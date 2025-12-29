حذّر أطباء من ثلاث علامات إنذار طبي خطيرة تظهر عند الإصابة بالإنفلونزا، وقد تستدعي التوجّه مباشرة إلى المستشفى أو طلب رعاية طبية عاجلة، بحسب توصيات نقلتها صحيفة 24.
وأوضح رئيس لجنة الممارسة العامة في الجمعية الطبية البريطانية الدكتور إيان موريسون، ، أن هناك أعراضاً لا يُمكن تجاهلها لأن استمرارها قد يشير إلى مضاعفات خطيرة تستلزم فحصاً طبياً سريعاً.
وأشار إلى أن الأعراض التي تستدعي مراجعة المستشفى فوراً تشمل ضيقاً شديداً في التنفس يصعّب أداء الأنشطة اليومية البسيطة مثل المشي أو صعود الدرج، وألماً صدرياً شديداً مستمراً لا ينحسِر مع الوقت أو المسكنات، إضافة إلى قيء أو إسهال شديد يعيق توازن الجسم أو يسبب صعوبة في التبول.
وقالت مصادر طبية: إن هذه الأعراض قد تكون مؤشرات على نقص في مستويات الأكسجين في الدم أو تأثيرات شديدة للفايروس على الجهاز التنفسي، ما يتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً لتجنّب المضاعفات الخطيرة، مثل الالتهاب الرئوي أو الجفاف الحاد.
Doctors have warned of three serious medical warning signs that may appear when infected with the flu, which may require immediate hospitalization or urgent medical care, according to recommendations reported by the 24 newspaper.
Dr. Ian Morrison, head of the General Practice Committee at the British Medical Association, explained that there are symptoms that cannot be ignored, as their persistence may indicate serious complications that necessitate swift medical examination.
He pointed out that symptoms requiring immediate hospital review include severe shortness of breath that makes performing simple daily activities like walking or climbing stairs difficult, persistent severe chest pain that does not subside over time or with pain relievers, in addition to severe vomiting or diarrhea that disrupts body balance or causes difficulty in urination.
Medical sources stated that these symptoms may be indicators of low oxygen levels in the blood or severe effects of the virus on the respiratory system, requiring urgent intervention to avoid serious complications, such as pneumonia or severe dehydration.