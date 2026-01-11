في واقعة أغضبت مستخدمي الإنترنت، أوقفت الشرطة البريطانية متطوعة في الأربعينات من عمرها وكبلتها بالأصفاد أثناء قيامها بإطعام الحمام في أحد شوارع شمال غرب لندن، ما أثار جدلا واسعا ووصفته جمعية حماية الحياة البرية بأنه «مقلق للغاية».

وأظهر مقطع فيديو المرأة وهي تُقتاد من قبل نحو 11 ضابطا، وسط استنكار واسع من الجمعية التي أكدت أن نشاطها كان سلميا تماما، ولا يستحق هذا الاستنفار الأمني المكثف، ووصفت الحادثة بأنها ظالمة ومخزية، معلنة عزمها تقديم شكاوى قانونية.

من جانبها، قالت شرطة لندن إن التوقيف لم يكن بسبب إطعام الطيور، بل لأن المرأة رفضت تقديم بياناتها الشخصية لموظفي المجلس المحلي على مدى نحو 20 دقيقة، أثناء تحرير مخالفة تتعلق بانتهاك قانون حماية الأماكن العامة PSPO الذي يحظر إطعام الحمام في المنطقة.

وأفاد متحدث باسم شرطة العاصمة البريطانية بأن تدخل الضباط جاء بعد بلاغ عن سلوك معادٍ للمجتمع في شارع ويلدستون هاي ستريت، موضحا أن البيانات الشخصية للمرأة جرى الحصول عليها لاحقا، وتم إطلاق سراحها بعد إنهاء الإجراءات.

في المقابل، أكد مجلس هارو أن المرأة انتهكت القواعد المحلية، وأن المخالفة تمت معالجتها وفق القانون، وسط استمرار الجدل حول مدى صواب تدخل الشرطة بهذا الشكل مع متطوعة تؤدي نشاطا سلميا.