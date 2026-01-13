لا يُعد التأخر المتكرر عن المواعيد دائماً مسألة استهتار أو ضعف التزام، إذ تشير أبحاث نفسية وسلوكية إلى أن هذه العادة قد ترتبط أحياناً بحالات صحية أو عصبية تستدعي الانتباه، لا اللوم.

ويوضح مختصون في علم النفس، أن بعض الأشخاص يعانون صعوبة حقيقية في تقدير الزمن أو تنظيم الأولويات، وهو ما يُعرف باضطراب الوظائف التنفيذية، المرتبط في بعض الحالات باضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتت الانتباه (ADHD).

كما قد يكون التأخير المزمن انعكاساً لحالات قلق خفي، أو مقاومة داخلية للضغوط الاجتماعية، أو حتى سلوكاً دفاعياً غير واعٍ تجاه الالتزامات.

وتشير دراسات سلوكية منشورة في مجلات علم النفس الإكلينيكي إلى أن التأخير يصبح مقلقاً طبياً عندما يؤثر على العمل والعلاقات، أو يترافق مع نسيان شديد، وتشتت مستمر، واضطراب في النوم.

ويؤكد الخبراء، أن العلاج لا يبدأ بتعديل الساعة، بل بفهم السبب الجذري، سواء عبر العلاج السلوكي المعرفي أو تدريب مهارات التنظيم الذاتي.