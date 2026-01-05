في الوقت الذي بدأت فيه الحكومة البريطانية، اعتباراً من 5 يناير 2026، تطبيق حظر إعلانات الأطعمة غير الصحية (عالية الدهون والملح والسكر) على التلفزيون قبل الساعة 9 مساءً، وحظر كامل لها عبر الإنترنت، يعود النقاش حول أسباب السمنة إلى الواجهة.

وبحسب شبكة «BBC»، يرى الخبراء الطبيون أن التخلص من السمنة أكثر تعقيداً بكثير، مدعومين بأبحاث علمية حديثة، وليس مجرد مسألة إرادة شخصية، مع عبارات شائعة مثل «السمان يحتاجون فقط إلى مزيد من ضبط النفس» أو «كُل أقل وتحرك أكثر».

الاعتقاد الشائع والواقع العلمي

في استطلاعات سابقة نشرت في مجلات طبية مرموقة مثل «ذا لانسيت»، أعرب نحو 8 من كل 10 أشخاص في دول مثل بريطانيا وأستراليا ونيوزيلندا والولايات المتحدة عن اعتقادهم بأن السمنة يمكن منعها تماماً من خلال تغييرات في نمط الحياة فقط. هذا الرأي يشاركه حتى بعض المهنيين الطبيين، مما يؤدي إلى وصم المصابين بالسمنة.

لكن أخصائية التغذية بيني سوريش، التي عملت لأكثر من 20 عاماً مع مرضى يعانون من الوزن الزائد في عيادة كليفلاند في لندن، تعبر عن إحباطها من هذا التبسيط.

وتقول: «أرى مرضى متحمسين ومطلعين يبذلون جهداً مستمراً، لكنهم ما زالوا يكافحون، كلمات مثل «قوة الإرادة» غير دقيقة، فهي تتجاهل جزءاً كبيراً من الصورة».

وتتفق معها المديرة الطبية في منظمة «ويت ووتشرز» الدكتورة كيم بويد التي تقول: «لعقود، نصحنا الناس بأكل أقل وحركة أكثر، لكن السمنة حالة معقدة جداً، تتجاوز الإرادة الشخصية».

معركة ضد البيولوجيا والجينات

وتوضح استشارية أمراض الغدد الصماء في جامعة كامبريدج قائدة دراسات جينية حول السمنة البروفيسورة ساداف فاروقي أن الجينات تؤثر بشكل كبير على الوزن، وبعض الجينات تغير مسارات الدماغ المسؤولة عن الجوع والشبع، مثل جين MC4R الذي يحمله نحو 20% من سكان العالم، مما يزيد من الرغبة في الإفراط في الأكل.

كما أشارت إلى جينات أخرى تؤثر على معدل التمثيل الغذائي، فالبعض يكتسب وزناً أكبر من الكمية نفسها من الطعام، وتقدر فاروقي وجود آلاف الجينات المعنية، مع معرفة تفاصيل 30-40 منها فقط.

فيما يشرح جراح السمنة أندرو جينكينسون، مؤلف كتاب «لماذا نأكل أكثر من اللازم»، نظرية «نقطة الوزن المحددة»، ويحدد الدماغ وزناً «مثالياً» بناءً على الجينات والبيئة.

ويُضيف: عند فقدان الوزن، يزيد الجوع ويبطئ التمثيل الغذائي لاستعادته، فهرمون اللبتين، الذي يخبر الدماغ بمخزون الطاقة، يُعيق في البيئة الحديثة بسبب ارتفاع الإنسولين. ويشير إلى أنه يمكن تغيير هذه «النقطة» تدريجياً عبر تحسين النوم، وتقليل التوتر، وتغييرات مستدامة في العادات.

البيئة المسببة للسمنة

في سياق متصل، تؤكد بيانات حديثة أن الجينات لم تتغير، لكن معدلات السمنة ارتفعت بشكل درامي، ففي بريطانيا، يعاني أكثر من 60% من البالغين من الوزن الزائد أو السمنة (نحو 28% سمنة شديدة)، والسبب الرئيسي: وفرة الأطعمة عالية السعرات الرخيصة، خصوصاً مع إعلانات عدوانية، وحصص كبيرة، وقلة النشاط.

بين الشخصية والمجتمعية

فيما تؤكد سوريش أن السمنة ليست فشلاً أخلاقياً، بل مرض مزمن معقد، لكن بعض الخبراء، مثل البروفيسور كيث فرين، يحذرون من تجاهل دور الإرادة تماماً، مشيرين إلى قصص نجاح آلاف الأشخاص الذين فقدوا الوزن وحافظوا عليه، واصفين الأمر بـ«الصعب لكنه ممكن».

ويطالب بعض الخبراء بمزيد من التنظيمات الحكومية، بينما يعارض آخرون مثل كريستوفر سنودون من معهد الشؤون الاقتصادية، معتبرينها مسألة فردية بحتة.

ومع حظر إعلانات الأطعمة غير الصحية، يأمل الخبراء في خطوة إيجابية، لكن الكثيرين يرون أنها غير كافية وحدها لقلب الموازين.