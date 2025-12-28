An international team of ocean scientists from Australia and the United States has, for the first time in the real world, measured the hearing ability of humpback whales, revealing that they can perceive sounds at frequencies up to 22 kilohertz from long distances.

Biologists have long questioned the ability of humpback whales to hear high-frequency sounds, but a recent study published in Current Biology has settled the debate, confirming that all baleen whales possess a much wider hearing range than previously thought.

The researchers explained that these findings represent a significant step in developing effective strategies to protect whales from the negative impacts of increasing human noise in the oceans.

The study was led by a joint research team from the University of Queensland in Australia, headed by Assistant Professor Rebecca Dunlop, and focused on humpback whale populations in the Pacific Ocean off the eastern coasts of Australia, known for their long seasonal migrations to Antarctica.

During the study, scientists analyzed the impact of industrial noise sources, such as ship propellers and coastal noise, on the behavior of whales and their ability to navigate and search for food.

To collect data, the team developed an innovative approach similar to behavioral hearing tests used with children, monitoring the whales' reactions to a series of sounds varying in intensity and frequency, aiming to determine the minimum of their hearing ability.

The researchers also studied the effects of high and low-frequency sound signals emitted by sonar devices, measuring their impact on the whales' migration paths through multiple tests that included different distances and frequencies to assess the sensitivity of their ears.

The results showed that humpback whales respond best to sounds ranging from 1 to 4 kilohertz, but they are also capable of hearing very low-frequency sounds down to 80 hertz, as well as high-frequency noise generated by sonar devices up to 22 kilohertz.

These findings came as a surprise to scientists, as previous anatomical estimates suggested that whales had a limited ability to hear sounds exceeding 10 kilohertz, highlighting the urgent need to protect these marine creatures from noise pollution across a wide range of frequencies.