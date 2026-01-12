حذّر خبراء الأمن السيبراني من تصاعد أسلوب احتيالي جديد يستهدف مستخدمي تطبيق «واتساب»، يعتمد على ما يُعرف بالاقتران الوهمي، إذ يتم اختراق الحساب دون الحاجة إلى تفاعل مباشر من الضحية.

وبحسب تحليلات منشورة على منصات أمنية متخصصة مثل Kaspersky Securelist وCybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)، يستغل المهاجمون ثغرات سلوكية أكثر من كونها تقنية، عبر إقناع المستخدم بربط حسابه بجهاز آخر أو رمز مزيف.

وتتم العملية غالباً من خلال رسائل تبدو رسمية أو من جهات موثوقة، تطلب من المستخدم اتخاذ إجراء سريع، ما يمنح المهاجم وصولاً كاملاً إلى المحادثات والبيانات.

ويؤكد باحثو الأمن، أن خطورة هذا الأسلوب تكمن في صعوبة اكتشافه مبكراً، إذ لا يتطلب تحميل برمجيات خبيثة، بل يستغل خاصية «الأجهزة المرتبطة» نفسها.

وتوصي شركة «ميتا»، المالكة للتطبيق، بتفعيل المصادقة الثنائية، ومراجعة الأجهزة المرتبطة دورياً، وعدم مشاركة أي رموز تحقق مهما بدا مصدرها موثوقاً.

ويشدد المختصون على أن الوعي الرقمي بات خط الدفاع الأول، في ظل تطور أساليب الاحتيال وسرعة انتشارها.