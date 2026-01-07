Eastern China witnessed an incident reminiscent of a cinematic scene, when an elderly man in his eighties narrowly escaped certain death after falling from his apartment on the 15th floor of a high-rise residential building, only to unexpectedly hang his body on a metal clothes dryer fixed outside the window of the seventh floor, in a moment that sparked shock and fear among passersby.

According to eyewitness accounts, the man lost his balance and fell quickly, but the clothes dryer halted his plunge from a deadly height, leaving him suspended between the sky and the ground, while his legs swung in the air, amidst panic among the building's residents and passersby, fearing that the "hanger" could collapse at any moment, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

A security team from the complex immediately mobilized, led by Zhang Wei, to carry out a risky rescue operation. Zhang Wei explained that the apartment on the seventh floor was vacant, while the bars on the sixth floor prevented access to the man from below, making the only solution to intervene from above.

With the help of a resident from the eighth floor, a fire hose was tied around the man's waist, and then the security officer cautiously crawled from the eighth floor window to the seventh floor, managing to pull the elderly man safely inside the apartment within one minute, while the man remained conscious throughout the operation.

After his rescue, the elderly man was taken to the hospital for treatment, amidst widespread praise for the bravery of the security personnel and their swift response.

This incident comes just days after similar occurrences in China, the latest being a woman seen dangling from the tenth-floor balcony attempting to descend through pipes and windows, before successfully reaching a neighboring apartment with the help of a resident, highlighting the increasing risks of falling from residential towers in major Chinese cities.