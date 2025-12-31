في حكم وُصف من قبل خبراء قانونيين بأنه حاسم ورادع، أصدرت محكمة مصرية بمحافظة بني سويف، جنوب البلاد، قراراً بمعاقبة أستاذ جامعي بالحبس لمدة عام، إلى جانب تغريمه 100 ألف جنيه، بعد إدانته بالسخرية والتنمر على طالبة من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة.

تنمُّر مرفوض

وأوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن المتهم ارتكب في سبتمبر الماضي أفعالاً تندرج صراحة تحت جريمة التنمر، مؤكدة أن ما صدر عنه يُعد إخلالاً جسيماً بالقيم الإنسانية والأخلاقية، ويمثل انتقاصاً مباشراً من كرامة الطالبة، فضلاً عن الأذى النفسي والمعنوي الذي لحق بها.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى تقدم الطالبة، وهي من كلية الحقوق، لإجراء مقابلة شخصية للحصول على شهادة «الدبلومة التربوية»، وخلال المقابلة، اعتمدت الطالبة على عكاز طبي، ما دفع الأستاذ المنتمي لكلية التربية إلى التهكم والسخرية من إعاقتها، وفق ما ورد في تقرير المحكمة.

جريمة مكتملة الأركان

وأكدت المحكمة أن المتهم، بحكم صفته الأكاديمية، ارتكب جريمة تنمر مكتملة الأركان، من خلال أقوال وإشارات حملت سخرية واضحة وانتقاصاً من الكرامة الإنسانية، وهو ما تسبب في أضرار نفسية ومعنوية جسيمة للمجني عليها.

المكانة لا تعني الحصانة

وشددت المحكمة على أن المكانة العلمية والوظيفية تفرض على أصحابها الالتزام بسلوكيات الاحترام والقدوة الحسنة، والحفاظ على حقوق الطلاب دون أي تمييز، مع إيلاء عناية خاصة للفئات الأولى بالرعاية، وفي مقدمتهم ذوو الاحتياجات الخاصة.

رسالة ردع

وأضافت حيثيات الحكم أن الأفعال المنسوبة للمتهم تُعد جرائم يُعاقب عليها وفقاً لقانون العقوبات وقانون مكافحة التنمر، ما استوجب توقيع العقوبة القانونية لتحقيق الردع العام والخاص، وصون كرامة الأفراد داخل المؤسسات التعليمية، ومنع تكرار مثل هذه الانتهاكات مستقبلاً.

خطوة قضائية

وجاء الحكم بعد تحقيق قضائي دقيق، استمعت خلاله المحكمة إلى الشهود وراجعت الأدلة بعناية، في خطوة اعتبرها مختصون رسالة واضحة لكل العاملين في القطاع التعليمي: كرامة الطالب خط أحمر، ولا تسامح مع أي سلوك يمس إنسانية الفئات الأكثر ضعفاً واحتياجاً للحماية.