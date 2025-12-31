A man from South Korea filed a lawsuit against his wife, accusing her of "malicious abandonment," after she refused to donate part of her liver to save his life, in a case that sparked widespread debate about marital responsibility and the right to bodily integrity.

Shocking Diagnosis

According to local media, the couple is in their thirties, married for three years, and has two young children. However, their lives turned upside down last winter after the husband was diagnosed with a rare liver disease known as "primary sclerosing cholangitis."

Doctors confirmed at that time that the husband's chances of survival without a liver transplant did not exceed one year, leading to him being placed on the waiting list with full support from his parents, who covered the medical expenses, alongside his wife's daily care during his illness.

Difficult Decision

While hope seemed close, medical tests showed that the wife was eligible to donate part of her liver, with a tissue compatibility rate exceeding 95%, which is medically rare. However, the wife informed the doctors and her husband's family of her severe phobia of needles and surgical instruments, which prevented her from undergoing the procedure.

Psychological Shock

The wife's refusal was a shock to the husband, leading him to question her commitment to caring for him, while his parents exerted psychological pressure on her, accusing her of not taking advantage of her ability to save their son's life.

Unexpected Survival

Later, another donor was found in a state of brain death, and the husband underwent a successful liver transplant, after which he gradually regained his health, leading to a new phase of disputes instead of gratitude.

The Reality of Fear

After his recovery, the husband tried to verify his wife's justifications, discovering that she had previously undergone several tests and surgeries without any issues. It then became clear that her real fear was not of needles, but of the possibility of complications that could leave their children without a mother.

The Court Resolves the Debate

Despite this, the husband turned to the courts, but a court in Seoul rejected the lawsuit, affirming that organ donation falls under the principle of bodily autonomy and cannot be considered a marital obligation or duty. The court also emphasized that the wife's decision was based on logical reasons related to her responsibility towards her children.

Beginning of a New Phase

At the conclusion of the case, the couple agreed to divorce, granting the wife custody of the two children, and her commitment to provide financial support to her ex-husband during his recovery from the surgery, ending a chapter filled with pain, but respecting the choices of individuals and the limits of sacrifice.