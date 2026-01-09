In a shocking incident that shook the Iraqi capital, a young man killed his father inside their home in the Al-Sayyafiyah area south of Baghdad, following family disputes that escalated suddenly.

A security source reported that the son used a gun to take his father's life before fleeing to an unknown location, while Iraqi security forces began intensive investigations to track down the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

The relevant authorities continue their search and inquiry operations in the vicinity of the incident, amid calls from the local community to control the escalation of family disputes that could end in similar tragedies.