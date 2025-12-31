A pilot lost his life after a light aircraft crashed into the sea off Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while carrying out a mission to tow an advertising banner. This was his first mission in his new job, according to local authorities.

Emergency teams reported that the aircraft fell near the beach around 12:30 PM local time, during a time of heavy tourist activity, causing panic among those present. The pilot's body was transported to the forensic medicine institute to complete the official identification procedures.

Rescue teams from the fire department rushed to the accident site using jet skis and inflatable boats, along with divers and air support. Sonar devices were also employed to locate the aircraft wreckage on the seabed. Surveillance camera footage showed the plane suddenly descending before crashing into the water a short distance from the shore.

For its part, the Brazilian Air Force announced the opening of an official investigation to determine the causes of the accident, noting that the aircraft was a "Cessna 170A" owned by a company specializing in aerial advertising. The pilot was flying the plane alone during his first flight, and experts suggest that the cause of the accident may have been a sudden technical failure in the engine or control systems, leading to the aircraft losing its ability to fly.

According to authorities, there are violations related to the aircraft's advertising campaign, and necessary legal actions have been taken, while the owning company confirmed its full cooperation with the investigation, emphasizing that the aircraft underwent required maintenance and held the necessary technical certifications.

Investigations are still ongoing, alongside efforts to recover the aircraft wreckage, awaiting official results that will reveal the full circumstances.