في ظل انتشار أدوية إنقاص الوزن، يصبح تناول كميات أقل من الطعام أمرًا شائعًا، لكن التحدي الحقيقي هو ضمان الحصول على التغذية الكاملة رغم ذلك.
وفي هذا السياق يقدم اختصاصي التغذية البريطاني المعروف روب هوبسون، في كتابه الجديد (The Low Appetite Cookbook) (كتاب الطبخ للشهية المنخفضة)، حلولاً عملية لتحقيق أقصى استفادة من الوجبات الصغيرة، وذلك بحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل.
وبعد تقديمه لـ«قاعدة الأربعة» (البروتين أولاً، ثم الألياف/الألوان، ثم الدهون الصحية، وأخيرًا الكربوهيدرات)، يكشف 12 غذاءً أساسيًا غنيا بالعناصر الغذائية لدعم الصحة العامة، خصوصا الحفاظ على العضلات، العظام، الطاقة، الدماغ، والأمعاء.
هذه الأطعمة تجعل الوجبات الصغيرة مشبعة حقًا، غنية بالبروتين والألياف والمغذيات الدقيقة، مما يقلل من الرغبة في الوجبات السريعة المعالجة، وفيما يلي قائمة بـ 12 طعامًا أساسيًا يساعدك على إنقاص الوزن بسرعة:
البيض: بروتين عالي الجودة، فيتامين B12، كولين لصحة الدماغ، وحديد.
السمك المعلب (تونة، سلمون، سردين، ماكريل): بروتين خفيف، أوميغا-3 للقلب والدماغ.
التوفو: بروتين نباتي كامل، كالسيوم وحديد، سهل الهضم (صلب للقلي، حريري للشوربات).
الشوفان: ألياف بيتا جلوكان للقلب والأمعاء، كربوهيدرات بطيئة الإفراز للطاقة المستدامة.
الفاصوليا والعدس المعلب: ألياف، بروتين نباتي، حديد، مغنيسيوم، فولات.
زبدة المكسرات: دهون صحية، فيتامين E، بروتين، تضيف كريمية وطاقة.
الأفوكادو: دهون أحادية غير مشبعة، ألياف، بوتاسيوم، ناعم وسهل على المعدة.
الزبادي (يوناني، سكاير، أو نباتي مدعم): بروتين عالي، كالسيوم، بكتيريا حية للأمعاء.
الخضراوات الورقية الداكنة (سبانخ، كيل، شارد): فولات، حديد، مغنيسيوم، فيتامين K.
الإدامامي (فول الصويا الأخضر): بروتين نباتي كامل، ألياف، فولات، حديد.
البذور: دهون صحية، مغنيسيوم، زنك، بروتين نباتي.
الدواجن (دجاج وديك رومي): بروتين خفيف، فيتامينات B، سيلينيوم، حديد.
وللحصول على نظام غذائي مثالي وإنقاص الوزن، نصح هوبسون بالتركيز على الوجبات المنتظمة الصغيرة لتجنب الجوع الشديد، تحفيز هرمونات الشبع الطبيعية.
With the rise of weight loss medications, consuming smaller amounts of food has become common, but the real challenge is ensuring complete nutrition despite that.
In this context, renowned British nutritionist Rob Hobson offers practical solutions in his new book (The Low Appetite Cookbook) to maximize the benefits of small meals, according to the Daily Mail.
After presenting the "Four Rule" (protein first, then fiber/colors, then healthy fats, and finally carbohydrates), he reveals 12 essential foods rich in nutrients to support overall health, especially in maintaining muscles, bones, energy, the brain, and the gut.
These foods make small meals truly satisfying, rich in protein, fiber, and micronutrients, which reduces the craving for processed fast food. Here is a list of 12 essential foods that can help you lose weight quickly:
Eggs: High-quality protein, vitamin B12, choline for brain health, and iron.
Canned fish (tuna, salmon, sardines, mackerel): Lean protein, omega-3 for heart and brain.
Tofu: Complete plant protein, calcium and iron, easy to digest (firm for frying, silken for soups).
Oats: Beta-glucan fiber for heart and gut, slow-release carbohydrates for sustained energy.
Canned beans and lentils: Fiber, plant protein, iron, magnesium, folate.
Nut butter: Healthy fats, vitamin E, protein, adds creaminess and energy.
Avocado: Monounsaturated fats, fiber, potassium, smooth and easy on the stomach.
Yogurt (Greek, Skyr, or fortified plant-based): High protein, calcium, live bacteria for the gut.
Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard): Folate, iron, magnesium, vitamin K.
Edamame (green soybeans): Complete plant protein, fiber, folate, iron.
Seeds: Healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, plant protein.
Poultry (chicken and turkey): Lean protein, B vitamins, selenium, iron.
For an ideal diet and weight loss, Hobson advises focusing on regular small meals to avoid extreme hunger and stimulate natural satiety hormones.