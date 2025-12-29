لقي شخص مصرعه وأصيب آخر بجروح خطيرة إثر تصادم مروحيتين في الجو بمدينة هامونتون بولاية نيوجيرسي الأمريكية.

وأوضحت شرطة مدينة هامونتون أن فرق الإنقاذ تعاملت مع بلاغ عن حادث تحطم جوي، مشيرة إلى أن إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية والمجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل سيباشران التحقيق في الحادث.

وكان على متن كل مروحية طيار واحد فقط، حيث لقي شخص مصرعه، فيما نُقل الآخر إلى مستشفى قريب وهو يعاني من إصابات حرجة تهدد حياته.

ووصفت إدارة الطيران الحادث بأنه تصادم جوي بين مروحيتين من طراز إنستروم إف-28 أيه وإنستروم 280 سي فوق مطار هامونتون المحلي.