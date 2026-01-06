أنجزت الصين أول مهمة تدريب لرواد الفضاء في الكهوف ببلدية تشونغتشينغ جنوب غربي الصين، بمشاركة 28 رائد فضاء.

وبينت وكالة أنباء «شينخوا» الصينية، أنه تم تنظيم مهمة التدريب وقيادتها، التي استمرت قرابة شهر، من قِبل مركز الصين لأبحاث وتدريب رواد الفضاء، وشملت أكثر من 10 موضوعات، من بينها الرصد البيئي ورسم خرائط الكهوف ومحاكاة الاتصالات بين الفضاء والأرض والتدريب النفسي الذي يركّز على الفريق.