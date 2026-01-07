شهد نهر بإندونيسيا حادثة مروعة هزّت سكان المنطقة، حينما هاجم تمساح ضخم فتى يبلغ من العمر 14 عاماً، أثناء قيامه بغسل الملابس، وسط صدمة أصدقائه وشقيقه الأصغر الذين شاهدوا الواقعة بأعينهم، في مشهد وصفه السكان بالفظيع والمفجع.

ووفق ما أفاد به المسؤولون المحليون، اندفع التمساح من المياه وأمسك بالفتى محمد رافلي حمزة، وحمله بعيداً عن ضفاف النهر قبل أن يختفي في أعماق المياه، بحسب تقرير نشرته صحيفة «ذا صن».

وانطلقت عملية بحث واسعة شارك فيها الأقارب والمتطوعون وفرق الإنقاذ، وتم العثور بعد ساعات على بقايا جثة الفتى على بعد نحو مئتي متر من موقع الهجوم الأول، وتحمل الأجزاء المتبقية من الجثة آثار عضّ متعددة، كما أكد رئيس شرطة كولونو إيبدا علي مودين لاتف.

وقال المتحدث باسم فرق البحث والإنقاذ إن بقايا الجثة انتشلت بجهود مشتركة بين الشرطة والدفاع المدني، محذّراً السكان من الاقتراب من النهر لتجنب حوادث مماثلة في المستقبل.

ويضم الأرخبيل الإندونيسي أكثر من 14 نوعاً من التماسيح، بما في ذلك تماسيح استوائية ضخمة وعنيفة، ويشير خبراء البيئة إلى أن الصيد المفرط وفقدان المواطن الطبيعية بسبب التنمية الزراعية والتحولات السكنية، إضافة إلى التعدين المكثف، دفع هذه التماسيح للاقتراب من القرى، ما زاد من مخاطر هجماتها على البشر، خصوصاً مع استمرار السكان المحليين في استخدام الأنهار للغسل وصيد الأسماك بأساليب تقليدية.

ولا تعد حادثة محمد رافلي الأولى من نوعها، إذ توفي طفل آخر يُدعى أَفّان (10 أعوام) إثر هجوم تمساح أثناء السباحة مع أصدقائه في نهر إنغوي بمحافظة مالوكو الشمالية في ديسمبر الماضي، ما يسلط الضوء على نشاط تماسيح المستنقعات المعروف في المنطقة، وضرورة توخي الحذر.