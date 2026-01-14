حسمت وزارة الصحة المصرية الجدل بشأن أنباء تضاعف في معدلات وفيات الرضع خلال السنوات الأخيرة، مشيرة إلى أن المقارنات المتداولة تعتمد على اختلافات في منهجيات القياس.

ونفت الوزارة بحسب بيان رسمي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الأنباء المتداولة والمنسوبة إلى الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء، مؤكدة أنه تم تفسيرها بشكل مجتزأ وربطها بظروف اقتصادية وصحية «بعيدة كل البعد عن الواقع الفعلي».

وأكد المتحدث باسم الوزارة الدكتور حسام عبدالغفار، أن المسوح الصحية من عام 2000 إلى 2025 تظهر انخفاضاً في معدل الوفيات من 33 إلى 19.5 لكل ألف مولود حي، باستثناء بعض المحافظات التي سجلت زيادات محدودة.

وأشار إلى أن الارتفاع الطفيف المسجل في عام 2021 من 22 إلى 25 حالة كان طارئًا ومرتبطًا مباشرةً بتداعيات جائحة كورونا العالمية، وهو ما يتوافق تمامًا مع تقديرات البنك الدولي ومجموعة الأمم المتحدة المشتركة لتقدير وفيات الأطفال، التي تؤكد أن مصر لا تزال في مسار تنازلي مستمر على المدى الطويل.

وأوضح متحدث الصحة المصرية أن الادعاءات حول زيادة الوفيات بسبب فايروسات غامضة غير صحيحة، وأن الوزارة تعمل على تحسين الرعاية الصحية من خلال برامج تنظيم الأسرة وتوفير خدمات الصحة الإنجابية.

وشدد على أن أكثر من ثلثي حالات وفيات الرضع تحدث خلال الشهر الأول من العمر، وتعود إلى أسباب طبية بحتة، منها الولادة المبكرة، التشوهات الخلقية، بالإضافة إلى مضاعفات الولادات القيصرية، مثل متلازمة ضيق التنفس عند حديثي الولادة، مؤكدًأ أن هذه العوامل تقنية وطبية، ولا علاقة لها بالأوضاع الاقتصادية أو بتكلفة الخدمة الصحية.

كما أكد نجاح الوزارة في خفض معدلات الإنجاب إلى 2.4 مولود لكل سيدة، مع انخفاض عدد المواليد إلى 1.968 مليون في عام واحد لأول مرة منذ 2007، وتحسن في مؤشرات التقزم والرضاعة الطبيعية ووفيات الأمهات والأطفال.

وفي مواجهة الولادات القيصرية، التي بلغت 80% في 2025، أعلنت الوزارة إجراءات مثل مساواة أتعاب الأطباء بين الولادات الطبيعية والقيصرية، وحوافز للفرق الطبية التي تعزز الولادات الطبيعية.

وفي سياق متصل، نفت الوزارة الجدل المثار حول «فايروسات مجهولة تهاجم الأطفال»، وأكدت أن نظام الترصد الوبائي المصري لم يرصد أي فايروسات غامضة، وأن جميع الحالات المسجلة تقع ضمن النطاق الطبيعي للإنفلونزا الموسمية والفايروسات التنفسية المعروفة، دون أي مؤشرات على تفشي أمراض غير مألوفة.