في حادثة غامضة تحوّلت خلال دقائق إلى واحدة من أكثر الوقائع دموية في ولاية نيوجيرسي الأمريكية، بدأ المشهد ببلاغ طوارئ اعتيادي عن رجل مسلح داخل شقته، لينتهي بجريمة صادمة متعددة الضحايا هزّت الشارع الأمريكي وفتحت باب الأسئلة على مصراعيه حول ما حدث قبل وصول الشرطة.

ووفق ما أعلنته سلطات الادعاء في مقاطعة ميدلسكس، تلقت الشرطة بلاغاً عبر رقم الطوارئ يفيد بوجود رجل يحمل سكيناً داخل شقة تقع في شارع ريفر رود بمنطقة بيسكاتاواي، لتتوجه الدوريات فوراً إلى الموقع دون أن تتوقع حجم الفاجعة التي كانت بانتظارها.

وبحسب الرواية الأمنية، باغت الرجل عناصر الشرطة فور دخولهم المكان، مندفعاً نحوهم وهو يحمل نصلاً كبيراً تبيّن لاحقاً أنه ساطور، ما دفع الضباط لمحاولة احتوائه باستخدام الصاعق الكهربائي، غير أن المحاولة فشلت وسط استمرار تقدمه ورفضه التوقف.

ومع تصاعد الخطر وتهديد حياة العناصر الأمنية، أطلقت الشرطة النار عليه، ليسقط قتيلاً داخل الشقة، قبل أن تنكشف الكارثة الأكبر في الداخل.

وخلال تمشيط الموقع، عثرت الشرطة على 3 أشخاص قتلى داخل الشقة في مشهد صادم، إذ أفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن اثنين من الضحايا جدّان، فيما لا تزال هوية الضحية الثالثة مجهولة حتى الآن، كما لم تُحدد السلطات طبيعة العلاقة بين القتيل والضحايا الثلاثة أو أسباب وفاتهم.

وأكدت شرطة بلدة بيسكاتاواي في بيان رسمي أن الحادثة تبدو معزولة ولا تشكل خطراً قائماً على السكان، في وقت وصف فيه رئيس رابطة رجال الشرطة في ولاية نيوجيرسي بيتر أندرييف ما جرى بأنه جريمة مروعة، مشيراً إلى إخضاع جميع العناصر المشاركين في التدخل للتقييم وفق الإجراءات المتبعة.

وأعلنت الجهات الرسمية أن مكتب الادعاء في مقاطعة ميدلسكس بالتعاون مع مكتب المدعي العام لولاية نيوجيرسي، يواصلان تحقيقاً موسعاً لكشف ملابسات الحادثة كاملة، بما في ذلك ظروف استخدام القوة من قبل الشرطة، وما جرى داخل الشقة قبل لحظة التدخل الأمني.