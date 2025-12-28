In an incident that sparked widespread controversy on social media in Egypt, dozens of young people escaped from an unlicensed drug rehabilitation center in the Marioutiya area of Giza this morning (Sunday), as passersby documented the circulating video, which shows the youths running in the street after breaking the doors and windows of the center, claiming they were subjected to torture and mistreatment.

هروب جماعي لمدمنين من مصحة غير مرخصة. (متداول)

Desperation in the Street

One of the escapees in the video said: “Our families brought us here and pay 8,000 Egyptian pounds every month for us to be treated for addiction in an unlicensed center. We broke the door and escaped; they were torturing us and not feeding us... Please help us, we really want to quit, I swear.”

Another added: “They torture us inside and our families don’t know anything. We want to quit but we don’t know how,” pointing out that he hadn’t eaten for three days.

Mass Escape

According to local reports, one eyewitness recounted: “We woke up to the sound of screaming and saw young people breaking a metal window and jumping over the wall, then they removed the window and escaped.” The escapees confirmed that their families forced them into treatment, but they found themselves in inhumane conditions.

The Egyptian security is examining the video

The security agencies of the Ministry of Interior are reviewing the circulating video, and it is expected that the center will be closed and its officials pursued legally on charges of operating an unlicensed facility and mistreating the residents.

An security source also confirmed that coordination has been made with the Department of Private Treatment at the Ministry of Health to inspect the rehabilitation centers located in the Marioutiya area, to ensure compliance with licensing and health standards, and to guarantee that patients are not subjected to any abusive or torturous practices.

Unlicensed Rehabilitation Centers

The Egyptian Ministry of Health recently announced the closure of 18 unlicensed centers in the Marioutiya, Gardens of the Pyramids, Mokattam, and Al-Shorouk areas, after seizing drugs listed on narcotic schedules and others of unknown origin that were being given to residents to forcibly sedate them.

Incidents of escape from unlicensed drug rehabilitation centers are recurring, as happened in Mokattam in August 2025, where residents escaped for similar reasons. These centers often lack specialized medical supervision and rely on forced confinement without real therapeutic programs, leading to severe violations.