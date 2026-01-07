لم تعد ألوان الجدران والأثاث مجرد اختيارات جمالية، بل مؤشرات نفسية تعكس ملامح الشخصية والحالة المزاجية، وفق ما تؤكده أبحاث علمية متخصصة في علم نفس الألوان والسلوك الإنساني.

وتشير دراسات منشورة في Journal of Environmental Psychology، إلى أن الألوان المحيطة بالإنسان تؤثر مباشرة في مشاعره، ومستوى توتره، وحتى قراراته اليومية، إذ يرتبط اللون بطريقة معالجة الدماغ للمحفزات البصرية والانفعالية. وتوضح الأبحاث أن البيئة اللونية للمنزل قد تعكس سمات داخلية مستقرة، أو حالات نفسية مؤقتة يمر بها الفرد.

وبيّنت دراسات أكاديمية صادرة عن جامعات بريطانية وأمريكية، أن الأشخاص الذين يفضلون الألوان الدافئة، مثل الأحمر والبرتقالي، يميلون إلى الشخصيات العاطفية والانفعالية، مع مستويات أعلى من الاندفاع والطاقة، بينما يرتبط الإفراط في استخدام اللون الأحمر تحديدًا بارتفاع معدلات التوتر العصبي وزيادة الاستثارة النفسية.

في المقابل، أظهرت أبحاث منشورة في Frontiers in Psychology، أن الألوان الباردة، مثل الأزرق والأخضر، ترتبط بالهدوء، والاستقرار العاطفي، والقدرة على التركيز، ما يفسر استخدامها الشائع في غرف النوم وأماكن العمل. أما اللون الأبيض، فيُعد مؤشرًا على الرغبة في النظام والبساطة، لكنه قد يعكس في بعض الحالات تجنبًا عاطفيًا أو سعيًا مفرطًا للسيطرة.

كما لفتت دراسات نفسية إلى أن التغير المفاجئ في ألوان المنزل يكون انعكاسًا لتحولات داخلية يمر بها الشخص، مثل القلق، أو الرغبة في التجديد، أو محاولة استعادة الشعور بالأمان. ويؤكد الباحثون، أن الدماغ يتفاعل مع الألوان بوصفها إشارات نفسية، لا مجرد عناصر بصرية.