A horrifying incident shook the residents of a region in Indonesia when a massive crocodile attacked a 14-year-old boy while he was washing clothes, in front of his friends and younger brother who witnessed the event, in a scene described by locals as horrific and tragic.

According to local officials, the crocodile surged from the water and grabbed the boy, Muhammad Rafli Hamzah, carrying him away from the riverbank before disappearing into the depths of the water, according to a report published by The Sun.

A large search operation was launched involving relatives, volunteers, and rescue teams, and after hours of searching, the remains of the boy's body were found about two hundred meters from the site of the initial attack, with the remaining parts of the body showing multiple bite marks, as confirmed by Colonel Ibdah Ali Modin Latif, the police chief.

The spokesperson for the search and rescue teams stated that the remains were retrieved through joint efforts between the police and civil defense, warning residents to stay away from the river to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The Indonesian archipelago is home to more than 14 species of crocodiles, including large and aggressive tropical crocodiles. Environmental experts indicate that overfishing and the loss of natural habitats due to agricultural development and residential transformations, along with intensive mining, have pushed these crocodiles closer to villages, increasing the risks of their attacks on humans, especially as local residents continue to use rivers for washing and fishing using traditional methods.

This incident involving Muhammad Rafli is not the first of its kind, as another child named Affan (10 years old) died following a crocodile attack while swimming with friends in the Enggai River in North Maluku province last December, highlighting the known activity of swamp crocodiles in the area and the need for caution.