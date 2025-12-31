رفع رجل من كوريا الجنوبية دعوى قضائية ضد زوجته، متهماً إياها بـ«الهجر الخبيث»، بعد رفضها التبرع بجزء من كبدها لإنقاذ حياته، في قضية أثارت جدلاً واسعاً حول المسؤولية الزوجية والحق في سلامة الجسد.
تشخيص صادم
وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، فإن الزوجين في الثلاثينات من العمر، ومتزوجان منذ ثلاث سنوات، ولديهما طفلان صغيران. إلا أن حياتهما انقلبت رأساً على عقب في الشتاء الماضي، عقب تشخيص الزوج بمرض نادر في الكبد يُعرف بـ«تليف القنوات الصفراوية الأولي».
وأكد الأطباء حينها أن فرص بقاء الزوج على قيد الحياة دون زراعة كبد لا تتجاوز عاماً واحداً، ليتم إدراجه على قائمة الانتظار وسط دعم كامل من والديه، اللذين تحمّلا نفقات العلاج، إلى جانب رعاية زوجته اليومية له خلال فترة المرض.
قرار صعب
وبينما بدا الأمل قريباً، أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية أن الزوجة مؤهلة للتبرع بجزء من كبدها، مع نسبة توافق في الأنسجة تجاوزت 95%، وهي نسبة نادرة طبياً. غير أن الزوجة أبلغت الأطباء وعائلة زوجها بمعاناتها من رهاب شديد من الإبر والأدوات الجراحية، ما حال دون خضوعها للعملية.
صدمة نفسية
رفض الزوجة شكّل صدمة للزوج، ودفعه إلى التشكيك في مدى التزامها برعايته، بينما مارس والداه ضغوطاً نفسية عليها، متهمين إياها بعدم استغلال قدرتها على إنقاذ حياة ابنهم.
نجاة غير متوقعة
لاحقاً، عُثر على متبرع آخر في حالة موت دماغي، وخضع الزوج لعملية زراعة كبد ناجحة، استعاد بعدها عافيته تدريجياً، لتبدأ مرحلة جديدة من الخلافات بدلاً من الامتنان.
حقيقة الخوف
بعد تعافيه، حاول الزوج التحقق من مبررات زوجته، ليكتشف أنها خضعت سابقاً لعدة فحوصات وعمليات جراحية دون أي مشاكل. عندها تبيّن أن خوفها الحقيقي لم يكن من الإبر، بل من احتمالية حدوث مضاعفات قد تترك طفليها دون أم.
القضاء يحسم الجدل
ورغم ذلك، لجأ الزوج إلى القضاء، إلا أن محكمة في سيول رفضت الدعوى، مؤكدة أن التبرع بالأعضاء يندرج ضمن مبدأ الاستقلالية الجسدية، ولا يمكن اعتباره التزاماً أو واجباً زوجياً. كما شددت المحكمة على أن قرار الزوجة استند إلى أسباب منطقية تتعلق بمسؤوليتها تجاه أطفالها.
بداية مرحلة جديدة
وفي ختام القضية، اتفق الزوجان على الطلاق، مع منح الزوجة حضانة الطفلين، والتزامها بتقديم دعم مالي لزوجها السابق خلال فترة تعافيه من العملية، في نهاية تحمل الكثير من الألم، لكنها تحترم اختيارات الإنسان وحدود التضحية.
A man from South Korea filed a lawsuit against his wife, accusing her of "malicious abandonment," after she refused to donate part of her liver to save his life, in a case that sparked widespread debate about marital responsibility and the right to bodily integrity.
Shocking Diagnosis
According to local media, the couple is in their thirties, married for three years, and has two young children. However, their lives turned upside down last winter after the husband was diagnosed with a rare liver disease known as "primary sclerosing cholangitis."
Doctors confirmed at that time that the husband's chances of survival without a liver transplant did not exceed one year, leading to him being placed on the waiting list with full support from his parents, who covered the medical expenses, alongside his wife's daily care during his illness.
Difficult Decision
While hope seemed close, medical tests showed that the wife was eligible to donate part of her liver, with a tissue compatibility rate exceeding 95%, which is medically rare. However, the wife informed the doctors and her husband's family of her severe phobia of needles and surgical instruments, which prevented her from undergoing the procedure.
Psychological Shock
The wife's refusal was a shock to the husband, leading him to question her commitment to caring for him, while his parents exerted psychological pressure on her, accusing her of not taking advantage of her ability to save their son's life.
Unexpected Survival
Later, another donor was found in a state of brain death, and the husband underwent a successful liver transplant, after which he gradually regained his health, leading to a new phase of disputes instead of gratitude.
The Reality of Fear
After his recovery, the husband tried to verify his wife's justifications, discovering that she had previously undergone several tests and surgeries without any issues. It then became clear that her real fear was not of needles, but of the possibility of complications that could leave their children without a mother.
The Court Resolves the Debate
Despite this, the husband turned to the courts, but a court in Seoul rejected the lawsuit, affirming that organ donation falls under the principle of bodily autonomy and cannot be considered a marital obligation or duty. The court also emphasized that the wife's decision was based on logical reasons related to her responsibility towards her children.
Beginning of a New Phase
At the conclusion of the case, the couple agreed to divorce, granting the wife custody of the two children, and her commitment to provide financial support to her ex-husband during his recovery from the surgery, ending a chapter filled with pain, but respecting the choices of individuals and the limits of sacrifice.