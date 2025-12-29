خيّم الحزن والصدمة على مدينة باراماريبو، عاصمة سورينام، بعد حادث مأساوي أودى بحياة تسعة أشخاص، بينهم خمسة أطفال، في هجوم بسكين وقع داخل أحد الأحياء السكنية.

تفاصيل الحادث

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية، أمس (الأحد)، بأن الهجوم نفّذه رجل يُشتبه في معاناته من اضطرابات نفسية، مشيرة إلى أن أربعة من الأطفال الضحايا هم من أبنائه.
ووقعت الجريمة داخل منزل الأسرة ومحيطه، بعد خلاف هاتفي نشب بين المتهم وزوجته، تطور لاحقاً إلى اعتداءات أودت بحياة عدد من أفراد العائلة وأشخاص آخرين.

تدخل عاجل

وقالت الشرطة المحلية في بيان رسمي إن المشتبه به قتل أربعة بالغين وخمسة أطفال باستخدام أداة حادة داخل مسكن يقع في شارع هاجي إدينغ سوميتاويغ.
كما أشار البيان إلى إصابة طفل آخر وبالغ بجروح خطيرة، جرى نقلهما إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

إصابة المتهم

وأضافت الشرطة أن عناصرها تعرضوا لهجوم من المتهم عند وصولهم إلى موقع الحادث، ما اضطرهم إلى إطلاق النار عليه لإيقافه، وأُصيب في ساقه ونُقل إلى المستشفى، ويخضع حالياً للحراسة الأمنية.

تحقيقات مستمرة

وأكدت السلطات أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية لتحديد الدوافع الدقيقة وراء الهجوم والظروف المحيطة به، على أن يتم الإعلان عن تفاصيل إضافية فور اكتمال الإجراءات القانونية.

الرئاسة تعلّق

من جانبها، أعربت رئيسة سورينام، جينيفر غيرلينغز سيمونز، عن حزنها العميق إزاء الحادث، ووصفت ما جرى بأنه «وجه قاسٍ من الواقع».
وقدمت في بيان نشرته عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك» تعازيها لأسر الضحايا، متمنية لهم الصبر والقوة في هذا الظرف الإنساني بالغ الصعوبة.