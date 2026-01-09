فَقَدَ موظف في هيئة تنظيم الطاقة النووية اليابانية هاتفه الذكي أثناء سفره في مطار شنغهاي بالصين، فيما أثار الأمر قلق السلطات اليابانية بسبب احتواء الجهاز على قائمة اتصالات سرية تخص قسم السلامة النووية.
وكشف مسؤول في هيئة تنظيم الطاقة النووية اليابانية أن الهاتف كان يُستخدم لأغراض مهنية أساسية مثل المكالمات وإرسال الرسائل، مشيراً إلى أن البيانات النووية الحساسة لم تكن على الجهاز مباشرة. ومع ذلك، تحتوي القائمة على أسماء وتفاصيل اتصال أعضاء فريق العمل، ما يجعل فقدان الجهاز أمراً بالغ الحساسية.
وأوضحت مصادر إعلامية يابانية أن الهاتف فُقِد في الثالث من نوفمبر، ولم يلاحظ الموظف فقدانه إلا بعد 3 أيام، ولم يكن بالإمكان قفل البيانات أو مسحها عن بُعد. كما أشارت رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي إلى أن البلاد قد ترد عسكرياً إذا تعرضت تايوان لهجوم صيني، ما يزيد من حساسية القضية في ظل التوترات الإقليمية.
وتأتي هذه الحادثة بينما تستعد اليابان لإعادة تشغيل محطة كاشيوازاكي-كاريوا للطاقة النووية والتي تعتبر الأكبر في العالم، في خطوة ضمن مساعي الأرخبيل للحد من اعتماده على الوقود الأحفوري وتحقيق الحياد الكربوني بحلول عام 2050، وسط تزايد الطلب على الكهرباء نتيجة التطورات التكنولوجية والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وحتى الآن، أعادت اليابان تشغيل 14 مفاعلاً نووياً بعد تطبيق معايير سلامة صارمة، فيما يراقب العالم عن كثب أي تسريبات قد تؤثر على أمن الطاقة والسلامة النووية.
A staff member at the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority lost his smartphone while traveling at Shanghai Airport in China, raising concerns among Japanese authorities due to the device containing a list of confidential contacts related to the nuclear safety department.
A spokesperson from the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority revealed that the phone was used for essential professional purposes such as making calls and sending messages, noting that sensitive nuclear data was not directly on the device. However, the list contains names and contact details of team members, making the loss of the device highly sensitive.
Japanese media sources clarified that the phone was lost on November 3, and the employee only noticed it was missing three days later, with no ability to lock or wipe the data remotely. Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi also indicated that the country might respond militarily if Taiwan were to be attacked by China, further increasing the sensitivity of the issue amid regional tensions.
This incident comes as Japan prepares to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is considered the largest in the world, as part of the archipelago's efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, amid rising electricity demand due to technological advancements and artificial intelligence.
So far, Japan has restarted 14 nuclear reactors after implementing strict safety standards, while the world closely monitors any leaks that could affect energy security and nuclear safety.