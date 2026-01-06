أعلنت وزارة الصحة الأمريكية، خفض عدد اللقاحات الموصى بها للأطفال، استناداً إلى جدول جديد، وصفه الرئيس دونالد ترمب بأنه «يتّسم بمنطق أكبر» من سابقه.

وباتت 6 لقاحات كان موصى بها سابقاً لجميع الأطفال الأمريكيين، تقتصر على الأطفال الأكثر عرضة للخطر، وتشمل لقاحات الإنفلونزا، والتهاب الكبد الوبائي من النوعين (أ) و (ب)، والمكورات السحائية (المسببة لالتهاب السحايا)، واللقاح المضاد لفايروس الروتا المسبب لالتهاب المعدة والأمعاء، وكان لقاح «كوفيد-19» قد أُزيل من القائمة قبل بضعة أشهر.

وقال وزير الصحة الأمريكية روبرت كينيدي جونيور في بيان «بعد مراجعة شاملة للمعارف، نوائم جدول تطعيم الأطفال في الولايات المتحدة مع الإجماع الدولي».

وأضاف: «لا يزال بإمكان أولياء الأمور اختيار تطعيم أطفالهم بكل اللقاحات إذا رغبوا في ذلك، وسيواصل التأمين الصحي تغطيتها».

في المقابل أبدى عدد من المتخصصين قلقهم من هذا القرار.

وقال المتخصص في الأمراض المعدية وطب الأطفال شون أوليري «يُعدّ الجدول الأمريكي للقاحات الأطفال من أكثر الأدوات التي خضعت لأبحاث دقيقة لحماية الأطفال من الأمراض الخطيرة، التي قد تكون قاتلة أحياناً».

مبيناً أهمية استناد أي قرار بشأن هذه المسألة إلى أدلة علمية وليس إلى «مقارنات لا تأخذ في الاعتبار الاختلافات الكبيرة بين البلدان والأنظمة الصحية».