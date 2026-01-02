تحولت مياه المحيط الأطلسي قبالة سواحل غامبيا إلى مسرح مأساوي، بعد غرق قارب يقل أكثر من 200 مهاجر في حادث أليم أسفر عن مصرع 7 أشخاص وفقدان العشرات.

وذكرت حكومة غامبيا أن الحادثة وقعت قرب قرية جيناك في منطقة الضفة الشمالية، عندما غرق المركب وسط الأمواج العاتية، فيما تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من إنقاذ 96 شخصاً على الأقل، بينهم مصابون بجروح خطيرة.

وأطلقت البحرية الغامبية عملية بحث وإنقاذ واسعة بعد تلقي نداء الاستغاثة، بمشاركة عدة سفن حربية وقوارب صيد للمساعدة، حيث تم العثور لاحقاً على القارب جانحاً على ضفة رملية.

وأكدت السلطات أن التعرف على هوية الضحايا جارٍ حالياً، مع الإشارة إلى أن معظمهم ليسوا من الجنسية الغامبية، فيما تستمر عمليات البحث عن المفقودين وسط مخاوف كبيرة على حياتهم.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في سياق محاولات متزايدة من المهاجرين الأفارقة للوصول إلى جزر الكناري الإسبانية كبوابة إلى أوروبا، عبر رحلات بحرية محفوفة بالمخاطر، خصوصاً بعد تشديد الرقابة البحرية في السنغال وموريتانيا والمغرب، ما اضطرهم إلى الانطلاق من نقاط أبعد وزاد من طول الرحلة وخطورتها.

وتسلط هذه المأساة الضوء مجدداً على المخاطر الجسيمة التي يواجهها المهاجرون في محاولاتهم للوصول إلى أوروبا، وسط موجات من اليأس والفقر التي تدفعهم للقيام برحلات محفوفة بالموت.