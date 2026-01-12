Frankfurt Airport witnessed a large number of flight cancellations this morning due to snowfall and warnings of ice formation.

The spokesperson for "Fraport," the company operating the airport, reported that out of 1,052 flights scheduled for the day, 98 flights were canceled, noting that the number may rise throughout the day.

She explained that the airport started its day under a "tense winter operation," with significant disruptions expected, mentioning that large winter maintenance teams are working on-site, and runways are being cleared, while 34 vehicles are being used to remove ice from aircraft at their parking spots.

The German Weather Service had issued a warning of severe weather disturbances due to the risk of ice formation in parts of Hesse, where the city of Frankfurt is located.