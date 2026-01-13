The Luxor Governorate in southern Egypt witnessed a rare and shocking incident, where an elderly farmer over the age of 92 was surprised to find that he was registered in government databases as deceased for nearly 10 full years, while he was on his way to renew his national ID card at the civil registry.

The story began when Haj Muhammad Saad al-Din Ismail, born in 1934 and a simple farmer living a quiet life among his family and land, went to the civil registry office to renew his expired ID card, only to be shocked by the responsible employee who said: "You have been deceased for 10 years."

According to the elderly man, after verifying the data and matching his mother's name and dates, it was confirmed that there was indeed a death certificate issued in his name and registered in the government "system" for nearly a decade, even though he was standing before them alive!

One of his sons filed an official complaint with the government authorities represented by the administrative prosecution, demanding an investigation into the reasons for issuing a death certificate for a person who is still alive, and to legally prove his father's existence to ensure his rights and complete the renewal of his official documents.

Subsequent investigations by the Civil Status Authority revealed that the reason was due to an error in electronic linking during the automation of old records, as Haj Muhammad was born after the death of a previous child in the family who bore the same name, and the family did not obtain a new independent birth certificate for the living newborn at that time.

The investigations clarified that when entering the old data into the electronic system, the name of the deceased (the brother/previous child) was linked to the living citizen, due to the absence of a corresponding birth certificate distinguishing him, thus he became "dead on paper"!

The family indicated that the Civil Status Authority in Luxor quickly intervened, and an official committee visited the elderly man's home, where they reviewed his data on-site along with witness statements from family and relatives, and issued a new national ID card for him, correcting his legal status completely.