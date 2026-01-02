في أول أيام عام 2026، تحولت بولندا إلى لوحة بيضاء كاملة بعد اجتياح عاصفة ثلجية عنيفة البلاد، حيث أعلنت السلطات حالة طوارئ وطنية أو حالة كارثة طبيعية في بعض المناطق استجابة للتراكمات الثلجية القياسية التي شلت الحركة في معظم أنحاء البلاد.
شلل تام في بولندا.. إعلان الطوارئ بسبب عاصفة ثلجية غير مسبوقة

بدأت العاصفة في الأيام الأخيرة من ديسمبر 2025، لكنها بلغت ذروتها في 31 ديسمبر واستمرت بقوة في 1 و2 يناير 2026، حيث سجلت بعض المناطق تراكم ثلوج يتجاوز 40 سم في المدن، وتصل إلى قرابة مترين في مناطق جبال تاترا الجنوبية.

وأدى ذلك إلى شلل شبه تام في الحياة اليومية، مع انقطاعات كهرباء واسعة، تعطل حركة السكك الحديدية، وتكدس آلاف السيارات على الطرق السريعة لساعات طويلة.

وتسببت العاصفة الثلجية التي تضرب البلاد في إغلاق مؤقت لعدة مطارات رئيسية وإقليمية بما في ذلك تعطيلات في مطار وارسو وغدانسك وكراكوف، مع تحذيرات للمسافرين بتأجيل الرحلات أو التحقق من حالة الرحلات قبل التوجه إلى المطارات، وفي مطار شوبان في وارسو ومطار يوحنا بولس الثاني الدولي في كراكوف–باليتسه، أُلغي مئات الرحلات الجوية.

وكان التأثير الأكثر فورية ما شهده الطريقان السريعان A1 وA2، وهما الشريانان الرئيسيان لحركة المرور في البلاد، من اختناقات مرورية امتدت لعدة كيلومترات بسبب انزلاق الشاحنات ووضعية المقص التي عطلت المسارات.

ووجهت السلطات تحذيرات مشددة للمواطنين عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية ورسائل الطوارئ: «ابقوا في منازلكم قدر الإمكان»، و«تجنبوا الخروج إلا للضرورة القصوى»، مع نصائح بتجهيز سيارات الطوارئ ببطانيات ومجارف ووقود إضافي.

وشهدت بولندا في السنوات الأخيرة تقلبات جوية متزايدة الشدة بسبب التغير المناخي، مع عواصف ثلجية أكثر حدة وتراكمات غير معتادة حتى في المناطق المنخفضة.

وجاءت العاصفة الحالية التي وصفتها بعض التقارير بـ«عاصفة 2026 الكبرى» بعد نظام ضغط منخفض قوي استقر فوق وسط أوروبا، وهي تُعد من أشد العواصف الثلجية في بداية العام منذ سنوات.
