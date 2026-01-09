A staff member at the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority lost his smartphone while traveling at Shanghai Airport in China, raising concerns among Japanese authorities due to the device containing a list of confidential contacts related to the nuclear safety department.

A spokesperson from the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority revealed that the phone was used for essential professional purposes such as making calls and sending messages, noting that sensitive nuclear data was not directly on the device. However, the list contains names and contact details of team members, making the loss of the device highly sensitive.

Japanese media sources clarified that the phone was lost on November 3, and the employee only noticed it was missing three days later, with no ability to lock or wipe the data remotely. Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi also indicated that the country might respond militarily if Taiwan were to be attacked by China, further increasing the sensitivity of the issue amid regional tensions.

This incident comes as Japan prepares to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is considered the largest in the world, as part of the archipelago's efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, amid rising electricity demand due to technological advancements and artificial intelligence.

So far, Japan has restarted 14 nuclear reactors after implementing strict safety standards, while the world closely monitors any leaks that could affect energy security and nuclear safety.