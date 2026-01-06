أعلنت المديرية العامة للملاحة التركية التابعة لوزارة النقل والبنية التحتية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جنوح سفينة شحن «هابي أراس» التركية في الجزء الجنوبي من مضيق كيرتش بالبحر الأسود.

وكشفت السلطات التركية أن سفينة الشحن العملاقة جنحت بعد أن بدأت في «الانجراف» قبل أن تصطدم بالشاطئ أو القاع الضحل جنوب المضيق مباشرة، في منطقة قريبة من الساحل الروسي قرب نوفوروسيسك.

ووفق البيان الرسمي التركي، تم إجلاء جميع أفراد الطاقم البالغ عددهم 11 شخصاً، بينهم 3 أتراك، بتنسيق من المركز الرئيسي للبحث والإنقاذ التركي، والتأكد من سلامة جميع أفراد الطاقم وأنهم بصحة جيدة بعد الإجلاء.

وأشارت السلطات التركية أنه بدأ دخول مياه إلى السفينة بعد الجنوح، مما يثير مخاوف من تسرب وقود أو مواد أخرى إلى مياه البحر الأسود، خصوصاً أنه إذا تأكد تسرب وقود أو زيوت، فقد يتسبب ذلك في تلوث إضافي لمنطقة حساسة بيئياً، خصوصاً بعد كارثة 2024.

وكشفت وسائل إعلام تركية أنه لم يُبلغ عن إصابات أو طلب استغاثة مباشر من الطاقم قبل الإجلاء، ويجري التحقيق في أسباب الحادثة، التي قد تشمل سوء الأحوال الجوية، أو عطل فني في المحركات، أو مشكلة في التوجيه أثناء العبور في المضيق الضيق والمزدحم.

ويُعد مضيق كيرتش ممراً حيوياً يربط البحر الأسود ببحر آزوف، ويبلغ عرضه في أضيق نقطة نحو 3-4 كيلومترات فقط، مع أعماق متفاوتة وتيارات قوية، ويمر من خلاله حجم كبير من التجارة الروسية والأوكرانية والدولية، خصوصاً الحبوب والوقود والمواد الخام.

ويعتبر المضيق حساساً جيوسياسياً وبيئياً منذ سنوات، إذ شهد في ديسمبر 2024 كارثة بيئية كبيرة بعد غرق ناقلتي نفط روسيتين، جزء من «أسطول الظل»، مما تسبب في تسرب كميات ضخمة من الوقود الثقيل إلى الشواطئ الروسية والأوكرانية.

ويشهد المضيق حركة ملاحية مكثفة رغم التوترات الروسية-الأوكرانية، مع قيود روسية متكررة على العبور، وتفتيش مكثف، ومخاطر عسكرية متبقية، وتراقب المديرية العامة للملاحة التركية عن كثب أي حادثة في المنطقة لأن السفن التركية تشكل نسبة ملحوظة من الحركة التجارية هناك، خصوصاً في نقل الحبوب والمواد الغذائية.