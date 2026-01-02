The Val River Dam in the town of Standerton, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, witnessed a shocking incident where 4 men became stranded with their boat on the edge of a steep waterfall approximately 130 feet high after the boat's engine failed, amidst a raging current that nearly swept them away.

As the furious waters surged, rescue teams launched an urgent operation, but the strength of the current made it impossible to reach them directly. By nightfall, officials took a decisive step by adjusting the flow of water through the opening of 3 gates in an attempt to prevent the boat from sliding over the waterfall.

In a scene described by witnesses as "miraculous," the teams threw a rope equipped with a buoy towards the four men, who clung to the boat and life jackets with astonishing determination. Following precise instructions, they were secured to the rope and pulled away from the edge of the waterfall, before reaching the shore completely safe, despite the long hours they spent in imminent danger.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a malfunction in the boat's engine was the main reason for it drifting towards the edge, while the incident highlighted the dangers of approaching dams and waterfalls, prompting authorities to tighten warnings and enhance safety measures to mitigate the risks of such terrifying situations.