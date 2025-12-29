خيّم الحزن والصدمة على مدينة باراماريبو، عاصمة سورينام، بعد حادث مأساوي أودى بحياة تسعة أشخاص، بينهم خمسة أطفال، في هجوم بسكين وقع داخل أحد الأحياء السكنية.
تفاصيل الحادث
وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية، أمس (الأحد)، بأن الهجوم نفّذه رجل يُشتبه في معاناته من اضطرابات نفسية، مشيرة إلى أن أربعة من الأطفال الضحايا هم من أبنائه.
ووقعت الجريمة داخل منزل الأسرة ومحيطه، بعد خلاف هاتفي نشب بين المتهم وزوجته، تطور لاحقاً إلى اعتداءات أودت بحياة عدد من أفراد العائلة وأشخاص آخرين.
تدخل عاجل
وقالت الشرطة المحلية في بيان رسمي إن المشتبه به قتل أربعة بالغين وخمسة أطفال باستخدام أداة حادة داخل مسكن يقع في شارع هاجي إدينغ سوميتاويغ.
كما أشار البيان إلى إصابة طفل آخر وبالغ بجروح خطيرة، جرى نقلهما إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
إصابة المتهم
وأضافت الشرطة أن عناصرها تعرضوا لهجوم من المتهم عند وصولهم إلى موقع الحادث، ما اضطرهم إلى إطلاق النار عليه لإيقافه، وأُصيب في ساقه ونُقل إلى المستشفى، ويخضع حالياً للحراسة الأمنية.
تحقيقات مستمرة
وأكدت السلطات أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية لتحديد الدوافع الدقيقة وراء الهجوم والظروف المحيطة به، على أن يتم الإعلان عن تفاصيل إضافية فور اكتمال الإجراءات القانونية.
الرئاسة تعلّق
من جانبها، أعربت رئيسة سورينام، جينيفر غيرلينغز سيمونز، عن حزنها العميق إزاء الحادث، ووصفت ما جرى بأنه «وجه قاسٍ من الواقع».
وقدمت في بيان نشرته عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك» تعازيها لأسر الضحايا، متمنية لهم الصبر والقوة في هذا الظرف الإنساني بالغ الصعوبة.
Sadness and shock have descended upon Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of nine people, including five children, in a knife attack that occurred within a residential neighborhood.
Incident Details
Local media reported yesterday (Sunday) that the attack was carried out by a man suspected of suffering from mental disorders, noting that four of the child victims were his own.
The crime took place inside the family home and its surroundings, following a phone argument that escalated between the suspect and his wife, leading to assaults that resulted in the deaths of several family members and others.
Urgent Intervention
The local police stated in an official statement that the suspect killed four adults and five children using a sharp object inside a residence located on Haji Eding Sumitawig Street.
The statement also indicated that another child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital for necessary medical care.
Suspect Injured
The police added that their officers were attacked by the suspect upon their arrival at the scene, which forced them to shoot him to stop him. He was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital, where he is currently under police guard.
Ongoing Investigations
Authorities confirmed that investigations are still ongoing to determine the precise motives behind the attack and the circumstances surrounding it, with additional details to be announced once legal procedures are completed.
Presidential Remarks
For her part, Suriname's President, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, expressed her deep sorrow over the incident, describing what happened as "a harsh face of reality."
She extended her condolences to the families of the victims in a statement posted on her Facebook account, wishing them patience and strength during this extremely difficult humanitarian circumstance.