شهد مطار فرانكفورت صباح اليوم إلغاء عدد كبير من الرحلات الجوية على خلفية تساقط الثلوج والتحذيرات من تشكل جليد.
وأفادت المتحدثة باسم شركة «فرابورت»، المشغلة للمطار، أن من بين 1052 رحلة كانت مقررة على مدار اليوم، جرى إلغاء 98 رحلة، مشيرة إلى أن العدد قد يرتفع خلال اليوم.
وأوضحت أن المطار بدأ يومه في إطار «تشغيل شتوي متوتر»، مع توقع حدوث اضطرابات كبيرة، مشيرة إلى أن فرق صيانة شتوية كبيرة تعمل ميدانيًا، كما يجري تنظيف ممرات الإقلاع والهبوط، فيما تستخدم 34 آلية لإزالة الجليد عن الطائرات في مواقع توقفها.
وكانت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الألمانية أصدرت تحذيرًا من اضطرابات جوية شديدة بسبب خطر تكون الجليد في أجزاء من ولاية هيسن، التي توجد بها مدينة فرانكفورت.
