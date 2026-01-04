A private helicopter carrying four people crashed in a mountainous area of Arizona, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The office stated in a statement posted on its official Facebook page that reports were received around 11:00 AM indicating that a helicopter had crashed in the mountains near Telegraph Canyon, south of the town of Superior in Arizona.

It said that teams from the office immediately went to the site, where the helicopter was spotted from the air and confirmed to have crashed, while the health status of the four people on board remains uncertain; the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching the site due to its location in a remote and rugged area.

The relevant investigative agencies, namely the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The FAA has also imposed temporary restrictions on air traffic over the area for safety reasons.