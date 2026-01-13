Chronic lateness is not always a matter of negligence or lack of commitment; psychological and behavioral research indicates that this habit may sometimes be linked to health or neurological conditions that require attention, not blame.

Psychology specialists explain that some individuals genuinely struggle with time estimation or prioritization, a condition known as executive function disorder, which is sometimes associated with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Chronic lateness may also reflect underlying anxiety, internal resistance to social pressures, or even an unconscious defensive behavior towards commitments.

Behavioral studies published in clinical psychology journals indicate that lateness becomes a medical concern when it affects work and relationships, or is accompanied by severe forgetfulness, constant distraction, and sleep disturbances.

Experts emphasize that treatment does not begin with adjusting the clock, but with understanding the root cause, whether through cognitive behavioral therapy or training in self-organization skills.