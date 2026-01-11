في واقعة أغضبت مستخدمي الإنترنت، أوقفت الشرطة البريطانية متطوعة في الأربعينات من عمرها وكبلتها بالأصفاد أثناء قيامها بإطعام الحمام في أحد شوارع شمال غرب لندن، ما أثار جدلا واسعا ووصفته جمعية حماية الحياة البرية بأنه «مقلق للغاية».
وأظهر مقطع فيديو المرأة وهي تُقتاد من قبل نحو 11 ضابطا، وسط استنكار واسع من الجمعية التي أكدت أن نشاطها كان سلميا تماما، ولا يستحق هذا الاستنفار الأمني المكثف، ووصفت الحادثة بأنها ظالمة ومخزية، معلنة عزمها تقديم شكاوى قانونية.
من جانبها، قالت شرطة لندن إن التوقيف لم يكن بسبب إطعام الطيور، بل لأن المرأة رفضت تقديم بياناتها الشخصية لموظفي المجلس المحلي على مدى نحو 20 دقيقة، أثناء تحرير مخالفة تتعلق بانتهاك قانون حماية الأماكن العامة PSPO الذي يحظر إطعام الحمام في المنطقة.
وأفاد متحدث باسم شرطة العاصمة البريطانية بأن تدخل الضباط جاء بعد بلاغ عن سلوك معادٍ للمجتمع في شارع ويلدستون هاي ستريت، موضحا أن البيانات الشخصية للمرأة جرى الحصول عليها لاحقا، وتم إطلاق سراحها بعد إنهاء الإجراءات.
في المقابل، أكد مجلس هارو أن المرأة انتهكت القواعد المحلية، وأن المخالفة تمت معالجتها وفق القانون، وسط استمرار الجدل حول مدى صواب تدخل الشرطة بهذا الشكل مع متطوعة تؤدي نشاطا سلميا.
In an incident that angered internet users, British police arrested a volunteer in her forties and handcuffed her while she was feeding pigeons in a street in northwest London, which sparked widespread controversy and was described by the Wildlife Protection Association as "extremely concerning."
A video showed the woman being led away by about 11 officers, amid widespread condemnation from the association, which confirmed that her activity was completely peaceful and did not warrant such intense security mobilization, describing the incident as unjust and shameful, announcing its intention to file legal complaints.
For its part, the London police stated that the arrest was not due to feeding the birds, but because the woman refused to provide her personal details to local council staff for about 20 minutes while a ticket was being issued for violating the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that prohibits feeding pigeons in the area.
A spokesperson for the British capital's police reported that the officers' intervention came after a report of anti-social behavior on Wildstone High Street, clarifying that the woman's personal details were obtained later, and she was released after the procedures were completed.
In contrast, Harrow Council confirmed that the woman violated local rules, and that the ticket was processed according to the law, amid ongoing debate about the appropriateness of the police's intervention in this manner with a volunteer engaged in a peaceful activity.