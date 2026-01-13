لا يُعد التأخر المتكرر عن المواعيد دائماً مسألة استهتار أو ضعف التزام، إذ تشير أبحاث نفسية وسلوكية إلى أن هذه العادة قد ترتبط أحياناً بحالات صحية أو عصبية تستدعي الانتباه، لا اللوم.
ويوضح مختصون في علم النفس، أن بعض الأشخاص يعانون صعوبة حقيقية في تقدير الزمن أو تنظيم الأولويات، وهو ما يُعرف باضطراب الوظائف التنفيذية، المرتبط في بعض الحالات باضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتت الانتباه (ADHD).
كما قد يكون التأخير المزمن انعكاساً لحالات قلق خفي، أو مقاومة داخلية للضغوط الاجتماعية، أو حتى سلوكاً دفاعياً غير واعٍ تجاه الالتزامات.
وتشير دراسات سلوكية منشورة في مجلات علم النفس الإكلينيكي إلى أن التأخير يصبح مقلقاً طبياً عندما يؤثر على العمل والعلاقات، أو يترافق مع نسيان شديد، وتشتت مستمر، واضطراب في النوم.
ويؤكد الخبراء، أن العلاج لا يبدأ بتعديل الساعة، بل بفهم السبب الجذري، سواء عبر العلاج السلوكي المعرفي أو تدريب مهارات التنظيم الذاتي.
Chronic lateness is not always a matter of negligence or lack of commitment; psychological and behavioral research indicates that this habit may sometimes be linked to health or neurological conditions that require attention, not blame.
Psychology specialists explain that some individuals genuinely struggle with time estimation or prioritization, a condition known as executive function disorder, which is sometimes associated with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Chronic lateness may also reflect underlying anxiety, internal resistance to social pressures, or even an unconscious defensive behavior towards commitments.
Behavioral studies published in clinical psychology journals indicate that lateness becomes a medical concern when it affects work and relationships, or is accompanied by severe forgetfulness, constant distraction, and sleep disturbances.
Experts emphasize that treatment does not begin with adjusting the clock, but with understanding the root cause, whether through cognitive behavioral therapy or training in self-organization skills.