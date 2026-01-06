كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة من جامعة برشلونة، أن بعض العلاجات الدوائية المستخدمة منذ عقود في السيطرة على داء السكري من النوع الثاني، قد تكون ذات تأثير سلبي على المدى الطويل، من خلال الإضرار بالخلايا المسؤولة عن إنتاج الإنسولين في الجسم.

وأشارت النتائج إلى أن الأدوية المعروفة باسم «السلفونيل يوريا»، التي تُستخدم على نطاق واسع لتحفيز إفراز الإنسولين، قد تؤدي مع الاستعمال المطوّل إلى فقدان الخلايا المنتجة للإنسولين هويتها الوظيفية. هذا التحول يجعلها غير قادرة على أداء دورها الحيوي في تنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم، رغم بقائها على قيد الحياة.

فقدان الهوية الخلوية

أظهرت التجارب المختبرية أن التعرض المستمر لهذه الأدوية يجعل خلايا البنكرياس – وبالتحديد خلايا «بيتا» – تفقد تدريجيا خصائصها المتخصصة، بما في ذلك نشاط الجينات المسؤولة عن إنتاج الإنسولين. وقد ترافق ذلك مع ارتفاع في مؤشرات الإجهاد الداخلي داخل الخلية، ما أدى إلى ضعف وظيفتها الحيوية.

وأوضح الباحثون أن هذه العملية تُعرف بـ«فقدان الهوية الوظيفية»، وهي تختلف عن موت الخلية الكامل، ما يفتح باب الأمل لإمكانية استعادة هذه الوظيفة في المستقبل، في حال توفرت علاجات تستهدف هذا الخلل تحديداً.

لماذا تتراجع فعالية العلاج بمرور الوقت؟

يُعتقد أن هذه الظاهرة تفسر ما يُعرف في الطب بـ«الفشل الثانوي» لهذه المجموعة الدوائية، إذ يبدأ العلاج فعالاً ثم تتراجع نتائجه بعد سنوات. ومع تراكم الأدلة، أصبح من المهم إعادة تقييم خطط العلاج للمرضى، خصوصاً مع توافر خيارات دوائية أحدث قد تكون أكثر أماناً وفعالية على المدى الطويل.

دعوة للمتابعة الطبية

رغم هذه النتائج، شدد الباحثون على أن الدراسة لا تدعو إلى إيقاف هذه الأدوية دون استشارة الطبيب، بل تهدف إلى توسيع الفهم العلمي للآليات التي قد تؤدي إلى تراجع فعاليتها، وتشجيع المتابعة المنتظمة مع المختصين لضمان فعالية العلاج وتعديله عند الحاجة.

كما سلّطت الدراسة الضوء على أهمية تطوير علاجات تستعيد للخلايا البنكرياسية وظائفها الحيوية، وهو توجه بحثي قد يحمل مستقبلاً واعداً في تحسين إدارة داء السكري من النوع الثاني.