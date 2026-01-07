When you catch a cold, you may lose your appetite, but choosing the right foods can alleviate symptoms, support the immune system, and possibly speed up recovery.

A health report from VeryWellHealth indicates that chicken soup is not only easy to digest but also contains protein, minerals, and fluids that help with hydration, while the warm steam alleviates nasal and sinus congestion.

Fruits rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, and lemons, support the immune system and stimulate the production of white blood cells, which may reduce the duration of a cold. However, it is advised to avoid acidic juices if the throat is sensitive.

Colorful vegetables and fruits like berries, broccoli, kale, red onions, and green tea are rich in antioxidant compounds that help the body resist infections and reduce cell damage.

Garlic, ginger, turmeric, onions, and fatty fish contain anti-inflammatory properties that may relieve respiratory symptoms. Chili peppers are known for capsaicin, which opens the airways and alleviates coughing, while ginger is used to treat sore throats and garlic to fight bacteria.

Chamomile tea helps with relaxation and soothes sore throats, and honey alleviates coughing, especially in children, although it should be avoided for those under one year old.

Other immune-supporting foods include:

Cherries: Rich in vitamin C and helps with sleep.

Carrots: A source of beta-carotene.

Leafy greens: Protect cells.

Kiwis: Rich in immune-boosting nutrients.

Fatty fish like salmon and tuna: Provide anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

There are also foods to limit, as experts recommend reducing caffeine, processed foods, and hard or highly acidic foods, as they may increase inflammation or irritate the throat.

If symptoms persist for several days or if there is difficulty breathing or a high fever, it is important to see a doctor immediately.