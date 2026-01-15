أثارت تقارير إعلامية متداولة خلال اليومين الماضيين جدلاً واسعاً بعد أنباء إحالة وزير التربية والتعليم المصري محمد عبداللطيف، إلى المحاكمة الجنائية أمام محكمة جنح القاهرة الجديدة بجلسة 13 مايو المقبل، بتهمة الامتناع العمدي عن تنفيذ حكم قضائي نهائي يتعلق بتسليم مدرسة ابتدائية بمحافظة المنيا إلى ملاكها، مع مطالبات بالسجن والعزل من المنصب وتعويض قدره مليون جنيه.

سجن أم براءة؟ تساؤلات حول مصير وزير التعليم المصري!


تفاصيل القضية تعود إلى حكم مدني صدر عام 2013 (الدعوى رقم 77 لسنة 2013 مدني كلي حكومة المنيا) بتسليم المدرسة إلى ملاكها، وتم تأييد الحكم استئنافياً عام 2016، لكن الوزارة أكدت أن النزاع الإداري تم تسويته أو التعامل معه قانونياً.

وبحسب المحامي الممثل عن جهة الادعاء فإن النيابة العامة المصرية، أحالت، أمس الأربعاء، وزير التربية والتعليم إلى المحاكمة على خلفية امتناعه عن تنفيذ حكم قضائي سابق.

وقال المحامي إن القضية تعود إلى عام 2013، قبل تعيين عبداللطيف وزيراً، إذ صدر أمر قضائي «ضد وزارة التعليم بطردها من مدرسة كانت تستأجرها من مُلاّكها في محافظة المنيا بجنوب مصر، وامتنعت الوزارة عن تنفيذ الحكم».

وأضاف المحامي ويدعي عمرو عبدالسلام: الحكم القضائي صدر قبل تعيينه وزيراً، لكن الحكم صادر ضد الوزارة عموماً، مؤكداً أنه في حال ثبوت التهم قد يواجه وزير التربية والتعليم حكماً بالسجن وحرمانه من منصبه، إضافة إلى غرامة مالية قد تصل إلى مليون جنيه مصري.

رد رسمي من التعليم

وفي رد رسمي، أكدت وزارة التربية والتعليم في بيان رسمي، أن الأنباء المتداولة بشأن إحالة وزير التربية والتعليم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بزعم الامتناع عن تنفيذ حكم قضائي، غير دقيقة.

وقالت الوزارة في بيانها، إن تفاصيل الموضوع تعود إلى قيام أحد الأشخاص برفع جنحة مباشرة قيدت برقم 5133 لسنة 2025 جنح مركز المنيا ضد وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني وآخرين بصفتهم وليس بشخصهم، يتضرر فيها من عدم تنفيذ الحكم القضائي الصادر له في القضية رقم 77 لسنة 2013 مدني كلى حكومة المنيا بتسليم مدرسة طوة الابتدائية بالمنيا إلى ملاكها.

وأضاف بيان الوزارة، بأن الجنحة المباشرة تداولت بالمحكمة، وصدر حكم محكمة المنيا الجزئية بتاريخ 27 / 7 / 2025 بعدم قبول الدعوتين الجنائية والمدنية وألزمت المدعي بالحق المدني والمصاريف، ثم قام المدعي محرك الجنحة الوارد ذكرها بتحريك قضية مباشرة ثانية (جديدة)، التي لم تصل حتى تاريخه لهيئة قضايا الدولة أو للإدارة العامة للشؤون القانونية بالوزارة.