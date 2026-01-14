The city of Casablanca shook with a sensational scandal in the Moroccan judiciary, following the postponement of the hearing in a case involving a network accused of manipulating judicial rulings, after they were arrested by the Moroccan national police and referred to the public prosecutor and the investigating judge.

The case file includes 27 defendants, among them employees in the court registry, accused of forming a criminal gang, bribery, and mediating to overturn or modify judicial rulings, in addition to manipulating the duration of prison sentences, amidst ambiguity about how they operated and the source of their power within the Moroccan judicial system.

During the session, some defendants appeared in person before the panel, while others were absent despite being summoned, including some whose addresses could not be found, which added tension and excitement regarding the size of the network and its connections to centers of influence.

The court, presided over by Judge Ali Tartchi, decided to postpone the case to February 3, to give the defense time to register new lawyers, amid the public prosecutor's request to combine this file with another case involving court registry employees suspected of brokerage, which raises the scale of the scandal and places the case at the forefront of public interest in Morocco.

The case has sparked a significant wave of controversy on social media, where Moroccans questioned the extent to which justice is tainted by such networks, and about the deterrent measures that will restore trust in judicial institutions, in one of the most thrilling and exciting cases in recent years.