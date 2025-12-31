لقي طيار مصرعه إثر تحطم طائرة خفيفة في مياه البحر قبالة شاطئ كوباكابانا بمدينة ريو دي جانيرو البرازيلية، أثناء تنفيذ مهمة جر لافتة إعلانية، وكانت هذه أول مهمة له في عمله الجديد، وفقاً لما أعلنت السلطات المحلية.

وأفادت فرق الطوارئ أن الطائرة سقطت بالقرب من الشاطئ حوالى الساعة 12:30 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، في وقت يشهد توافداً كثيفاً للمصطافين، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين الحاضرين. وتم نقل جثة الطيار إلى معهد الطب الشرعي لاستكمال إجراءات التعرف عليها رسمياً.

سارعت فرق الإنقاذ التابعة لإدارة الإطفاء إلى موقع الحادث مستخدمة الزلاجات المائية والقوارب المطاطية، إلى جانب غواصين ودعم جوي، كما جرت الاستعانة بأجهزة السونار لتحديد موقع حطام الطائرة في قاع البحر. وأظهرت تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة الطائرة وهي تهوي بشكل مفاجئ قبل أن ترتطم بالمياه على مسافة قصيرة من الشاطئ.

من جهته، أعلن سلاح الجو البرازيلي فتح تحقيق رسمي لتحديد أسباب الحادث، مشيراً إلى أن الطائرة من طراز «سيسنا 170A» وتعود ملكيتها لشركة متخصصة في الإعلانات الجوية. وكان الطيار يقود الطائرة بمفرده خلال رحلته الأولى، ويرجح مختصون أن يكون سبب الحادث خللاً فنياً مفاجئاً في المحرك أو أنظمة التحكم، ما أدى إلى فقدان الطائرة القدرة على التحليق.

وبحسب السلطات، هناك مخالفات مرتبطة بالحملة الإعلانية للطائرة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، بينما أكدت الشركة المالكة تعاونها الكامل مع التحقيق، مشددة على أن الطائرة خضعت لأعمال الصيانة المطلوبة وكانت تحمل الشهادات الفنية اللازمة.

ولا تزال التحقيقات متواصلة، بالتزامن مع عمليات انتشال حطام الطائرة، في انتظار نتائج رسمية تكشف الملابسات الكاملة.