One person was killed and another was seriously injured following a collision between two helicopters in the air in Hammonton, New Jersey, USA.

The Hammonton Police Department stated that rescue teams responded to a report of an aerial crash, noting that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will begin an investigation into the incident.

Each helicopter had only one pilot on board, with one person killed, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries.

The aviation administration described the incident as an aerial collision between two helicopters, the Enstrom F-28A and the Enstrom 280C, over Hammonton Municipal Airport.