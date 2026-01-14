The Egyptian Ministry of Health has settled the debate regarding reports of a rise in infant mortality rates in recent years, indicating that the comparisons being circulated rely on differences in measurement methodologies.

According to an official statement released today (Wednesday), the ministry denied the circulating news attributed to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, confirming that it has been interpreted in a fragmented manner and linked to economic and health conditions "far removed from the actual reality."

The ministry's spokesperson, Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, stated that health surveys from 2000 to 2025 show a decrease in the mortality rate from 33 to 19.5 per 1,000 live births, with the exception of some governorates that recorded limited increases.

He pointed out that the slight increase recorded in 2021 from 22 to 25 cases was an emergency situation directly related to the repercussions of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which aligns perfectly with the estimates of the World Bank and the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, confirming that Egypt remains on a continuous downward trajectory in the long term.

The Egyptian health spokesperson clarified that claims regarding increased mortality due to mysterious viruses are incorrect, and that the ministry is working to improve healthcare through family planning programs and the provision of reproductive health services.

He emphasized that more than two-thirds of infant mortality cases occur within the first month of life, attributed to purely medical reasons, including premature birth, congenital anomalies, in addition to complications from cesarean deliveries, such as neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, affirming that these factors are technical and medical, unrelated to economic conditions or the cost of healthcare services.

The ministry also confirmed its success in reducing fertility rates to 2.4 births per woman, with the number of births decreasing to 1.968 million in one year for the first time since 2007, along with improvements in indicators of stunting, breastfeeding, and maternal and child mortality.

In response to cesarean births, which reached 80% in 2025, the ministry announced measures such as equalizing doctors' fees between natural and cesarean deliveries, and incentives for medical teams that promote natural births.

In a related context, the ministry denied the controversy surrounding "unknown viruses attacking children," confirming that the Egyptian epidemiological surveillance system has not detected any mysterious viruses, and that all recorded cases fall within the normal range of seasonal influenza and known respiratory viruses, with no indications of the outbreak of unfamiliar diseases.