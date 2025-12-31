رفع رجل من كوريا الجنوبية دعوى قضائية ضد زوجته، متهماً إياها بـ«الهجر الخبيث»، بعد رفضها التبرع بجزء من كبدها لإنقاذ حياته، في قضية أثارت جدلاً واسعاً حول المسؤولية الزوجية والحق في سلامة الجسد.

تشخيص صادم

وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، فإن الزوجين في الثلاثينات من العمر، ومتزوجان منذ ثلاث سنوات، ولديهما طفلان صغيران. إلا أن حياتهما انقلبت رأساً على عقب في الشتاء الماضي، عقب تشخيص الزوج بمرض نادر في الكبد يُعرف بـ«تليف القنوات الصفراوية الأولي».

وأكد الأطباء حينها أن فرص بقاء الزوج على قيد الحياة دون زراعة كبد لا تتجاوز عاماً واحداً، ليتم إدراجه على قائمة الانتظار وسط دعم كامل من والديه، اللذين تحمّلا نفقات العلاج، إلى جانب رعاية زوجته اليومية له خلال فترة المرض.

قرار صعب

وبينما بدا الأمل قريباً، أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية أن الزوجة مؤهلة للتبرع بجزء من كبدها، مع نسبة توافق في الأنسجة تجاوزت 95%، وهي نسبة نادرة طبياً. غير أن الزوجة أبلغت الأطباء وعائلة زوجها بمعاناتها من رهاب شديد من الإبر والأدوات الجراحية، ما حال دون خضوعها للعملية.

صدمة نفسية

رفض الزوجة شكّل صدمة للزوج، ودفعه إلى التشكيك في مدى التزامها برعايته، بينما مارس والداه ضغوطاً نفسية عليها، متهمين إياها بعدم استغلال قدرتها على إنقاذ حياة ابنهم.

نجاة غير متوقعة

لاحقاً، عُثر على متبرع آخر في حالة موت دماغي، وخضع الزوج لعملية زراعة كبد ناجحة، استعاد بعدها عافيته تدريجياً، لتبدأ مرحلة جديدة من الخلافات بدلاً من الامتنان.

حقيقة الخوف

بعد تعافيه، حاول الزوج التحقق من مبررات زوجته، ليكتشف أنها خضعت سابقاً لعدة فحوصات وعمليات جراحية دون أي مشاكل. عندها تبيّن أن خوفها الحقيقي لم يكن من الإبر، بل من احتمالية حدوث مضاعفات قد تترك طفليها دون أم.

القضاء يحسم الجدل

ورغم ذلك، لجأ الزوج إلى القضاء، إلا أن محكمة في سيول رفضت الدعوى، مؤكدة أن التبرع بالأعضاء يندرج ضمن مبدأ الاستقلالية الجسدية، ولا يمكن اعتباره التزاماً أو واجباً زوجياً. كما شددت المحكمة على أن قرار الزوجة استند إلى أسباب منطقية تتعلق بمسؤوليتها تجاه أطفالها.

بداية مرحلة جديدة

وفي ختام القضية، اتفق الزوجان على الطلاق، مع منح الزوجة حضانة الطفلين، والتزامها بتقديم دعم مالي لزوجها السابق خلال فترة تعافيه من العملية، في نهاية تحمل الكثير من الألم، لكنها تحترم اختيارات الإنسان وحدود التضحية.