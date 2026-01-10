The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, announced the disbursement of the second tranche of the financial support package provided by the European Union to Egypt in the coming days, emphasizing the European side's appreciation for the ongoing cooperation with Egypt in various fields, which was reflected during the first Egyptian-European summit held in Brussels in October 2025, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency.

According to the statement, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received Kaia Kalas today (Saturday), in the presence of Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt, Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst, a member of the office of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Christine Odoiser, the Deputy Director-General for the Middle East and North Africa, Rosamaria Gelli, and the European Union's Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Christoph Beigel.

The Egyptian presidency spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, stated that the meeting also addressed the latest developments in regional and international situations, foremost among them the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Sisi expressed Egypt's appreciation for the European Union's support for Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement. Sisi and Kalas emphasized the necessity of fully implementing the agreement and ensuring the regular and unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid to the region.

According to the Egyptian statement, there was a strong emphasis on rejecting any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land and confirming the need to expedite the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the reconstruction process of the region.

They also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to resume the political process towards achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, in accordance with the two-state solution, and in connection with the situation in Libya, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Ukraine. The necessity of resolving related crises through peaceful means while maintaining the unity and integrity of those countries and the aspirations of their peoples was emphasized, along with the need to avoid any military escalation due to the severe repercussions it would entail for everyone.

The meeting also addressed various aspects of the relationship between the two sides, with the Egyptian president emphasizing the importance of implementing the outcomes of the first Egyptian-European summit and enhancing consultation and coordination on issues of mutual interest, particularly in political and security fields, to support regional security and stability. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism, organized crime, and addressing illegal immigration.

The European official expressed the EU's eagerness to continue developing economic cooperation, which opens broader horizons for bilateral relations, as well as ongoing coordination on politically relevant files of mutual interest, appreciating the active role played by Egypt in establishing peace and stability in the region. In this context, she expressed the EU's anticipation for the first dialogue between Egypt and the European Union in the fields of security and defense in March 2026.