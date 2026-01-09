فَقَدَ موظف في هيئة تنظيم الطاقة النووية اليابانية هاتفه الذكي أثناء سفره في مطار شنغهاي بالصين، فيما أثار الأمر قلق السلطات اليابانية بسبب احتواء الجهاز على قائمة اتصالات سرية تخص قسم السلامة النووية.

وكشف مسؤول في هيئة تنظيم الطاقة النووية اليابانية أن الهاتف كان يُستخدم لأغراض مهنية أساسية مثل المكالمات وإرسال الرسائل، مشيراً إلى أن البيانات النووية الحساسة لم تكن على الجهاز مباشرة. ومع ذلك، تحتوي القائمة على أسماء وتفاصيل اتصال أعضاء فريق العمل، ما يجعل فقدان الجهاز أمراً بالغ الحساسية.

وأوضحت مصادر إعلامية يابانية أن الهاتف فُقِد في الثالث من نوفمبر، ولم يلاحظ الموظف فقدانه إلا بعد 3 أيام، ولم يكن بالإمكان قفل البيانات أو مسحها عن بُعد. كما أشارت رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي إلى أن البلاد قد ترد عسكرياً إذا تعرضت تايوان لهجوم صيني، ما يزيد من حساسية القضية في ظل التوترات الإقليمية.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة بينما تستعد اليابان لإعادة تشغيل محطة كاشيوازاكي-كاريوا للطاقة النووية والتي تعتبر الأكبر في العالم، في خطوة ضمن مساعي الأرخبيل للحد من اعتماده على الوقود الأحفوري وتحقيق الحياد الكربوني بحلول عام 2050، وسط تزايد الطلب على الكهرباء نتيجة التطورات التكنولوجية والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وحتى الآن، أعادت اليابان تشغيل 14 مفاعلاً نووياً بعد تطبيق معايير سلامة صارمة، فيما يراقب العالم عن كثب أي تسريبات قد تؤثر على أمن الطاقة والسلامة النووية.