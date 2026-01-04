تحطّمت مروحية خاصة كانت تقل أربعة أشخاص في منطقة جبلية بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية، حسب مكتب شريف مقاطعة بينال.

وأوضح المكتب في بيان نُشر عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك» أن بلاغات وردت إليه حوالى الساعة 11:00 صباحاً تفيد بتحطم مروحية في الجبال قرب وادي تليغراف كانيون، جنوبي بلدة سوبيريور في أريزونا.

وقال إن فرقاً من المكتب انتقلت فوراً إلى الموقع، حيث تم رصد المروحية من الجو وقد تأكد تحطمها، فيما لا تزال الحالة الصحية للأشخاص الأربعة على متنها غير مؤكدة؛ إذ يواجه فريق الإنقاذ صعوبات في الوصول إلى الموقع نظراً لوقوعه في منطقة نائية ووعرة.

وتولّت جهتا التحقيق المختصتان وهما المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل «NTSB» والإدارة الفيدرالية للطيران «FAA» التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث.

كما فرضت الإدارة الفيدرالية للطيران قيوداً مؤقتة على حركة الطيران فوق المنطقة لأسباب تتعلق بالسلامة.