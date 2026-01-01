France is preparing to take a bold step in protecting children and teenagers from the dangers of social networks by introducing a bill that prohibits the use of these platforms by individuals under the age of 15, starting from the beginning of the school year in September 2026.

Australia bans social media for children

This initiative follows Australia's world-leading experience, which imposed a similar ban on minors under 16 last December, covering popular platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.

French Bill

According to the newspapers "Le Monde" and "France Info," the draft law has been completed and includes two main measures: the first prohibits the provision of social network services to minors under 15, and the second expands the ban on mobile phone use to high schools (for students aged 15 to 18), after it was already in effect in primary and middle schools.

The bill will soon be referred to the French Council of State for legal review, with the participation of education unions in discussions about the mobile phone ban in high schools.

Objective and Implementation Date

The government aims to implement the social media ban starting in September 2026, emphasizing the text's compliance with European legislation, particularly the Digital Services Act (DSA), which aims to combat hate and misinformation.

The initiative is based on growing concerns about "the risks resulting from excessive screen use among teenagers," such as exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and sleep disorders.

The text emphasizes the necessity of "protecting future generations" from threats that hinder their growth and integration into a society based on shared values.

What did Macron say about the bill?

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron recently expressed his desire for France to quickly follow Australia's lead, noting an "emerging consensus" on the issue.

In a public discussion in Saint-Malo, Macron stated: "The more screen time increases, the lower academic performance becomes, and the more psychological problems arise," comparing it to a child driving a Formula 1 car without first learning to drive, emphasizing the need to teach "the rules of the digital road" before allowing access.

Europe following in Australia's footsteps

France is not alone in this direction; countries like Denmark and Norway are considering similar bans in 2026, while Malaysia plans to impose a ban on those under 16, and the UK has not ruled out the same option, provided it is based on strong evidence.