In a mysterious incident that turned within minutes into one of the bloodiest events in the state of New Jersey, USA, the scene began with a routine emergency call about an armed man inside his apartment, ending with a shocking multi-victim crime that shook the American street and opened the floodgates of questions about what happened before the police arrived.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the police received a call via the emergency number reporting a man with a knife inside an apartment located on River Road in Piscataway, prompting patrols to immediately head to the scene without anticipating the magnitude of the tragedy that awaited them.

According to the security narrative, the man ambushed the police officers as soon as they entered the location, charging at them while wielding a large blade that was later identified as a cleaver, prompting the officers to attempt to subdue him using a taser, but the attempt failed as he continued to advance and refused to stop.

As the danger escalated and the lives of the officers were threatened, the police shot him, and he fell dead inside the apartment, before the greater catastrophe was revealed inside.

During the search of the site, the police found 3 dead individuals inside the apartment in a shocking scene, as informed sources reported that two of the victims were grandparents, while the identity of the third victim remains unknown so far, and the authorities have not determined the nature of the relationship between the deceased and the three victims or the causes of their deaths.

The Piscataway Police Department confirmed in an official statement that the incident appears to be isolated and does not pose an ongoing threat to residents, while Peter Andreyev, the president of the New Jersey State Policemen's Association, described what occurred as a horrific crime, noting that all officers involved in the intervention are being evaluated according to established procedures.

Official sources announced that the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, in collaboration with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, is conducting an extensive investigation to uncover the full circumstances of the incident, including the conditions under which force was used by the police and what transpired inside the apartment before the security intervention.