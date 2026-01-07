شهد شرق الصين واقعة أشبه ما تكون بمشهد سينمائي، عندما نجا رجل مسن في الثمانينات من موت شبه مؤكد بعد أن سقط من شقته في الطابق الـ 15 من مبنى سكني شاهق، ليعلّق جسده بشكل غير متوقع على مجفف ملابس معدني مثبت خارج نافذة الطابق السابع، في لحظة أثارت الذهول والخوف بين المارة.

ووفق روايات شهود عيان، فإن الرجل فقد توازنه وسقط بسرعة، إلا أن مجفف الملابس أوقف اندفاعه على ارتفاع قاتل، ليظل معلقاً بين السماء والأرض، بينما كانت ساقاه تتأرجحان في الهواء، وسط حالة من الذعر بين سكان المبنى والمارة، خشية انهيار «الشماعة» في أي لحظة، بحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية.

وتحرك فريق أمن المجمع على الفور بقيادة تشانغ وي، لتنفيذ عملية إنقاذ محفوفة بالمخاطر. وأوضح تشانغ وي أن الشقة في الطابق السابع كانت خالية، بينما قضبان الطابق السادس حالت دون الوصول إلى الرجل من الأسفل، ما جعل الحل الوحيد هو التدخل من الأعلى.

وبمساعدة أحد سكان الطابق الثامن، تم ربط خرطوم إطفاء حول خصر الرجل، ثم تسلّل رجل الأمن بحذر من نافذة الطابق الثامن إلى الطابق السابع، وتمكن من سحب المسن داخل الشقة بأمان خلال دقيقة واحدة، بينما ظل الرجل واعياً طوال العملية.

بعد إنقاذه، نُقل المسن إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، وسط إشادة واسعة بشجاعة رجال الأمن وسرعة استجابتهم.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة بعد أيام من حوادث مشابهة في الصين، كان آخرها مشاهدة امرأة تتدلى من شرفة الطابق العاشر وتحاول النزول عبر الأنابيب والنوافذ، قبل أن تنجح في الوصول إلى شقة مجاورة بمساعدة أحد السكان، ما يبرز المخاطر المتزايدة للسقوط من الأبراج السكنية في المدن الصينية الكبرى.