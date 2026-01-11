في ظل انتشار أدوية إنقاص الوزن، يصبح تناول كميات أقل من الطعام أمرًا شائعًا، لكن التحدي الحقيقي هو ضمان الحصول على التغذية الكاملة رغم ذلك.

وفي هذا السياق يقدم اختصاصي التغذية البريطاني المعروف روب هوبسون، في كتابه الجديد (The Low Appetite Cookbook) (كتاب الطبخ للشهية المنخفضة)، حلولاً عملية لتحقيق أقصى استفادة من الوجبات الصغيرة، وذلك بحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل.

وبعد تقديمه لـ«قاعدة الأربعة» (البروتين أولاً، ثم الألياف/الألوان، ثم الدهون الصحية، وأخيرًا الكربوهيدرات)، يكشف 12 غذاءً أساسيًا غنيا بالعناصر الغذائية لدعم الصحة العامة، خصوصا الحفاظ على العضلات، العظام، الطاقة، الدماغ، والأمعاء.

هذه الأطعمة تجعل الوجبات الصغيرة مشبعة حقًا، غنية بالبروتين والألياف والمغذيات الدقيقة، مما يقلل من الرغبة في الوجبات السريعة المعالجة، وفيما يلي قائمة بـ 12 طعامًا أساسيًا يساعدك على إنقاص الوزن بسرعة:

البيض: بروتين عالي الجودة، فيتامين B12، كولين لصحة الدماغ، وحديد.

السمك المعلب (تونة، سلمون، سردين، ماكريل): بروتين خفيف، أوميغا-3 للقلب والدماغ.

التوفو: بروتين نباتي كامل، كالسيوم وحديد، سهل الهضم (صلب للقلي، حريري للشوربات).

الشوفان: ألياف بيتا جلوكان للقلب والأمعاء، كربوهيدرات بطيئة الإفراز للطاقة المستدامة.

الفاصوليا والعدس المعلب: ألياف، بروتين نباتي، حديد، مغنيسيوم، فولات.

زبدة المكسرات: دهون صحية، فيتامين E، بروتين، تضيف كريمية وطاقة.

الأفوكادو: دهون أحادية غير مشبعة، ألياف، بوتاسيوم، ناعم وسهل على المعدة.

الزبادي (يوناني، سكاير، أو نباتي مدعم): بروتين عالي، كالسيوم، بكتيريا حية للأمعاء.

الخضراوات الورقية الداكنة (سبانخ، كيل، شارد): فولات، حديد، مغنيسيوم، فيتامين K.

الإدامامي (فول الصويا الأخضر): بروتين نباتي كامل، ألياف، فولات، حديد.

البذور: دهون صحية، مغنيسيوم، زنك، بروتين نباتي.

الدواجن (دجاج وديك رومي): بروتين خفيف، فيتامينات B، سيلينيوم، حديد.

وللحصول على نظام غذائي مثالي وإنقاص الوزن، نصح هوبسون بالتركيز على الوجبات المنتظمة الصغيرة لتجنب الجوع الشديد، تحفيز هرمونات الشبع الطبيعية.