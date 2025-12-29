Doctors have warned of three serious medical warning signs that may appear when infected with the flu, which may require immediate hospitalization or urgent medical care, according to recommendations reported by the 24 newspaper.

Dr. Ian Morrison, head of the General Practice Committee at the British Medical Association, explained that there are symptoms that cannot be ignored, as their persistence may indicate serious complications that necessitate swift medical examination.

He pointed out that symptoms requiring immediate hospital review include severe shortness of breath that makes performing simple daily activities like walking or climbing stairs difficult, persistent severe chest pain that does not subside over time or with pain relievers, in addition to severe vomiting or diarrhea that disrupts body balance or causes difficulty in urination.

Medical sources stated that these symptoms may be indicators of low oxygen levels in the blood or severe effects of the virus on the respiratory system, requiring urgent intervention to avoid serious complications, such as pneumonia or severe dehydration.