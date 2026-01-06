The U.S. Department of Health has announced a reduction in the number of vaccines recommended for children, based on a new schedule that President Donald Trump described as "more logical" than its predecessor.

Six vaccines that were previously recommended for all American children are now limited to those at higher risk, including flu vaccines, hepatitis A and B vaccines, meningococcal vaccines (causing meningitis), and the rotavirus vaccine that causes gastroenteritis. The COVID-19 vaccine was removed from the list a few months ago.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. stated, "After a comprehensive review of the knowledge, we are aligning the childhood vaccination schedule in the United States with international consensus."

He added, "Parents can still choose to vaccinate their children with all the vaccines if they wish, and health insurance will continue to cover them."

In contrast, several specialists have expressed concern about this decision.

Infectious disease and pediatric specialist Sean O'Leary said, "The American childhood vaccination schedule is one of the most thoroughly researched tools to protect children from serious diseases that can sometimes be fatal."

He emphasized the importance of basing any decision on this matter on scientific evidence rather than on "comparisons that do not take into account the significant differences between countries and health systems."