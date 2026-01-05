As the British government begins, starting January 5, 2026, to implement a ban on advertisements for unhealthy foods (high in fat, salt, and sugar) on television before 9 PM, and a complete ban online, the discussion around the causes of obesity is back in the spotlight.

According to the BBC, medical experts believe that tackling obesity is much more complex, supported by recent scientific research, and is not merely a matter of personal willpower, countering common phrases like "the overweight just need more self-control" or "eat less and move more."

Common Belief vs. Scientific Reality

In previous surveys published in prestigious medical journals like The Lancet, about 8 out of 10 people in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States expressed the belief that obesity can be completely prevented through lifestyle changes alone. This opinion is shared even by some medical professionals, leading to the stigmatization of those suffering from obesity.

However, nutritionist Penny Suresh, who has worked for over 20 years with overweight patients at the Cleveland Clinic in London, expresses her frustration with this simplification.

She says, "I see motivated and informed patients making continuous efforts, yet they still struggle; terms like 'willpower' are inaccurate, as they ignore a significant part of the picture."

Dr. Kim Boyd, the medical director at Weight Watchers, agrees, stating, "For decades, we have advised people to eat less and move more, but obesity is a very complex condition that goes beyond personal will."

A Battle Against Biology and Genetics

Professor Sadaf Farooqi, an endocrinology consultant at the University of Cambridge and a leader in genetic studies on obesity, explains that genes significantly influence weight, with some genes altering brain pathways responsible for hunger and satiety, such as the MC4R gene, which is carried by about 20% of the world's population, increasing the desire to overeat.

She also pointed to other genes that affect metabolic rates, noting that some people gain more weight from the same amount of food, estimating that there are thousands of genes involved, with details known for only 30-40 of them.

Meanwhile, obesity surgeon Andrew Jenkinson, author of "Why We Eat More Than We Should," explains the "set point theory," which posits that the brain sets an "ideal" weight based on genetics and environment.

He adds: when losing weight, hunger increases and metabolism slows to regain it; the hormone leptin, which informs the brain about energy stores, is hindered in the modern environment due to high insulin levels. He notes that this "set point" can be gradually changed through improved sleep, reduced stress, and sustainable changes in habits.

The Obesity-Causing Environment

In a related context, recent data confirms that genes have not changed, but obesity rates have risen dramatically. In the UK, over 60% of adults are overweight or obese (about 28% severely obese), with the main reason being the abundance of cheap, high-calorie foods, especially with aggressive advertising, large portions, and a lack of activity.

Between Personal and Societal

While Suresh asserts that obesity is not a moral failure but a complex chronic disease, some experts, like Professor Keith Frayn, warn against completely ignoring the role of willpower, pointing to the success stories of thousands of individuals who have lost weight and maintained it, describing it as "difficult but possible."

Some experts call for more government regulations, while others, like Christopher Snowdon from the Institute of Economic Affairs, oppose this, considering it a purely individual matter.

With the ban on unhealthy food advertisements, experts hope for a positive step, but many see it as insufficient on its own to turn the tide.