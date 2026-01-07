شهدت مقاطعة لانكشاير شمال غربي بريطانيا حادثة غريبة، عندما سقطت فتاة من الجزء الخلفي لسيارة إسعاف كانت تُنقل بها إلى المستشفى، أثناء سيرها على الطريق السريع، ما أدى إلى إغلاق الطريق الفرعي لساعات وخلق ازدحام مروري كبير.

ووفقًا لصحيفة «الديلي ميل»، قالت شرطة لانكشاير إن الفتاة نُقلت لاحقًا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، دون الاشتباه في إصابتها بجروح خطيرة، فيما لم يتضرر أي شخص آخر.

وأضافت الشرطة أن الطريق أُغلق لمدة ساعتين تقريبًا أثناء تعامل فرق الطوارئ مع الحادثة، قبل أن يُعاد فتحه بالكامل أمام حركة السير، ودعت السائقين إلى البحث عن طرق بديلة خلال فترة الإغلاق.

وأكد متحدث باسم خدمة الإسعاف أن الفتاة تلقت الإسعافات الأولية في موقع الحادثة، ثم نُقلت بأمان إلى المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتها، وسط دهشة السكان والمارة من الواقعة النادرة.