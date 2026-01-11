In an incident that angered internet users, British police arrested a volunteer in her forties and handcuffed her while she was feeding pigeons in a street in northwest London, which sparked widespread controversy and was described by the Wildlife Protection Association as "extremely concerning."

A video showed the woman being led away by about 11 officers, amid widespread condemnation from the association, which confirmed that her activity was completely peaceful and did not warrant such intense security mobilization, describing the incident as unjust and shameful, announcing its intention to file legal complaints.

For its part, the London police stated that the arrest was not due to feeding the birds, but because the woman refused to provide her personal details to local council staff for about 20 minutes while a ticket was being issued for violating the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that prohibits feeding pigeons in the area.

A spokesperson for the British capital's police reported that the officers' intervention came after a report of anti-social behavior on Wildstone High Street, clarifying that the woman's personal details were obtained later, and she was released after the procedures were completed.

In contrast, Harrow Council confirmed that the woman violated local rules, and that the ticket was processed according to the law, amid ongoing debate about the appropriateness of the police's intervention in this manner with a volunteer engaged in a peaceful activity.