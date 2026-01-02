The waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Gambia have turned into a tragic stage, after a boat carrying more than 200 migrants sank in a painful incident that resulted in the death of 7 people and the disappearance of dozens.

The Gambian government reported that the incident occurred near the village of Jinack in the North Bank Region, when the vessel sank amid the rough waves, while rescue teams managed to save at least 96 people, including those with serious injuries.

The Gambian navy launched a large-scale search and rescue operation after receiving a distress call, involving several warships and fishing boats to assist, and the boat was later found stranded on a sandy bank.

Authorities confirmed that the identification of the victims is currently underway, noting that most of them are not of Gambian nationality, while search operations for the missing continue amid significant fears for their lives.

This incident comes in the context of increasing attempts by African migrants to reach the Spanish Canary Islands as a gateway to Europe, through perilous sea journeys, especially after the tightening of maritime surveillance in Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, which forced them to depart from farther points, increasing the length and danger of the journey.

This tragedy once again highlights the grave dangers faced by migrants in their attempts to reach Europe, amid waves of despair and poverty that drive them to undertake life-threatening journeys.