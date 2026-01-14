اهتزت الدار البيضاء على وقع فضيحة مدوية في القضاء المغربي، بعد تأجيل النظر في ملف شبكة متهمة بالتلاعب بالأحكام القضائية، بعد أن أوقفتها الفرقة الوطنية للشرطة القضائية المغربية وأحالتها للنيابة العامة وقاضي التحقيق.

ويتضمن ملف القضية 27 متهماً، بينهم موظفون في كتابة الضبط، متهمون بتكوين عصابة إجرامية، والارتشاء، والوساطة لإسقاط أو تعديل الأحكام القضائية، بالإضافة إلى التلاعب في مدد العقوبات الحبسية، وسط غموض حول كيفية عملهم وسر قوتهم داخل النظام القضائي المغربي.

وخلال الجلسة، مثل بعض المتهمين حضوريًا أمام الهيئة، بينما غاب آخرون رغم استدعائهم، منهم من لم يُعثر على عنوانه، ما أضاف توتراً وإثارة حول حجم الشبكة ومدى ارتباطها بمراكز النفوذ.

وقد قررت المحكمة برئاسة المستشار علي الطرشي تأجيل القضية إلى الثالث من فبراير، لمنح الدفاع وقتاً لتسجيل محامين جدد، وسط طلب النيابة العامة ضم هذا الملف إلى ملف آخر يتابع فيه موظفون بكتابة الضبط بشبهة السمسرة، ما يرفع حجم الفضيحة ويجعل القضية على رأس اهتمام الرأي العام المغربي.

وأثارت القضية موجة جدل كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث تساءل المغاربة عن مدى تلوث العدالة بمثل هذه الشبكات، وعن الإجراءات الرادعة التي ستعيد الثقة للمؤسسات القضائية، في واحدة من أكثر القضايا تشويقاً وإثارة في السنوات الأخيرة.