A strange incident occurred in Lancashire, northwestern Britain, when a girl fell from the back of an ambulance that was transporting her to the hospital while driving on the motorway, leading to the closure of the side road for hours and creating significant traffic congestion.

According to the Daily Mail, Lancashire Police stated that the girl was later taken to the hospital for treatment, with no suspicion of serious injuries, and no one else was harmed.

The police added that the road was closed for approximately two hours while emergency teams dealt with the incident, before it was fully reopened to traffic, urging drivers to seek alternative routes during the closure.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service confirmed that the girl received first aid at the scene of the incident and was then safely transported to the hospital to ensure her condition, amidst the astonishment of residents and passersby at the rare occurrence.