The Turkish Directorate General of Navigation, affiliated with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, announced today (Tuesday) the grounding of the Turkish cargo ship "Happy Aras" in the southern part of the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea.

The Turkish authorities revealed that the giant cargo ship ran aground after it began to "drift" before colliding with the shore or the shallow bottom directly south of the strait, in an area close to the Russian coast near Novorossiysk.

According to the official Turkish statement, all 11 crew members, including 3 Turks, were evacuated in coordination with the Turkish search and rescue center, and it was confirmed that all crew members were safe and in good health after the evacuation.

The Turkish authorities indicated that water began to enter the ship after it ran aground, raising concerns about the potential leakage of fuel or other materials into the Black Sea, especially since if fuel or oils are confirmed to leak, it could cause additional pollution in an environmentally sensitive area, particularly after the 2024 disaster.

Turkish media reported that no injuries or direct distress calls from the crew were reported before the evacuation, and an investigation is underway into the causes of the incident, which may include adverse weather conditions, a technical malfunction in the engines, or a steering problem while navigating through the narrow and crowded strait.

The Kerch Strait is a vital passage connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, with a width of only about 3-4 kilometers at its narrowest point, featuring varying depths and strong currents. A large volume of Russian, Ukrainian, and international trade passes through it, particularly grain, fuel, and raw materials.

The strait has been geopolitically and environmentally sensitive for years, having witnessed a major environmental disaster in December 2024 after the sinking of two Russian oil tankers, part of the "shadow fleet," which caused massive amounts of heavy fuel to leak onto the Russian and Ukrainian shores.

The strait experiences heavy maritime traffic despite the Russian-Ukrainian tensions, with repeated Russian restrictions on passage, intensive inspections, and remaining military risks. The Turkish Directorate General of Navigation closely monitors any incidents in the area as Turkish ships constitute a significant percentage of the commercial traffic there, especially in the transport of grain and foodstuffs.