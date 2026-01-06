A recent scientific study from the University of Barcelona revealed that some medications used for decades to control type 2 diabetes may have negative long-term effects by harming the cells responsible for producing insulin in the body.

The results indicated that drugs known as "sulfonylureas," which are widely used to stimulate insulin secretion, may lead, with prolonged use, to the loss of the functional identity of insulin-producing cells. This transformation renders them unable to perform their vital role in regulating blood sugar levels, despite remaining alive.

Loss of Cellular Identity

Laboratory experiments showed that continuous exposure to these drugs causes pancreatic cells – specifically "beta" cells – to gradually lose their specialized characteristics, including the activity of genes responsible for insulin production. This was accompanied by an increase in indicators of internal stress within the cell, leading to a decline in its vital function.

The researchers explained that this process is known as "functional identity loss," which differs from complete cell death, opening the door to the possibility of restoring this function in the future, should treatments specifically targeting this dysfunction become available.

Why Does Treatment Effectiveness Diminish Over Time?

This phenomenon is believed to explain what is known in medicine as "secondary failure" of this drug group, where treatment starts off effective but its results diminish after years. With accumulating evidence, it has become important to reassess treatment plans for patients, especially with the availability of newer medication options that may be safer and more effective in the long term.

Call for Medical Follow-up

Despite these findings, the researchers emphasized that the study does not advocate stopping these medications without consulting a doctor, but rather aims to expand scientific understanding of the mechanisms that may lead to a decline in their effectiveness, and to encourage regular follow-up with specialists to ensure treatment efficacy and adjust it when necessary.

The study also highlighted the importance of developing treatments that restore the vital functions of pancreatic cells, a research direction that may hold promising potential for improving the management of type 2 diabetes.