In a ruling described by legal experts as decisive and deterrent, an Egyptian court in Beni Suef Governorate, in the south of the country, issued a decision to imprison a university professor for one year, in addition to fining him 100,000 Egyptian pounds, after he was convicted of mocking and bullying a student with special needs.

Bullying is Unacceptable

The court clarified in the reasoning of its ruling that the accused committed acts in September that clearly fall under the crime of bullying, affirming that his actions constitute a serious violation of human and moral values, and represent a direct affront to the dignity of the student, in addition to the psychological and moral harm inflicted upon her.

Details of the Incident

The details of the case date back to the student, who is from the Faculty of Law, applying for a personal interview to obtain a "pedagogical diploma." During the interview, the student relied on a medical crutch, which prompted the professor from the Faculty of Education to mock and ridicule her disability, according to the court's report.

A Complete Crime

The court confirmed that the accused, by virtue of his academic position, committed a complete act of bullying through statements and gestures that carried clear mockery and a diminishment of human dignity, which caused significant psychological and moral harm to the victim.

Status Does Not Mean Immunity

The court emphasized that academic and professional status imposes on its holders the obligation to adhere to behaviors of respect and good example, and to uphold the rights of students without any discrimination, while giving special attention to the most vulnerable groups, foremost among them those with special needs.

A Deterrent Message

The reasoning of the ruling added that the actions attributed to the accused are considered crimes punishable under the Penal Code and the Anti-Bullying Law, which necessitated the imposition of legal penalties to achieve both general and specific deterrence, preserve the dignity of individuals within educational institutions, and prevent the recurrence of such violations in the future.

A Judicial Step

The ruling came after a thorough judicial investigation, during which the court listened to witnesses and carefully reviewed the evidence, in a step that specialists considered a clear message to all those working in the educational sector: the dignity of the student is a red line, and there is no tolerance for any behavior that undermines the humanity of the most vulnerable and those in need of protection.