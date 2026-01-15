سجن أم براءة؟ تساؤلات حول مصير وزير التعليم المصري!

Media reports circulating over the past two days have sparked widespread controversy following news of the referral of Egyptian Minister of Education Mohamed Abdel-Latif to criminal trial before the New Cairo Misdemeanor Court on May 13, on charges of deliberately failing to implement a final judicial ruling regarding the handover of a primary school in Minya Governorate to its owners, with demands for imprisonment, removal from office, and compensation of one million Egyptian pounds.

The details of the case date back to a civil ruling issued in 2013 (Case No. 77 of 2013, Civil General Government of Minya) to hand over the school to its owners, and the ruling was upheld on appeal in 2016. However, the ministry confirmed that the administrative dispute had been resolved or dealt with legally.

According to the lawyer representing the prosecution, the Egyptian Public Prosecution referred the Minister of Education to trial yesterday, Wednesday, due to his failure to implement a previous judicial ruling.

The lawyer stated that the case dates back to 2013, before Abdel-Latif was appointed as minister, when a court order was issued "against the Ministry of Education to evict it from a school it was renting from its owners in Minya Governorate in southern Egypt, and the ministry failed to implement the ruling."

The lawyer, named Amr Abdel-Salam, added: The judicial ruling was issued before his appointment as minister, but the ruling was against the ministry in general, emphasizing that if the charges are proven, the Minister of Education may face a prison sentence and removal from his position, in addition to a financial penalty that could reach one million Egyptian pounds.

Official Response from the Ministry of Education

In an official response, the Ministry of Education confirmed in a statement that the news circulating about the referral of the Minister of Education to criminal trial for allegedly failing to implement a judicial ruling is inaccurate.

The ministry stated in its statement that the details of the matter relate to an individual filing a direct misdemeanor case registered under No. 5133 of 2025, Misdemeanor Center of Minya, against the Minister of Education and Technical Education and others in their official capacity, not personally, who are harmed by the failure to implement the judicial ruling issued in Case No. 77 of 2013, Civil General Government of Minya, to hand over Towa Primary School in Minya to its owners.

The ministry's statement added that the direct misdemeanor case was heard in court, and the Minya Misdemeanor Court issued a ruling on July 27, 2025, rejecting both the criminal and civil claims and ordering the plaintiff to pay costs. The plaintiff then initiated a second (new) direct case, which has not yet reached the State Litigation Authority or the General Administration for Legal Affairs at the ministry as of this date.