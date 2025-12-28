تمكن فريق دولي من علماء المحيطات من أستراليا والولايات المتحدة، ولأول مرة على أرض الواقع، من قياس حدة السمع لدى الحيتان الحدباء، ليكشفوا أنها قادرة على إدراك أصوات بترددات تصل إلى 22 كيلوهرتز من مسافات بعيدة.

لطالما شكك علماء الأحياء في قدرة الحيتان الحدباء على سماع الأصوات عالية التردد، إلا أن دراسة حديثة نُشرت في مجلة Current Biology حسمت الجدل، مؤكدة أن جميع الحيتان البالينية تتمتع بنطاق سمعي أوسع بكثير مما كان يُعتقد سابقاً.

وأوضح الباحثون أن هذه النتائج تمثل خطوة بالغة الأهمية في تطوير إستراتيجيات فعالة لحماية الحيتان من التأثيرات السلبية للضوضاء البشرية المتزايدة في المحيطات.

وقاد الدراسة فريق بحثي مشترك من جامعة كوينزلاند الأسترالية، برئاسة الأستاذة المساعدة ريبيكا دونلوب، وركزت الأبحاث على مجموعات الحيتان الحدباء في المحيط الهادئ قبالة السواحل الشرقية لأستراليا، وهي حيتان معروفة بهجراتها الموسمية الطويلة نحو القارة القطبية الجنوبية.

وخلال الدراسة، حلل العلماء تأثير مصادر الضوضاء الصناعية، مثل مراوح السفن وصخب المناطق الساحلية، على سلوك الحيتان وقدرتها على التنقل والبحث عن الغذاء.

ولجمع البيانات، ابتكر الفريق منهجاً مبتكراً شبيهاً باختبارات السمع السلوكية المستخدمة مع الأطفال، وتمت مراقبة ردود فعل الحيتان تجاه سلسلة من الأصوات المتفاوتة في الشدة والتردد، بهدف تحديد الحد الأدنى لقدرتها السمعية.

كما درس الباحثون تأثير الإشارات الصوتية عالية ومنخفضة التردد الصادرة عن أجهزة السونار، وقياس مدى تأثيرها على مسارات هجرة الحيتان، من خلال اختبارات متعددة شملت مسافات وترددات مختلفة لتقييم حساسية آذانها.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الحيتان الحدباء تستجيب بشكل أفضل للأصوات التي تراوح بين 1 و4 كيلوهرتز، لكنها قادرة أيضاً على سماع الأصوات منخفضة التردد جداً، التي تصل إلى 80 هرتز، فضلاً عن الضوضاء عالية التردد الناتجة عن أجهزة السونار حتى 22 كيلوهرتز.

وجاءت هذه النتائج مفاجئة للعلماء، إذ كانت التقديرات التشريحية السابقة تشير إلى ضعف قدرة الحيتان على سماع الأصوات التي تتجاوز 10 كيلوهرتز، ما يسلط الضوء على الحاجة الملحّة لحماية هذه الكائنات البحرية من التلوث الضوضائي عبر نطاق واسع من الترددات.