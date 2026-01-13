شهد محافظة الأقصر في جنوب مصر واقعة نادرة وصادمة، حيث فوجئ مزارع مسن جاوز عمره 92 عاماً، بأنه مسجل في قواعد البيانات الحكومية على أنه متوفى منذ نحو 10 سنوات كاملة، وذلك أثناء توجهه لتجديد بطاقة الرقم القومي في السجل المدني.

بدأت القصة عندما ذهب الحاج محمد سعد الدين إسماعيل، من مواليد 1934 وهو مزارع بسيط يعيش حياة هادئة بين أهله وأرضه، إلى مقر السجل المدني لتجديد بطاقته المنتهية، ليصدمه الموظف المسؤول بقوله: «أنت متوفى منذ 10 سنين».

ووفقاً للرجل المسن فإنه بعد التدقيق في البيانات ومطابقة اسم الأم والتواريخ، تأكد فعلاً وجود شهادة وفاة محررة باسمه ومقيدة على «السيستم» الحكومي منذ عقد تقريباً، رغم أنه يقف أمامهم حياً يرزق!

وتقدّم أحد أبنائه بشكوى رسمية للجهات الحكومية ممثلة في النيابة الإدارية، مطالباً بالتحقيق في أسباب إصدار شهادة وفاة لشخص لا يزال على قيد الحياة، وإثبات وجود والده قانونياً لضمان حقوقه واستكمال تجديد أوراقه الرسمية.

وكشفت التحقيقات اللاحقة من مصلحة الأحوال المدنية أن السبب يعود إلى خطأ في الربط الإلكتروني أثناء ميكنة السجلات القديمة، إذ وُلد الحاج محمد بعد وفاة طفل سابق للأسرة يحمل الاسم نفسه، ولم تقم الأسرة باستخراج شهادة ميلاد جديدة مستقلة للمولود الحي في حينها.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أنه عند إدخال البيانات القديمة للنظام الإلكتروني، تم ربط اسم المتوفى (الشقيق/الطفل السابق) بالمواطن الحي، لعدم وجود شهادة ميلاد مقابلة تميزه، فأصبح «ميتاً على الورق»!

وأشارت الأسرة إلى أنه سرعان ما تدخلت مصلحة الأحوال المدنية بالأقصر، وانتقلت لجنة رسمية إلى منزل المسن، وتمت مراجعة بياناته ميدانياً مع شهادة الشهود من الأهل والعائلة، واستخراج بطاقة رقم قومي جديدة له، وتصحيح الوضع القانوني بالكامل.