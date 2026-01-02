شهد سد نهر فال في مدينة ستاندرتون بمقاطعة مبومالانغا في جنوب أفريقيا حادثة مثيرة للدهشة، حيث تعلق 4 رجال بقاربهم على حافة شلال شاهق يبلغ ارتفاعه نحو 130 قدماً بعد تعطل محرك القارب، وسط تيار مائي عارم كاد يبتلعهم.

ومع اندفاع المياه الغاضبة، أطلقت فرق الإنقاذ عملية عاجلة، لكن قوة التيار حالت دون الوصول إليهم مباشرة. وبحلول الليل، اتخذ المسؤولون خطوة حاسمة بتعديل مسار تدفق المياه عبر فتح 3 بوابات، في محاولة لإنقاذ القارب من الانزلاق إلى الشلال.

وفي مشهد وصفه الشهود بـ«الإعجازي»، ألقت الفرق حبلاً مزوداً بعوامة نحو الرجال الأربعة، الذين تمسكوا بالقارب وسترات النجاة بإصرار مذهل. وباتباع تعليمات دقيقة، جرى ربطهم بالحبل وسحبهم بعيداً عن حافة الشلال، قبل أن يصلوا إلى الشاطئ سالمين تماماً، رغم الساعات الطويلة التي أمضوها وسط الخطر الداهم.

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن عطلاً في محرك القارب كان السبب الرئيسي لانجرافه نحو الحافة، فيما أعادت الحادثة تسليط الضوء على خطورة الاقتراب من السدود والشلالات، ودعت السلطات إلى تشديد التحذيرات وتعزيز إجراءات السلامة للحد من مخاطر مثل هذه المواقف المروعة.