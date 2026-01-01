تستعد فرنسا لاتخاذ خطوة جريئة في مجال حماية الأطفال والمراهقين من مخاطر الشبكات الاجتماعية، بتقديم مشروع قانون يحظر استخدام هذه المنصات على الأشخاص دون سن 15 عامًا، اعتبارًا من بداية العام الدراسي في سبتمبر 2026.

أستراليا تحظر السوشيال ميديا على الأطفال

يأتي هذا المشروع في أعقاب التجربة الأسترالية الرائدة عالميًا، التي فرضت حظرًا مشابهًا على القاصرين دون 16 عامًا في ديسمبر الماضي، ويشمل منصات شهيرة مثل (فيسبوك، سناب شات، تيك توك، ويوتيوب).

مشروع قانون فرنسي

وأفادت صحيفتا «لوموند» و«فرانس إنفو» بأن مسودة القانون قد اكتملت، وتتضمن إجراءين رئيسيين: الأول يمنع تقديم خدمات الشبكات الاجتماعية للقاصرين دون 15 عامًا، والثاني يوسع حظر استخدام الهواتف المحمولة إلى المدارس الثانوية (للطلاب من 15 إلى 18 عامًا)، بعد أن كان ساريًا بالفعل في المدارس الابتدائية والإعدادية.

وسيُحال مشروع القانون قريبًا إلى مجلس الدولة الفرنسي للمراجعة القانونية، مع مشاركة نقابات التعليم في مناقشة حظر الهواتف في الثانويات.

الهدف وموعد التطبيق

وتهدف الحكومة إلى تطبيق الحظر على الشبكات الاجتماعية ابتداءً من سبتمبر 2026، مع التأكيد على توافق النص مع التشريعات الأوروبية، خصوصاً لائحة خدمات الرقمية (DSA) التي تهدف إلى مكافحة الكراهية والمعلومات المضللة.

ويستند المشروع إلى مخاوف متزايدة بشأن «المخاطر الناتجة عن الاستخدام المفرط للشاشات لدى المراهقين»، مثل التعرض لمحتويات غير مناسبة، التنمر الإلكتروني، واضطرابات النوم.

ويؤكد النص على ضرورة «حماية الأجيال القادمة» من التهديدات التي تعيق نموها واندماجها في مجتمع يعتمد على قيم مشتركة.

ماذا قال ماكرون عن مشروع القانون؟

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، في الأسابيع الأخيرة، عن رغبته في أن تحذو فرنسا حذو أستراليا بسرعة، مشيرًا إلى «إجماع ناشئ» حول الموضوع.

وفي نقاش عام في سان مالو، قال ماكرون: «كلما زاد وقت الشاشة، انخفض التحصيل الدراسي، وزادت المشكلات النفسية»، كما شبه الأمر بطفل يقود سيارة فورمولا 1 دون تعلم القيادة أولاً، مؤكدًا الحاجة إلى تعليم «قواعد الطريق الرقمي» قبل السماح بالوصول.

أوروبا على خطى أستراليا

ليست فرنسا وحدها في هذا الاتجاه؛ فدول مثل الدنمارك والنرويج تفكر في حظر مشابه في 2026، بينما تخطط ماليزيا لحظر على دون 16 عامًا، ولم تستبعد بريطانيا الخيار نفسه شريطة أن يعتمد على أدلة قوية.