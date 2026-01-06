China has completed its first training mission for astronauts in caves in the Chongqing municipality in southwestern China, with the participation of 28 astronauts.

The Chinese news agency "Xinhua" reported that the training mission, which lasted nearly a month, was organized and led by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, and included more than 10 topics, including environmental monitoring, cave mapping, simulation of communications between space and Earth, and psychological training focused on teamwork.