشؤون القانونية بالوزارة.
Media reports circulating over the past two days have sparked widespread controversy following news of the referral of Egyptian Minister of Education Mohamed Abdel-Latif to criminal trial before the New Cairo Misdemeanor Court on May 13, on charges of deliberately failing to implement a final judicial ruling regarding the handover of a primary school in Minya Governorate to its owners, with demands for imprisonment, removal from office, and compensation of one million Egyptian pounds.
The details of the case date back to a civil ruling issued in 2013 (Case No. 77 of 2013, Civil General Government of Minya) to hand over the school to its owners, and the ruling was upheld on appeal in 2016. However, the ministry confirmed that the administrative dispute had been resolved or dealt with legally.
According to the lawyer representing the prosecution, the Egyptian Public Prosecution referred the Minister of Education to trial yesterday, Wednesday, due to his failure to implement a previous judicial ruling.
The lawyer stated that the case dates back to 2013, before Abdel-Latif was appointed as minister, when a court order was issued "against the Ministry of Education to evict it from a school it was renting from its owners in Minya Governorate in southern Egypt, and the ministry failed to implement the ruling."
The lawyer, named Amr Abdel-Salam, added: The judicial ruling was issued before his appointment as minister, but the ruling was against the ministry in general, emphasizing that if the charges are proven, the Minister of Education may face a prison sentence and removal from his position, in addition to a financial penalty that could reach one million Egyptian pounds.
Official Response from the Ministry of Education
In an official response, the Ministry of Education confirmed in a statement that the news circulating about the referral of the Minister of Education to criminal trial for allegedly failing to implement a judicial ruling is inaccurate.
The ministry stated in its statement that the details of the matter relate to an individual filing a direct misdemeanor case registered under No. 5133 of 2025, Misdemeanor Center of Minya, against the Minister of Education and Technical Education and others in their official capacity, not personally, who are harmed by the failure to implement the judicial ruling issued in Case No. 77 of 2013, Civil General Government of Minya, to hand over Towa Primary School in Minya to its owners.
The ministry's statement added that the direct misdemeanor case was heard in court, and the Minya Misdemeanor Court issued a ruling on July 27, 2025, rejecting both the criminal and civil claims and ordering the plaintiff to pay costs. The plaintiff then initiated a second (new) direct case, which has not yet reached the State Litigation Authority or the General Administration for Legal Affairs at the ministry as of this date.