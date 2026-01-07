The colors of walls and furniture are no longer just aesthetic choices; they are psychological indicators that reflect aspects of personality and mood, as confirmed by specialized scientific research in color psychology and human behavior.

Studies published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology indicate that the colors surrounding a person directly affect their emotions, stress levels, and even daily decisions, as color is linked to the brain's processing of visual and emotional stimuli. Research shows that the color environment of a home may reflect stable internal traits or temporary psychological states experienced by the individual.

Academic studies from British and American universities have shown that people who prefer warm colors, such as red and orange, tend to have emotional and impulsive personalities, with higher levels of impulsivity and energy, while excessive use of the color red specifically is associated with increased rates of nervous tension and heightened psychological arousal.

In contrast, research published in Frontiers in Psychology has shown that cool colors, such as blue and green, are associated with calmness, emotional stability, and the ability to concentrate, which explains their common use in bedrooms and workplaces. The color white is considered an indicator of a desire for order and simplicity, but it may also reflect emotional avoidance or an excessive need for control in some cases.

Psychological studies have also pointed out that a sudden change in home colors can reflect internal transformations that a person is undergoing, such as anxiety, a desire for renewal, or an attempt to regain a sense of security. Researchers emphasize that the brain reacts to colors as psychological signals, not just visual elements.