أعلنت الممثلة العليا للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية للاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، صرف الشريحة الثانية من حزمة الدعم المالي المقدمة من الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى مصر خلال الأيام القادمة، مؤكدة تقدير الجانب الأوروبي للتعاون القائم مع مصر في مختلف المجالات، وهو ما انعكس خلال انعقاد القمة المصرية الأوروبية الأولى ببروكسل في أكتوبر 2025، وذلك بحسب بيان صادر عن رئاسة الجمهورية المصرية.

وبحسب البيان، استقبل الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم (السبت)، كايا كالاس، بحضور وزير الخارجية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، ورئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي بالقاهرة السفيرة أنجلينا إيخهورست، وعضو مكتب الممثل الأعلى للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية كريستين أودويسر، ونائب المدير العام للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا روزاماريا جيلي، ومبعوث الاتحاد الأوروبي لعملية السلام في الشرق الأوسط كريستوف بيجو.

وقال متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، إن اللقاء تناول أيضاً مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها الوضع في قطاع غزة، إذ أعرب السيسي عن تقدير مصر لدعم الاتحاد الأوروبي للجهود المصرية الرامية إلى التوصل لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، كما شدد السيسي وكالاس على ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل للاتفاق، وضمان تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية إلى القطاع بشكل منتظم ودون قيود.

وبحسب البيان المصري، تم التشديد على رفض أي مساعٍ لتهجير الفلسطينيين من أرضهم، وتأكيد ضرورة الإسراع في بدء تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة وعملية إعادة إعمار القطاع.

كما تم التشديد على ضرورة مواصلة العمل لاستئناف العملية السياسية وصولاً إلى تحقيق سلام شامل وعادل ودائم، وفقاً لحل الدولتين، وارتباطاً بالوضع في ليبيا والسودان وسورية ولبنان وإيران وأوكرانيا، وتم تأكيد ضرورة تسوية الأزمات ذات الصلة بالطرق السلمية وبما يحافظ على وحدة وسلامة تلك الدول ومقدرات شعوبها، مع التشديد على ضرورة تجنب أي تصعيد عسكري لما سيترتب على ذلك من تداعيات وخيمة ستؤثر على الجميع.

وتناول اللقاء أيضاً مجمل أوجه العلاقات بين الجانبين، إذ شدد الرئيس المصري على أهمية تنفيذ مخرجات القمة المصرية الأوروبية الأولى، وتعزيز التشاور والتنسيق في القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، ولا سيما في المجالات السياسية والأمنية، دعماً للأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، كما بحثا سبل دفع التعاون في مكافحة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة والتصدي للهجرة غير الشرعية.

وأعربت المسؤولة الأوروبية عن تطلع الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى مواصلة تطوير التعاون الاقتصادي، بما يفتح آفاقاً أرحب للعلاقات الثنائية، فضلاً عن استمرار التنسيق في الملفات السياسية ذات الاهتمام المتبادل، مثمنة الدور الفاعل الذي تضطلع به مصر في إرساء السلام والاستقرار بالمنطقة، معربة في السياق ذاته عن تطلع الاتحاد الأوروبي لبدء أول حوار بين مصر والاتحاد الأوروبي في مجالات الأمن والدفاع في مارس 2026.