في واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، هرب عشرات الشباب من مصحة لعلاج الإدمان غير مرخصة في منطقة المريوطية بالجيزة، صباح اليوم (الأحد)، حيث وثق مارة الفيديو المتداول، والذي يٌظهر الشباب وهم يركضون في الشارع بعد كسر أبواب ونوافذ المصحة، مدعين تعرضهم للتعذيب وسوء المعاملة.

هروب جماعي لمدمنين من مصحة غير مرخصة. (متداول)

استغاثة في الشارع

قال أحد الهاربين في الفيديو: «أهلنا جابونا هنا وبيدفعوا كل شهر 8 آلاف جنيه عشان نتعالج من الإدمان في مصحة مش مترخصة، إحنا كسرنا الباب وهربنا، كانوا بيعذبونا ومش بيأكلونا.. شوفوا لنا حل، إحنا نفسنا نبطل والله».

وأضاف آخر: «بيعذبونا جوه وأهالينا متعرفش حاجة، إحنا نفسنا نبطل بس مش عارفين»، مشيراً إلى عدم تناول الطعام منذ 3 أيام.

هروب جماعي

وبحسب تقارير محلية، روت إحدى شهود العيان: «استيقظنا على صوت صراخ، ورأينا شباباً يكسرون شباكا حديديا ويقفزون من السور، ثم يخلعون الشباك ويهربون». وأكد الهاربون أن أسرهم أجبرتهم على الدخول للعلاج، لكنهم وجدوا أنفسهم في ظروف غير إنسانية.

الأمن المصري يفحص الفيديو

وتفحص الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية الفيديو المتداول، ومن المتوقع إغلاق المصحة وملاحقة مسؤوليها قانونياً بتهم تشغيل منشأة غير مرخصة وسوء معاملة النزلاء.

كما أكد مصدر أمني، أنه تم التنسيق مع إدارة العلاج الحر بوزارة الصحة؛ لفحص المصحات الواقعة في مناطق المريوطية، للتأكد من التراخيص ومدى التزامها بالمعايير الصحية، وضمان عدم تعريض المرضى لأي ممارسات تعسفية أو تعذيبية.

مصحات غير مرخصة

وكانت وزارة الصحة المصرية أعلنت أخيرا إغلاق 18 مركزاً غير مرخص في مناطق المريوطية، حدائق الأهرام، المقطم، والشروق، بعد ضبط أدوية مدرجة على جداول المخدرات وأخرى مجهولة المصدر كانت تُعطى للنزلاء لتهدئتهم قسرياً.

وتتكرر حوادث الهروب من مصحات علاج الإدمان غير المرخصة، كما حدث في المقطم أغسطس 2025، حيث هرب نزلاء لأسباب مشابهة، وغالباً ما تفتقر هذه المصحات إلى إشراف طبي متخصص، وتعتمد على الحجز القسري دون برامج علاجية حقيقية، مما يؤدي إلى انتهاكات جسيمة.