Sadness and shock have descended upon Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of nine people, including five children, in a knife attack that occurred within a residential neighborhood.

Incident Details

Local media reported yesterday (Sunday) that the attack was carried out by a man suspected of suffering from mental disorders, noting that four of the child victims were his own.

The crime took place inside the family home and its surroundings, following a phone argument that escalated between the suspect and his wife, leading to assaults that resulted in the deaths of several family members and others.

Urgent Intervention

The local police stated in an official statement that the suspect killed four adults and five children using a sharp object inside a residence located on Haji Eding Sumitawig Street.

The statement also indicated that another child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital for necessary medical care.

Suspect Injured

The police added that their officers were attacked by the suspect upon their arrival at the scene, which forced them to shoot him to stop him. He was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital, where he is currently under police guard.

Ongoing Investigations

Authorities confirmed that investigations are still ongoing to determine the precise motives behind the attack and the circumstances surrounding it, with additional details to be announced once legal procedures are completed.

Presidential Remarks

For her part, Suriname's President, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, expressed her deep sorrow over the incident, describing what happened as "a harsh face of reality."

She extended her condolences to the families of the victims in a statement posted on her Facebook account, wishing them patience and strength during this extremely difficult humanitarian circumstance.