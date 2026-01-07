عندما تصيبك نزلة برد، قد تفقد شهيتك للطعام، لكن اختيار الأطعمة الصحيحة يمكن أن يخفف الأعراض، يدعم جهاز المناعة، وربما يسرع التعافي.

ويشير تقرير صحي من VeryWellHealth إلى أن حساء الدجاج ليس فقط سهل الهضم، بل يحتوي على البروتين والمعادن والسوائل التي تساعد على الترطيب، بينما يخفف البخار الدافئ احتقان الأنف والجيوب الأنفية.

أما الفواكه الغنية بفيتامين C مثل البرتقال، والجريب فروت، واليوسفي، والليمون فتدعم جهاز المناعة وتحفز إنتاج خلايا الدم البيضاء، ما قد يقلل مدة الإصابة بالبرد. ومع ذلك، يُنصح بتجنب العصائر الحامضة إذا كان الحلق حساساً.

وتعتبر الخضراوات والفواكه الملونة مثل التوت، والبروكلي، والكرنب، والبصل الأحمر، والشاي الأخضر غنية بمركبات مضادة للأكسدة تساعد الجسم على مقاومة العدوى وتقليل تلف الخلايا.

كما أن الثوم، والزنجبيل، والكركم، والبصل، والأسماك الدهنية تحتوي على خصائص مضادة للالتهاب قد تخفف أعراض الجهاز التنفسي. ويُعرف الفلفل الحار بمادة الكابسيسين التي تفتح المجاري التنفسية وتخفف السعال، بينما يستخدم الزنجبيل لعلاج التهاب الحلق والثوم لمقاومة البكتيريا.

بينما يساعد شاي البابونغ على الاسترخاء وتخفيف التهاب الحلق، ويخفف العسل السعال، خصوصاً عند الأطفال مع ضرورة تجنبه لمن هم دون عام واحد.

ومن الأطعمة الداعمة للمناعة أيضاً:

  • الكرز: غني بفيتامين C ويساعد على النوم.
  • الجزر: مصدر للبيتا كاروتين.
  • الخضراوات الورقية: تحمي الخلايا.
  • الكيوي: غني بالعناصر المناعية.
  • الأسماك الدهنية مثل السلمون والتونة: توفر أحماض أوميغا-3 المضادة للالتهاب وفيتامين D.

وهناك أطعمة يجب الحد منها، إذ ينصح الخبراء بتقليل الكافيين، والأطعمة المصنعة، والأطعمة القاسية أو شديدة الحموضة، لأنها قد تزيد الالتهاب أو تهيّج الحلق.

وفي حال استمرار الأعراض لأيام طويلة، أو ظهور صعوبة في التنفس أو حمى مرتفعة، يجب مراجعة الطبيب فوراً.