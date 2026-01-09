في حادثة صادمة هزت العاصمة العراقية، أقدم شاب على قتل والده داخل منزله في منطقة السيافية جنوب بغداد، إثر خلافات عائلية تصاعدت بشكل مفاجئ.

وأفاد مصدر أمني بأن الابن استخدم مسدسًا لإزهاق حياة والده قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار إلى جهة مجهولة، فيما باشرت القوات الأمنية العراقية التحقيقات المكثفة لتعقب الجاني وإحضاره إلى العدالة.

وتواصل الأجهزة المعنية عمليات البحث والتحري في محيط الحادثة، وسط دعوات المجتمع المحلي للسيطرة على تصاعد الخلافات العائلية التي قد تنتهي بمآسٍ مماثلة.