في الوقت الذي بدأت فيه الحكومة البريطانية، اعتباراً من 5 يناير 2026، تطبيق حظر إعلانات الأطعمة غير الصحية (عالية الدهون والملح والسكر) على التلفزيون قبل الساعة 9 مساءً، وحظر كامل لها عبر الإنترنت، يعود النقاش حول أسباب السمنة إلى الواجهة.
وبحسب شبكة «BBC»، يرى الخبراء الطبيون أن التخلص من السمنة أكثر تعقيداً بكثير، مدعومين بأبحاث علمية حديثة، وليس مجرد مسألة إرادة شخصية، مع عبارات شائعة مثل «السمان يحتاجون فقط إلى مزيد من ضبط النفس» أو «كُل أقل وتحرك أكثر».
الاعتقاد الشائع والواقع العلمي
في استطلاعات سابقة نشرت في مجلات طبية مرموقة مثل «ذا لانسيت»، أعرب نحو 8 من كل 10 أشخاص في دول مثل بريطانيا وأستراليا ونيوزيلندا والولايات المتحدة عن اعتقادهم بأن السمنة يمكن منعها تماماً من خلال تغييرات في نمط الحياة فقط. هذا الرأي يشاركه حتى بعض المهنيين الطبيين، مما يؤدي إلى وصم المصابين بالسمنة.
لكن أخصائية التغذية بيني سوريش، التي عملت لأكثر من 20 عاماً مع مرضى يعانون من الوزن الزائد في عيادة كليفلاند في لندن، تعبر عن إحباطها من هذا التبسيط.
وتقول: «أرى مرضى متحمسين ومطلعين يبذلون جهداً مستمراً، لكنهم ما زالوا يكافحون، كلمات مثل «قوة الإرادة» غير دقيقة، فهي تتجاهل جزءاً كبيراً من الصورة».
وتتفق معها المديرة الطبية في منظمة «ويت ووتشرز» الدكتورة كيم بويد التي تقول: «لعقود، نصحنا الناس بأكل أقل وحركة أكثر، لكن السمنة حالة معقدة جداً، تتجاوز الإرادة الشخصية».
معركة ضد البيولوجيا والجينات
وتوضح استشارية أمراض الغدد الصماء في جامعة كامبريدج قائدة دراسات جينية حول السمنة البروفيسورة ساداف فاروقي أن الجينات تؤثر بشكل كبير على الوزن، وبعض الجينات تغير مسارات الدماغ المسؤولة عن الجوع والشبع، مثل جين MC4R الذي يحمله نحو 20% من سكان العالم، مما يزيد من الرغبة في الإفراط في الأكل.
كما أشارت إلى جينات أخرى تؤثر على معدل التمثيل الغذائي، فالبعض يكتسب وزناً أكبر من الكمية نفسها من الطعام، وتقدر فاروقي وجود آلاف الجينات المعنية، مع معرفة تفاصيل 30-40 منها فقط.
فيما يشرح جراح السمنة أندرو جينكينسون، مؤلف كتاب «لماذا نأكل أكثر من اللازم»، نظرية «نقطة الوزن المحددة»، ويحدد الدماغ وزناً «مثالياً» بناءً على الجينات والبيئة.
ويُضيف: عند فقدان الوزن، يزيد الجوع ويبطئ التمثيل الغذائي لاستعادته، فهرمون اللبتين، الذي يخبر الدماغ بمخزون الطاقة، يُعيق في البيئة الحديثة بسبب ارتفاع الإنسولين. ويشير إلى أنه يمكن تغيير هذه «النقطة» تدريجياً عبر تحسين النوم، وتقليل التوتر، وتغييرات مستدامة في العادات.
البيئة المسببة للسمنة
في سياق متصل، تؤكد بيانات حديثة أن الجينات لم تتغير، لكن معدلات السمنة ارتفعت بشكل درامي، ففي بريطانيا، يعاني أكثر من 60% من البالغين من الوزن الزائد أو السمنة (نحو 28% سمنة شديدة)، والسبب الرئيسي: وفرة الأطعمة عالية السعرات الرخيصة، خصوصاً مع إعلانات عدوانية، وحصص كبيرة، وقلة النشاط.
