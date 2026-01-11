لم يعد الصداع النصفي يُنظر إليه بوصفه نوبة ألم عابرة، بل بات يُصنَّف طبيًا كعامل خطر محتمل لأمراض وعائية خطيرة، في مقدمتها السكتة الدماغية وأمراض القلب، وفق ما خلصت إليه دراسات طبية حديثة.


وتشير أبحاث منشورة في دوريات علم الأعصاب، بينها تقارير صادرة عن الجمعية الأمريكية للقلب (American Heart Association)، إلى أن المصابين بالصداع النصفي، خصوصًا المصحوب بالاضطرابات البصرية، يواجهون معدلات أعلى من خطر السكتة الدماغية الإقفارية مقارنة بغيرهم، خصوصاً لدى النساء وصغار السن.


ويُفسّر الباحثون هذا الارتباط بوجود اضطرابات في الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة والتهابات مزمنة منخفضة الدرجة تؤثر في تدفق الدم إلى الدماغ. كما أظهرت مراجعات منهجية منشورة في Journal of Neurology أن الصداع النصفي يرتبط بخلل في وظيفة بطانة الأوعية الدموية، ما يزيد قابلية التجلط.


ويحذّر أطباء الأعصاب من تجاهل النوبات المتكررة أو التغير المفاجئ في نمط الصداع، مؤكدين أن الصداع النصفي قد يكون علامة إنذار مبكرة، لا سيما عند ترافقه مع أعراض عصبية مثل اضطراب الرؤية أو التنميل.


وتوصي الإرشادات السريرية الصادرة عن Mayo Clinic بضرورة التقييم الطبي الشامل لمرضى الصداع النصفي المزمن، مع ضبط عوامل الخطر المصاحبة مثل التدخين، وارتفاع ضغط الدم، واستخدام بعض موانع الحمل الهرمونية.


ويؤكد المختصون أن الإدارة الوقائية، عبر العلاج الدوائي وتعديل نمط الحياة، تمثل خط الدفاع الأول لتقليل المضاعفات الوعائية المحتملة المرتبطة بالصداع النصفي.