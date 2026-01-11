With the rise of weight loss medications, consuming smaller amounts of food has become common, but the real challenge is ensuring complete nutrition despite that.

In this context, renowned British nutritionist Rob Hobson offers practical solutions in his new book (The Low Appetite Cookbook) to maximize the benefits of small meals, according to the Daily Mail.

After presenting the "Four Rule" (protein first, then fiber/colors, then healthy fats, and finally carbohydrates), he reveals 12 essential foods rich in nutrients to support overall health, especially in maintaining muscles, bones, energy, the brain, and the gut.

These foods make small meals truly satisfying, rich in protein, fiber, and micronutrients, which reduces the craving for processed fast food. Here is a list of 12 essential foods that can help you lose weight quickly:

Eggs: High-quality protein, vitamin B12, choline for brain health, and iron.

Canned fish (tuna, salmon, sardines, mackerel): Lean protein, omega-3 for heart and brain.

Tofu: Complete plant protein, calcium and iron, easy to digest (firm for frying, silken for soups).

Oats: Beta-glucan fiber for heart and gut, slow-release carbohydrates for sustained energy.

Canned beans and lentils: Fiber, plant protein, iron, magnesium, folate.

Nut butter: Healthy fats, vitamin E, protein, adds creaminess and energy.

Avocado: Monounsaturated fats, fiber, potassium, smooth and easy on the stomach.

Yogurt (Greek, Skyr, or fortified plant-based): High protein, calcium, live bacteria for the gut.

Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard): Folate, iron, magnesium, vitamin K.

Edamame (green soybeans): Complete plant protein, fiber, folate, iron.

Seeds: Healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, plant protein.

Poultry (chicken and turkey): Lean protein, B vitamins, selenium, iron.

For an ideal diet and weight loss, Hobson advises focusing on regular small meals to avoid extreme hunger and stimulate natural satiety hormones.