بين الشخصية والمجتمعية
فيما تؤكد سوريش أن السمنة ليست فشلاً أخلاقياً، بل مرض مزمن معقد، لكن بعض الخبراء، مثل البروفيسور كيث فرين، يحذرون من تجاهل دور الإرادة تماماً، مشيرين إلى قصص نجاح آلاف الأشخاص الذين فقدوا الوزن وحافظوا عليه، واصفين الأمر بـ«الصعب لكنه ممكن».
ويطالب بعض الخبراء بمزيد من التنظيمات الحكومية، بينما يعارض آخرون مثل كريستوفر سنودون من معهد الشؤون الاقتصادية، معتبرينها مسألة فردية بحتة.
ومع حظر إعلانات الأطعمة غير الصحية، يأمل الخبراء في خطوة إيجابية، لكن الكثيرين يرون أنها غير كافية وحدها لقلب الموازين.
As the British government begins, starting January 5, 2026, to implement a ban on advertisements for unhealthy foods (high in fat, salt, and sugar) on television before 9 PM, and a complete ban online, the discussion around the causes of obesity is back in the spotlight.
According to the BBC, medical experts believe that tackling obesity is much more complex, supported by recent scientific research, and is not merely a matter of personal willpower, countering common phrases like "the overweight just need more self-control" or "eat less and move more."
Common Belief vs. Scientific Reality
In previous surveys published in prestigious medical journals like The Lancet, about 8 out of 10 people in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States expressed the belief that obesity can be completely prevented through lifestyle changes alone. This opinion is shared even by some medical professionals, leading to the stigmatization of those suffering from obesity.
However, nutritionist Penny Suresh, who has worked for over 20 years with overweight patients at the Cleveland Clinic in London, expresses her frustration with this simplification.
She says, "I see motivated and informed patients making continuous efforts, yet they still struggle; terms like 'willpower' are inaccurate, as they ignore a significant part of the picture."
Dr. Kim Boyd, the medical director at Weight Watchers, agrees, stating, "For decades, we have advised people to eat less and move more, but obesity is a very complex condition that goes beyond personal will."
A Battle Against Biology and Genetics
Professor Sadaf Farooqi, an endocrinology consultant at the University of Cambridge and a leader in genetic studies on obesity, explains that genes significantly influence weight, with some genes altering brain pathways responsible for hunger and satiety, such as the MC4R gene, which is carried by about 20% of the world's population, increasing the desire to overeat.
She also pointed to other genes that affect metabolic rates, noting that some people gain more weight from the same amount of food, estimating that there are thousands of genes involved, with details known for only 30-40 of them.
Meanwhile, obesity surgeon Andrew Jenkinson, author of "Why We Eat More Than We Should," explains the "set point theory," which posits that the brain sets an "ideal" weight based on genetics and environment.
He adds: when losing weight, hunger increases and metabolism slows to regain it; the hormone leptin, which informs the brain about energy stores, is hindered in the modern environment due to high insulin levels. He notes that this "set point" can be gradually changed through improved sleep, reduced stress, and sustainable changes in habits.
The Obesity-Causing Environment
In a related context, recent data confirms that genes have not changed, but obesity rates have risen dramatically. In the UK, over 60% of adults are overweight or obese (about 28% severely obese), with the main reason being the abundance of cheap, high-calorie foods, especially with aggressive advertising, large portions, and a lack of activity.
Between Personal and Societal
While Suresh asserts that obesity is not a moral failure but a complex chronic disease, some experts, like Professor Keith Frayn, warn against completely ignoring the role of willpower, pointing to the success stories of thousands of individuals who have lost weight and maintained it, describing it as "difficult but possible."
Some experts call for more government regulations, while others, like Christopher Snowdon from the Institute of Economic Affairs, oppose this, considering it a purely individual matter.
With the ban on unhealthy food advertisements, experts hope for a positive step, but many see it as insufficient on its own to turn the tide.